This Panthers-Giants trade proposal for Kayvon Thibodeaux would replace Nic Scourton

A potential Kayvon Thibodeaux swap could give Carolina immediate help while allowing the Giants to capitalize on a player's uncertain future value.

The New York Giants hold excess defensive talent and could move one player to acquire valuable draft capital before the November deadline.

The Carolina Panthers lost one of their best linebackers at the very start of training camp. Now the team has to pivot lest it waste another year of quarterback Bryce Young and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan's rookie deals.

Nic Scourton tore his ACL during the league-mandated acclimation period of training camp which triggered an investigation by the NFL Players Association. The team is cooperating but if Scourton's injury, which happened on video, occurred as a result of a drill or exercise prohibited by the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, there could be serious consequences. At the moment, there's not reason to believe anything like that happened.

The New York Giants, on the other hand, have a surplus of defensive assets and one of them needs to be moved this season. Carolina's first phone call should be the general manager Joe Schoen before more suitors line up as the November deadline gets closer.

This Panthers-Giants trade for Kayvon Thibodeaux fills Nic Scourton's shoes

The Giants had been asking for a second-round pick in exchange for their former 2022 first-round selection. No team has bitten on that and the No. 5 overall pick's diminishing returns for New York could be to blame.

Thibodeaux only recorded 2.5 sacks in 2025 but it was a down year for the entire Big Blue defensive unit. He has shown promise with an 11.5-sack campaign in 2023 but if he's not moved ahead of Week 1, he's going to have to show signs of a resurgence in order to be worth a similar price.

Schoen will have to make a concession in negotiations by lowering compensation to a third-rounder. That seems fair considering Thibodeaux is due for a better showing than he's had in the last two years. Carolina's third-rounder could be especially valuable should it finish well outside the playoffs.

Why the Panthers make this trade

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton (11) Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers are already light at the linebacker position with Jaelan Phillips being the only other widely recognizable name on the depth chart. Its defense finished middle of the pack last season but without Scourton, whatever progress it made in the offseason could take a significant step backwards.

Thibodeaux comes with a steep $14.75 million salary cap hit this season but he's likely to be a one-year rental before hitting free agency. Carolina needs to stop delaying its advancement and this kind of move would prove to the fanbase it's done settling for top-15 draft picks every year.

Why the Giants make this trade

Thibodeaux is not going to be re-signed by the Giants if he's been shopped by the team since April's draft. Schoen needs to make sure he gets maximum value out of a flip lest he have another Saquon Barkley situation on his hands should Thibodeaux thrive in his next home.

The drafting of Arvell Reese in April was the clearest sign the team is prepared to move on. A third-round selection is the best it will get in this situation unless Schoen decides to bet on Thibodeaux surpassing five sacks by the time October starts. If so, he can be a premium chip for a "win-now" team. The question will just be if Carolina decides to jump the line being very clearly not in that category.

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