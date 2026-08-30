This Packers-Cardinals trade proposal for Josh Sweat should be a last-ditch effort

The Green Bay Packers are once again at the forefront of Josh Sweat rumors. It’s no surprise, as the Packers need insurance while Micah Parsons is still recovering from his torn ACL. Sweat continues to be a popular name for the Packers and other teams in search of pass-rushing help. Green Bay can’t continue to be complacent knowing they need to bolster their defensive line. The longer they wait, the more expensive Sweat becomes.

For now, he could cost just one Day 2 pick. The closer we get to the trade deadline, the more the Packers might have to give up to land him. Here’s an updated proposal Packers fans are begging the front office to entertain as Green Bay’s complacency is inching toward being alarming.

What the Green Bay Packers need to offer to land Josh Sweat

It doesn’t really make sense for the Packers to get really aggressive in offering up a second round pick, but a third round pick here should get the job done. The Arizona Cardinals have far more use from a top 100 draft pick than an aging veteran that can play for a contending team. I know Green Bay has offloaded a lot of draft picks in an effort to build the best team they can, but at this point, they can’t keep stockpiling picks and relying on younger players when they can land a proven vet.

Truthfully, this just makes perfect sense for both sides. Arizona shouldn’t feel the need to hold on to Sweat. Yes, he’s a good player to have, but ultimately, the draft pick is more valuable than the player in this situation. The Cardinals haven’t been actively shopping Sweat to teams, but they just might. If Green Bay misses out on Sweat because they were too slow, it will only compound their problems on the defensive line.

Last season, Sweat had the best season of his NFL career, recording 12 sacks and four forced fumbles. While it wasn't his best season tackles-wise, he was extremely disruptive. That's the type of player that Green Bay needs. Put him next to Parsons, who hasn't had a season with fewer than 12 sacks in his career, and the Packers solve one of their bigger defensive problems.

Why Green Bay need Josh Sweat opposite of Micah Parsons … when he’s healthy again

Look at the rest of the NFC. The Green Bay Packers can’t afford to not have a defense to match the top teams in the NFC. Yes, the season hasn’t started and until we see truly how good these teams and defenses are, we truly are speculating based on the roster. That said, we can all agree that the Packers, without Parsons, are not in the same tier as teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. With Sweat, they inch closer.

With Sweat and Parsons, once he’s healthy, this looks like a defensive line ready to compete for a championship. Sweat isn’t their missing piece, per se, but he’s a player that will elevate this team enough while Parsons is out and complement him when he comes back. Let’s not forget how the Packers fell apart after Parsons went down with his injury. Why take the risk of a slow start to this season if you don’t have to? A defensive line crew of Lukas Van Ness and a bunch of younger players that haven’t quite taken that next step isn’t convincing enough.

There are options out there for the Packers, even if it doesn’t involve Sweat. It just doesn’t make sense for them to remain stagnant and not make any moves, knowing both what’s at stake and how much better the teams around them got.