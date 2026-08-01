Tony Romo's arrest puts $70 million CBS contract in jeopardy

CBS has placed Romo on leave and could terminate his $18 million per year contract ahead of the 2026 NFL season kickoff on September 13.

Tony Romo was arrested on July 23 in Wisconsin on suspicion of driving under the influence and cited for refusing a breathalyzer test.

CBS Sports may have been handed a parachute out of lead NFL color commentator Tony Romo's massive television contract. But it's thanks to the unfortunate arrest of the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, after he was pulled over for suspected drinking and driving in Wisconsin.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI ... newly released body camera footage shows. pic.twitter.com/visfkPfxGT — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

Romo, who was seen on released police body cam footage discussing the process authorities were putting him through after being stopped, was placed "on leave from his role at CBS Sports until further notice," per a statement from the company on Friday. Reports indicate he could be terminated as a result, but it's unclear what path CBS will take at this point.

Tony Romo has been placed on leave at CBS Sports following his arrest in Wisconsin last week for operating while intoxicated.



Newly released body camera video is giving a first look at Romo's arrest in Milwaukee.



Read more at https://t.co/bOdQ53x4KD pic.twitter.com/MTu8g1npJ3 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 1, 2026

Everything to know about Tony Romo's arrest and CBS Sports contract situation

Romo, 46, received a trio of citations from Milwaukee police after a July 23 traffic stop in which he was suspected of driving under the influence. He was allegedly seen passing cars in a "gore area", which is the striped section of an interstate that separates the main highway from an on or off ramp.

After he attempted to call his lawyer while being instructed by an officer, and appearing to do poorly on field sobriety tests administered at a different location, Romo was arrested, booked and released. He was also cited for refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

The situation is serious, especially with police alleging they found an open container of alcohol in Romo's vehicle. He wouldn't face any jail or prison time as it appears to be his first offense in the state of Wisconsin, though it's unclear what the exact path forward will be for his case.

CBS Sports is currently paying Romo $18 million per year as part of his contract, which is supposed to see him paid a whopping $72 million over the course of the next four years. The network's first activities involving on-air personalities for the NFL season happens in less than two weeks, with the first Sunday of Week 1 of the 2026-27 campaign scheduled for Sept. 13. It looks like Romo won't be there with play-by-play partner Jim Nantz.

Instead, the network has elevated former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt to the top color commentator role. Reports also indicate CBS was looking for a reason to move on from the supposedly struggling Romo, as his performances on-air last season were seen as subpar. CBS next holds the rights to a Super Bowl in February 2028, so it has a narrow window if there is going to be a new face (and voice) paired with Nantz.

Romo will have to appear in court on Sept. 21, but by that time his future at the network may have already been decided. NFL fans will have to prepare for Sundays without his meme-worthy calls of Patrick Mahomes magic and other stars of the game.