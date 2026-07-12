Pittsburgh Steelers fans are desperately trying to convince themselves 2026-27 has the potential for a surprise championship campaign. The sooner they and the organization realizes it won't be, the sooner championship-investment moves can be made.

One such move would be sending a valuable asset to a contender this year for a high draft pick next year. That asset could (and should) be linebacker Alex Highsmith whose contract expires at the conclusion of the 2027 season.

Highsmith, 28, is playing on a four-year, $68 million deal with Pittsburgh and could command another lucrative contract once he becomes extension-eligible. He recorded 9.5 sacks last year, the most he's put up since he tackled 14.5 quarterbacks in 2022. That indicates a return to his high upside potential which Pittsburgh should capitalize on.

Lions-Steelers trade for Alex Highsmith helps both teams ahead of 2026

Why the Lions make this trade

The Detroit Lions are looking for a pass-rushing partner for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson as the franchise looks to brush off 2025 as a fluke down year. Finishing last in the NFC North after claiming back-to-back titles was quite a rude awakening and the championship window for guys like Hutchinson and QB Jared Goff is likely closing fast. Highsmith is an option worthy of the investment that wouldn't cost the franchise too much in the long run, especially with the division in the midst of an intense arms race.

If they made the acquisition, the Lions would be adding a significant starter that would only beef up the team's defensive depth. Detroit is very light on linebackers in particular with only seven on the roster heading into training camp. Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes could use the help with just Malcom Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder as true backups to lean on.

Defensive Ends Linebackers Aidan Hutchinson Alex Highsmith DJ Wonnum Jack Campbell Derrick Moore Derrick Barnes Tyler Lacy Malcom Rodriguez Trevor Nowaske Jimmy Rolder Tyre West Damone Clark Payton Turner Joe Bachie Ahmed Hassanein Erick Hunter

There's also something to be said with the loss of cornerback Terrion Arnold. He didn't play in Highsmith's area of the field much but it's one less drop down option when a rusher breaks into the second level. Bringing in Highsmith prevents that hole from getting exposed in the heat of battle.

Why the Steelers make this trade

Pittsburgh will require a second-round pick in return, which seems high but Highsmith is widely considered an underrated and highly respected defender. The Steelers would get to clear $14.5 million from their books if a deal is made before Week 1 and acquire a valuable pick to replace the 102nd overall selection in 2020.

Getting a late 2028 pick as well would be gravy and likely a way for Detroit to get the Steelers to retain some salary if possible. A deal like that would require a sweetener as Pittsburgh already has T.J. Watt on a long-term megadeal but moving Highsmith would be a proactive solution to the financial constraints that would follow should the team keep him.

With Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking the team for one last ride in 2026, Pittsburgh can expect to finish middle of the pack yet again. That's not going to help in the rebuild that will be necessary when the future Hall of Famer leaves. Snagging this high-value pick from Detroit will allow the team to either make another move of its own or select multiple times within the Top 100 of what is expected to be a stacked 2027 NFL Draft.

Should this deal go down, Detroit gets its deadly pass rush partner for Hutchinson -- one that has recorded 45 sacks across six seasons and specializes in stuffing the run game -- revamping the defense that allowed 16 touchdowns via the ground last year, 34 percent of scores it gave up. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, begins preparing for life after Rodgers which could be tougher than folks realize.

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