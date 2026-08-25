Trade or Keep? What the Cowboys should do with these 3 preseason standouts

Savvy Dallas Cowboys fans understand the danger of drawing too many conclusions about players based on the preseason. It's still an important data point for the team's front office as they look to build the perfect 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Three players, in particular, have managed to improve their outlooks with the coaching staff on the back of two preseason games. Joe Milton's stellar play at quarterback has given him a chance to beat out Sam Howell to be the team's primary backup to Dak Prescott. Jonathan Mingo's explosiveness now gives him a chance to earn snaps at wide receiver. Outside linebacker Sam Williams has proven he can be a disruptive force at outside linebacker.

Of course, that trio has also attracted attention from other teams who might want to mine the Cowboys for talent.

QB Joe Milton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verdict: Keep as Dak Prescott's backup

Joe MIlton has some concerning flaws as a quarterback, but his exceptional arm strength gives him a high ceiling as the Cowboys' No. 2 signal caller. His upside advantage over Sam Howell should make Howell the quarterback Dallas looks to trade in the coming weeks.

Milton has not played a ton during the preseason, but he has completed 21 of his 28 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps more importantly, he's also avoided throwing a single interception. Protecting the football has been a concern for Milton during his career, and improving that aspect of his game makes him a viable backup.

The Cowboys should not make Milton untouchable in trade talks, but they should put a high price on the talented signal-caller. Unless they receive something equivalent to a third-rounder or better they should go into Week 1 with him as their backup quarterback. He's done more than enough to deserve that spot on the depth chart.

WR Jonathan Mingo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verdict: He's earned snaps in this offense

Jonathan Mingo has not done much in his brief NFL career, but it seems as if the proverbial light bulb has come on for him during this preseason. He's not going to displace Ceedee Lamb or George Pickens for reps as No. 1 wideouts on the outside, but everything else should be fair game for the former Ole Miss standout.

It wasn't so long ago that Mingo entered the NFL as a second round pick. He's always had the talent to be a potential difference-maker as a pass catcher. His ability to produce yards after the catch also gives him the advantage of being a different flavor of receiver for Dallas.

Keeping Mingo around is also the right move for the Cowboys as future insurance against a potential Pickens departure. He may not have star potential, but he can give the team quality depth in 2026 and beyond. That's more than enough reason to keep him around for the regular season.

EDGE Sam Williams

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sam Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Verdict: Keep — and play over Von Miller

Signing veteran Von Miller in free agency was not a bad move for the Cowboys, but it does give their coaching staff the option of blocking 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams for snaps at outside linebacker. To his credit, Williams has responded by being one of the team's most impactful defensive players in free agency.

Williams projects to be a more valuable player than Miller in 2026 due to his age advantage. Don't expect the Cowboys to assign snaps in that manner. Miller will likely get more obviuos pass-rushing opportunities than Williams based on his reputation.

The Cowboys should play Williams over Miller, but they should consider trading Williams if they aren't going to make that unpopular choice. Getting something along the lines of a fifth round pick for Williams would represent decent value for the Dallas front office.