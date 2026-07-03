This Patriots-Giants trade turns Kayshon Boutte problem into pass-rush solution

One team holds a disgruntled wide receiver who skipped OTAs while the other has a pass rusher entering the final year of his contract.

The New York Giants and New England Patriots won't admit it, but they've each got a significant asset they want to unload before the 2026 NFL season kicks off. Why not turn to each other to solve the problem?

Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is reportedly on the trade block after skipping OTAs. He later attended minicamp, but the arrival of AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason have seemingly pushed him down the team's depth chart to WR3. Stefon Diggs' departure looked like his opening to earn a greater share of targets from QB Drake Maye, but that no longer seems the case.

On the other side of things, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the team (a fifth-year option) after having already been shopped to the New Orleans Saints during April's draft. New York's defensive line was reloaded after star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving general manager Joe Schoen flexibility to get a decent return out of Thibodeaux with rookie Arvell Reese joining the fray.

Thsi Giants-Patriots trade solves depth issues for both teams

Despite the tense Super Bowl history between these two franchises, they've done plenty of business together in the past. It's not out of the realm of possibility for Schoen to negotiate a reasonable swap that would ease depth pains for both teams.

Boutte wants a greater opportunity to shape an offense, and he can do that with New York despite the already bulging number of wideouts the team boasts. Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh may have 12 names on the depth chart, but outside WR1 Malik Nabers, this room is essentially the Island of Misfit Toys. Boutte would slot in as the immediate WR2.

“If you take [Malik] Nabers out of this group, this is one of the weakest groups of skill players in the entire NFL.”@minakimes believes Jaxson Dart's success heavily depends on the Giants' WR 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/llXyOpw7LL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 30, 2026

Though don't think of this as the Giants trading away Thibodeaux for Boutte. The latter would just be a valuable enough asset for New England to throw in with draft capital to acquire Thibodeaux as the final piece to its defensive structure.

It was painfully obvious the Patriots struggled to contain the run in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks. Thibodeaux may be a declining asset for New York in the pass rush department, but he was seventh among all edge rushers in stuffing the run game with an 80.7 grade from Pro Football Focus last season. His addition to head coach Mike Vrabel's defense would plug up a glaring hole and prevent opposing running backs from gashing New England for big yardage.

The Patriots would have to toss in a pair of decent draft picks with Boutte to make this trade worth Schoen's time. The rejection New York got from New Orleans in April may hurt negotiations some, but Schoen should be able to land a second-rounder next year and a fourth in 2028 to equal out the loss of the No. 5 overall pick from 2022.

It's not a perfect solution by any means, but New York and New England are both in the trade market as sellers. If no better offers come through for either side, this is a mutually beneficial option.