This Packers newcomer already looks like a waste of money for Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had to feel the inevitable changes to their wide receiver room coming this offseason. Not only did they have a logjam in some ways, but Romeo Doubs was set to hit free agency as well. Doubs signed with New England, they traded Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia, and now it seems like their wide receiver room is set. That is, except for the fact that the Packers also signed Skyy Moore this offseason as a new face added to the mix.

Moore, of course, was a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 and became a two-time Super Bowl champion before landing with the 49ers last season. Having said that, his production on the field, particularly on offense, has been suspect. And despite what he can offer Green Bay specifically, it's hard not to look at Moore as someone who is largely out of place on the Packers roster as we approach training camp.

Skyy Moore looks expendable for the Packers, despite his return ability

Wide receiver Skyy Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given his sub-pedestrian offensive output thus far in his career, expecting Moore to be anything other than a gadget option in any offense would be foolish. At the same time, where exactly does that fit for Green Bay? Christian Watson is the clear No. 1 in the room, Matthew Golden is expected to make a big leap in year two, Jayden Reed and Savion Williams both play a more versatile but similar role to what Moore could, and that then leaves Moore fighting for touches with Isaiah Neyor, Bo Melton, Will Sheppard and, perhaps, Brenden Rice.

All that is to say, it's highly unlikely just in a pure numbers game that we see Moore make any meaningful impact on the Packers offense this season. To further that, he was with Kyle Shanahan last year, and still didn't produce. For as good of an offensive mind as Matt LaFleur is, that's a sign that there isn't going to be some drastic turnaround.

That, however, brings us to the reason why Moore was brought into the Packers, at least largely. He's a higher-end punt and kick returner, which was an area where Green Bay struggled last season. Thus, Moore could have a positive impact on the special teams play for this group. At the same time, though, if that's all that he's giving you, is he really worth the $2.5 million that he's being paid this season?

In fairness, there are certainly frustrated Packers fans who would argue that is, in fact, worth it. But if we're combing through this roster, it would seem more reasonable for LaFleur and this coaching staff to work with guys like Golden, Williams, Melton and (maybe) Reed to fill in those roles more securely without spending more money. That's especially true given Green Bay's notorious propensity to not add much in free agency.

And what makes it worse for the Packers is that, should they come to the same conclusion about Moore in training camp, the preseason, or even early in the year, they're going to have to take one on the chin to remedy the issue.

It would cost the Packers if they were to cut Skyy Moore

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make no mistake, Brian Gutekunst and the Packers were smart enough to not dole out a fully guaranteed contract to someone like Moore who has, for lack of a better phrase, failed to live up to expectations at the NFL. However, it's not a deal that includes no guarantees, which would be ideal given his one-trick pony value to this roster right now.

Moore is due to make $2.5 million this season with $1 million of that guaranteed. Thus, if Green Bay were to cut him before Week 1 or at any time in the season, they would be on the hook for that $1 million as a dead cap hit.

Obviously, that's not the end of the world, especially for a Packers team that is nicely positioned overall when it comes to their financials and the salary cap. It does, however, further highlight why Moore might simply be a waste of money. Even if he's solely a special teams ace, he's probably not dynamic enough at even that to warrant being brought in for that singular purpose, and it feels like Green Bay could've found a different, better and cheaper way to address their issues in the return game.

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