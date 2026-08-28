This Lions-Browns trade package for Dillon Gabriel gives Detroit the QB depth it's lacking

Who saw Thursday night coming from Dillon Gabriel? The third-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has been an afterthought in the Cleveland Browns' quarterback battle this summer, but he managed to stay relevant for at least one week. Gabriel threw for nearly 200 yards and had three passing touchdowns with no interceptions in the Cleveland's preseason win over New England on Thursday. It was the kind of performance that lends credence to the notion that the Browns might actually carry four quarterbacks on the active roster — that is, unless, there’s an alternative option.

The Detroit Lions have found themselves in an unfortunate situation regarding the depth in both their secondary and quarterback room. Teddy Bridgewater’s abrupt retirement in the preseason meant the Lions don't have much of any proven production behind Jared Goff. After Gabriel’s performance on Thursday, they’ll have every reason to go after him as a short-term solution.

Detroit Lions land serviceable backup in Dillon Gabriel with this low-risk trade

This feels like a steep asking price considering Gabriel is the third option in Cleveland, but his first preseason start of 2026 proved he still has some value. I think realistically a fifth-round pick is fairer compensation, but the Lions getting a late-round pick back could sway Detroit. Gabriel was a third-round pick himself, so I’m sure the Browns would like to recoup some of his value back — and with him having a standout game in the preseason finale, it could allow Cleveland to be a little greedy.

The Browns don’t have a sixth-round pick and I don’t see them giving up Gabriel and a fifth-round pick for a fourth-round pick, though the draft capital is probably at the forefront for Cleveland ahead of next year’s draft. They also already have New York and Seattle’s fourth-round picks, so they could afford to part ways with their own.

Why the Cleveland Browns should trade Dillon Gabriel

New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Before Thursday night, Gabriel was already viewed as a potential cut candidate. Though that may change slightly based on this performance, the fact is the Browns don’t need anymore quarterback problems. Gabriel wasn’t much involved in the QB1 battle during the preseason, which means he’s expendable in Cleveland’s eyes. But why release him when he’s now a reputable trade candidate? This is why I think he ultimately makes the 53-man roster.

Cleveland knows they can dangle Gabriel as trade bait early in the season and even up to the trade deadline. A team could bite, and that’s worth more than cutting him. Taylen Green looked very inexperienced, but he did show some signs of promise worth potentially building around. Gabriel isn’t part of Cleveland’s long-term plans so getting rid of him makes sense. And after how he played against New England, he's better off being traded than released.

Detroit should be very interested in landing Dillon Gabriel

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

Detroit needs a backup they can believe in. I’m not going to sit here and say they should have hope in Gabriel, but I will say he’s better than what they currently have. Nothing against Joshua Dobbs or Luke Altmeyer, but after Thursday, Gabriel looked a lot better than he did all of his rookie season. The Lions don’t have to get desperate in landing a backup quarterback, but there’s no harm in taking a flier on a young passer.

Even if he costs a fourth- or even fifth-round pick, why not entertain it, considering he might still be developed into a long-term starter at some point? Not that I’m trying to rush Goff out of the NFL, but he’s closer to the end of his career than he is the start of it, unlike Gabriel. Losing a Day 3 pick isn’t going to hurt this team so they absolutely have to consider this.