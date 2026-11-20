Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars went 3-14 in the quarterback's rookie season, which led to the No. 1 overall pick in 2021's first coaching change. Back-to-back 9-8 seasons under Doug Pederson were followed by a downturn that saw the Jags finish 4-13, eventually leading to Liam Coen being hired. And since that time, everything has changed for Jacksonville. They went 13-4 a year ago, clinching a playoff berth, and are now off to a 7-2 start as one of the NFL's best teams in the 2026 season.

The Jaguars look the part of a viable Super Bowl contender. They've been legitimately elite on both sides of the ball, made a massive splash at the trade deadline and everything seems to be clicking. And if you ask Lawrence, you can see where it's all coming from and feel the belief emanating out of every pore in Duval.

Trevor Lawrence spoke to FanSided while working with FedEx and Feeding America as the Jaguars star quarterback and TikTok chef Jack Mancuso work together to help tackle food insecurity around the holiday season.

Trevor Lawrence sees the Jaguars' confidence coming from Liam Coen

Trevor Lawrence works with FedEx and Feeding America | FedEx and Feeding America

Coen's immediate success in Jacksonville with Lawrence didn't come without work. The Jaguars quarterback noted that, given his third head coach in six NFL seasons, it's easy for a coach to bring the energy upon arrival. However, it's the consistency that Coen has brought to the Jags that has helped to feed the locker room week in and week out, never getting too high or low based on the results.

"Sometimes that can fade a little bit, depending on how games go — if you're winning, if you're losing," Lawrence said. "I think with Liam [Coen], just the consistency, the energy that he brings, the way he prepares. There's such a sense of urgency every single day to get better, you know, that he puts on us as players, but also on the staff and on himself. Like, this guy works tirelessly. He's a hard worker. He's always preparing, trying to get ready to put in a good game plan for us to go play well on Sunday. And players notice that stuff."

What the players notice is that the work isn't done. They see Coen working to get better and to help make the Jaguars even better than they already are. We've seen the results of that in terms of wins and losses, but Lawrence and his teammates are following their leader on the sidelines and finding ways in which they can continue the ever ongoing pursuit of unattainable perfection.

"There's just a sense of urgency in the building to get better, not to look at what we've done and the games we've won, but to look at the areas that we need to improve in," Lawrence said. "And I think that's kind of the recipe and why we've been more successful is because of all those things. Obviously, we've got some good players, too, and you've got to have that. Guys are playing well and I think guys are playing with a lot of confidence."

And based on what general manager James Gladstone and the front office did at the trade deadline, acquiring Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III in blockbuster deals while also adding Davon Godchaux, the players in Jacksonville aren't the only ones operating with confidence.

The Jaguars' trade deadline push all-in is felt by Trevor Lawrence in the locker room

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Davis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From the outside looking in, fans and analysts see the Jaguars as a playoff team and simply a "buyer" at the trade deadline. However, there's more to it than that for someone like Lawrence and every player in the Jaguars locker room. The front office is sending a message, one that says they're fully invested in what this iteration of Jacksonville can do and the heights that they can possibly reach this season.

"It shows the belief in our team," Lawrence said. "I don't think you make moves like that unless you think we are a team that's already really good and capable of taking this as far as we're willing to take it, you know. So, I think that's part of it. And then also, just having people in the front office like James [Gladstone] and Tony [Boselli] and Liam, all those three, are really close, always talking. I think just the aggression to go get better is exciting as a player. It’s a unique approach — not every team is like that."

It's not surprising that the players can feel the belief from the front office and coaching staff given that the team invested its first- and second-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft to make these trades. At the same time, though, while the belief and help are noticed and taken to heart, Lawrence made sure to note that the objective within the locker room and their belief in themselves never changed because of the trade deadline push.

"It doesn't change anything for us," Lawrence said. "We were a good team before we got these guys. We’ve got to continue to carry that standard and just add really good players to that that are going to make us better. But we still got to go play with that same sense of urgency and flying around. I guess that same mindset that we were playing with before and now we're just adding some really, really good three players to it."

Of course, Davis and Bates have yet to make their debuts in Jacksonville, as the Jaguars elected to sit both players out in a Week 10 win over the division rival Tennessee Titans. The thought was to give them a bye week as the Jags have already had their week off, but the Eagles and Falcons hadn't yet. The Jaguars notched another win in that game, but got a bit more fight than some expected. And it was also a wake-up call for Lawrence the rest of the team.

Trevor Lawrence recognizes that the Jaguars' dominance can't be taken for granted

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win over Tennessee, Lawrence threw nine pass attempts in the fourth quarter. That might seem mundane, but it's actually not been the norm. The Jaguars have been so dominant in making games one-sided that his nine throws in the fourth quarter were the first time in a month (since Week 6) that he'd thrown more than four pass attempts in the final period of play. It's been exceptional to watch, and Lawrence sees the benefit of that and what it means in the big picture for Jacksonville.

"It's not normal in the NFL to do that," Lawrence said. "So I think we understand that we've been able to do some cool things in some of these games and get these leads. It shows how well our defense is playing to just playing complimentary football and I think the healthier you can stay throughout the season, the better. So obviously, a lot of people will talk about how it affects your numbers and all these things. I don't really care as much about that. I think the opportunity for us to stay healthier for longer and to get guys more experienced and younger players or some of the guys that are backups."

At the same time, Lawrence also knows this is the NFL. Whether it's the Titans or a team waiting in the NFL Playoffs, this isn't going to be the case every week. And the test for the Jaguars is to appreciate the level of football they've been playing while still being ready for a battle any given week.

"I think that's great for our team and we’ve just all got to know that that's not going to be the case for much longer," Lawrence said. "We’ve got to be prepared to go and play these full 60-minute, four-quarter games. Last week was a good opportunity against the Titans who haven't won a lot of games, but I think they're a good scrappy team. They haven't laid down for anyone. They've had a lot of one-score games and we had to play pretty much the entire game to close it out. I think that was good for us to just have a reality check of, 'Hey, this is NFL.' Like, this isn't like every week we're not going to be sitting in the fourth quarter. So I think as long as we understand that when the time comes, we got to be ready to go win these games."

The Jaguars look ready for any reality check and to go win these games. Everything is lining up for them, whether that's the talent, the belief, or the way this team is playing. And as it's all lining up in Jacksonville, it's getting impossible to doubt what this group is capable of.

Trevor Lawrence working with FedEx and Feeding America to battle food insecurity

Trevor Lawrence and Jack Mancuso | FedEx and Feeding America

While not on the football field as the holiday season approaches, Lawrence is working with FedEx, who has partnered with Feeding America and the local chapter, Feeding Northeast Florida, as the Jaguars quarterback and TikTok chef Jack Mancuso joined forces for an initiative called QB Kitchen with local volunteers to assemble meal kits stocked with the ingredients needed to recreate Trevor’s signature holiday dish, Sweet Potato Cas at home, bringing impact directly to the NFL community.

"FedEx has been the delivery sponsor for the NFL for the past 27 years," Lawrence said. "It's had its FedEx Air and Ground Award going for 24 years. Over the last six years of being in the NFL, I've seen this award given out a bunch. I've been fortunate enough to win it a couple times. And I just realized over the past year, really, what that means. Obviously, it's recognition for the player, but also, it triggers a donation from FedEx to Feeding America that goes to the player’s local community. So I think that's really awesome. So when I got the opportunity to team up with FedEx, I was really excited. So we went to Feeding Northeast Florida, one of the food banks here in Jacksonville, and me and Jack [Mancuso] actually, we cooked — one of my favorite side dishes growing up for Thanksgiving was sweet potato casserole. So we made a pretty simple version that people can get. But like I grew up, that's what's like my favorite dish. It's basically dessert. But yeah, so we made a simplified version that with a lot of the ingredients that were donated to the food bank so people can make for the access to. And it was a lot of fun. Jack is a character. He's a really cool guy. We had a lot of fun doing it and just grateful to be partnered with FedEx."

You can see Lawrence and Mancuso working and cooking at Feeding Northeast Florida below: