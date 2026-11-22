The Week 11 schedule in the NFL was pretty much defined by the haves facing the have-nots. Sure, there were a couple of marquee matchups to look forward to, but what did we really expect to happen with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Arizona Cardinals, or the Buffalo Bills facing the Miami Dolphins, or the Chicago Bears meeting the New Orleans Saints? Those are teams already thinking about the NFL Playoffs and seeding going up against teams looking forward to the 2027 NFL Draft.

But with NFL Week 11 and these types of matchups, it's a good time to look at the NFL Playoff picture with the current bracket, as well as the standings in both the AFC and NFC.

AFC East standings

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. Buffalo Bills 9-1 26-9 win vs. Dolphins 2. New England Patriots 5-5 BYE 3. New York Jets 2-8 TBD at Chargers 4. Miami Dolphins 1-9 26-9 loss at Bills

We didn't learn anything new from the AFC East this week. The Buffalo Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins at home, and the only team that can somewhat realistically challenge them, the New England Patriots, are out on bye (and Drake Maye is likely out for the remainder of the season anyway). If you didn't think the Bills were going to win the division entering this week, now you surely must.

AFC North standings

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. Cincinnati Bengals 7-2 MNF at Commanders 2. Cleveland Browns 6-4 BYE 3. Pittsburgh Steelers 6-4 19-16 loss at Eagles 4. Baltimore Ravens 4-7 35-33 loss at Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to prove that their embarrassing Week 10 loss was nothing more than a mirage, only for them to lose 19-16 to an Eagles team that had lost seven games in a row. The Steelers are now 6-4, and while the AFC being as bad as it is makes it likely for them to make the playoffs, the odds of them doing anything when it matters most seem slim, if not none.

As for the Baltimore Ravens, it felt as if they were going to earn a potential season-saving win in Carolina, only for Jacoby Brissett to throw an inexcusable interception to end the game. Baltimore is now on a six-game losing streak and sitting at 4-7 overall. With no certainty that Lamar Jackson will be back anytime soon, their playoff hopes might be completely dead.

AFC South standings

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. Jacksonville Jaguars 7-2 TBD at Giants 2. Houston Texans 4-6 26-3 win vs. Texans 3. Indianapolis Colts 3-8 26-3 loss at Texans 4. Tennessee Titans 1-9 51-30 loss at Cowboys

The Houston Texans' domination of the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football was apparently the Colts' last straw with Daniel Jones. Cool. The Colts are out of it, Houston's odds of making the playoffs are still incredibly slim, and while Cam Ward was able to put up some points against a pathetic Cowboys defense, the Titans were still blown out in Dallas. The Jaguars haven't officially won the division yet, but it's trending that way.

AFC West standings

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. Kansas City Chiefs 8-2 34-7 win vs. Cardinals 2. Denver Broncos 7-2 TBD vs. Raiders 3. Las Vegas Raiders 4-6 TBD at Broncos 4. Los Angeles Chargers 1-8 TBD vs. Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs reclaimed first place in the AFC North with a dominant win over the Cardinals. Sure, it's only the Cardinals, but Patrick Mahomes threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns, and Emmett Johnson recorded his second straight 100-yard game serving as the team's primary running back. The Chiefs' offense sure looks legit.

NFC East standings

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. New York Giants 5-3-1 TBD vs. Jaguars 2. Dallas Cowboys 5-6 51-30 win vs. Titans 3. Washington Commanders 3-5-1 MNF vs. Bengals 4. Philadelphia Eagles 3-7 19-16 win vs. Steelers

For once, the Dallas Cowboys were able to avoid the wildly embarrassing loss, earning a dominant 51-30 win over the Titans. Say what you want about Dallas (this season has been a slog), but given the up-and-down New York Giants, they're still alive in the NFC East race, especially if their offense can keep up what it did today.

As for the rest of the division, the Philadelphia Eagles got back into the win column for the first time since September. That's unlikely to mean much of anything in the grand scheme of things, but a win is a win.

NFC North standings

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. Detroit Lions 8-2 31-21 win vs. Buccaneers 2. Chicago Bears 8-2 21-13 win vs. Saints 3. Minnesota Vikings 7-2 SNF at 49ers 4. Green Bay Packers 6-4 BYE

The NFC North did what it's done all year: win. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears both took care of business against NFC South bottom-feeders at home, improving to 8-2 overall. I have no idea who is going to win the division between those two teams and the Minnesota Vikings (who have a major statement game upcoming), but I know it'll come down to the wire.

NFC South standings

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. Carolina Panthers 5-5 35-33 win vs. Ravens 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-7 31-21 loss at Lions 3. Atlanta Falcons 3-7 BYE 4. New Orleans Saints 3-7 21-13 loss at Bears

While the NFC North continues to win, the NFC South continues to embarrass. The Saints and Bucs fell to 3-7 on the year with losses on Sunday, and while the Carolina Panthers were able to walk away with a win over the Ravens, Baltimore even having a chance to win despite entering the game on a six-game losing streak is pretty telling. The Panthers will probably win the division, but at 5-5 and with only one real signature win, it's hard to take this team very seriously.

NFC West standings

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Team Record Week 9 Result 1. San Francisco 49ers 8-1 SNF vs. Vikings 2. Seattle Seahawks 6-4 BYE 3. Los Angeles Rams 6-4 BYE 4. Arizona Cardinals 3-8 34-7 loss at Chiefs

A win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football would go a long way towards the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West. A win would likely put the division out of reach. A loss would put the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, both of whom are on bye this week, within 2.0 games of first. What we know with certainty, though, is that the Arizona Cardinals are all but out of postseason contention.

Full AFC Playoff bracket after Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Home Team Away Team 1. Buffalo Bills BYE 2. Kansas City Chiefs 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 3. Jacksonville Jaguars 6. Cleveland Browns 4. Cincinnati Bengals 5. Denver Broncos

The AFC North is certainly well represented in the playoff field with only the mightily struggling Ravens not making it into the bracket as of right now. Having said that, there could be some changes coming in that regard. Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have looked quite woeful as of late, and that could ultimately lead to Pittsburgh having to claw to hang onto the last playoff spot in the conference down the home stretch.

Full NFC Playoff bracket after Week 11

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home Team Away Team 1. San Francisco 49ers BYE 2. Detroit Lions 7. Green Bay Packers 3. New York Giants 6. Minnesota Vikings 4. Carolina Panthers 5. Chicago Bears

The silly division-winner rules set up a matchup with the Chicago Bears, who currently sit at 8-2, having to go on the road to face the currently 5-5 Carolina Panthers. Not only does that not quite compute, but it's even sillier when you consider the Bears already beat the Panthers in Week 1 of this season, 59-37.

Regardless, much like in the AFC, there is a clear dominant division in the NFC as the NFC North has all four of its members in the playoff field right now. That's going to be something that doesn't go away given the level that all four of those teams are playing at.