The Dallas Cowboys have been a springboard for fantasy football, really no matter the matchup. That includes their Week 11 opponent on Sunday with the Tennessee Titans coming to town. We know what Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense are capable of in almost any matchup. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens remain one of the NFL's elite receiver duos and Javonte Williams has stayed productive. They're going to score, but the Dallas defense is going to let it up just as quickly. That's fascinating against a Titans team that not only has the defense been suspect but that has also been coming on offensively. Cam Ward is showing positive signs, Tony Pollard has had a resurgence coming up against his former team, and Carnell Tate is now back in the fold. The result should be an exciting game in Dallas.

In theory, the Cowboys should dominate this game. But there have been a lot of theories about Dallas and the Titans are the exact type of team that they ultimately end up in a hard-fought game with this season. But if this is going to be an entertaining and high-scoring matchup, you can follow along with all of the Titans vs. Cowboys player and game stats with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Titans vs. Cowboys player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary