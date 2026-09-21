Vikings gave JJ McCarthy truthers more hope than you might think

J.J. McCarthy's NFL career was practically saved by a barn-burning 9-3 Minnesota Vikings victory over the Chicago Bears. It was quite literally the perfect offense-less scenario the man relegated from first-round pick to QB3 needed to stay relevant within the organization.

With Kyler Murray out with a concussion, backup Carson Wentz got the start after guiding the team to a comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. He was practically a non-factor on Sunday with just 143 passing yards on 11 completions and a mediocre 77.7 passer rating. The Vikings defense and special teams did all the heavy lifting.

Surprisingly, the Vikings have now won seven straight games and started four different quarterbacks over that stretch. They are the first team in NFL history to win four consecutive contests with four different starters, per CBS Sports' Doug Clawson.

Vikings can't banish J.J. McCarthy just yet after clunker of a win over Bears

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Wentz actually increasing upon his passing total from last week by 10 yards, his failure to find the end zone should be a source of concern for the team. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters ahead of the weekend that he anticipated Murray being cleared from concussion protocol to start in Week 3, but Sunday's lackluster performance may reopen the books on the backup situation.

McCarthy was beaten by Wentz in training camp, mostly with the issues of maturity and accuracy holding the former back. Wentz will probably still get the benefit of the doubt in the short term, but if he's called upon again and game management isn't enough to get a win, McCarthy could hear his number called for an injection of youth.

It would be quite poetic if Murray — who was brought in this offseason to change the team's playoff fortunes — can't stay healthy and Wentz (the elder statesman) slips into a mediocre slump, prompting O'Connell to turn to his 2024 draft investment to save the day. This being his fifth year at the helm for the Vikings could be a pivotal campaign in determining whether the franchise continues to trust his vision or makes a leadership change before having to blow everything up.

"Coach O'Connell knows the expectations as well as anyone," Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf told ESPN entering the season. "And that's to win, and win championships."

O'Connell's contract currently runs through 2029; that's two years after McCarthy's rookie deal is set to expire, but the survival of both their tenures could be intertwined. Fans pushing for McCarthy's reinstatement as the starter may not realize they are expediting O'Connell's exit at the same time. He's delivered a 44-25 record (.638) but two unsuccessful playoff appearances (0-2).

McCarthy's clock in Minnesota may have been extended slightly, with Wentz being less than impressive in his limited appearances. But if Murray returns in better form, McCarthy is going to have to utilize the practice field to convince coaches he's the better emergency option. If Murray struggles with his health throughout the year, Wentz's consistent inconsistency is the open door McCarthy has been waiting for. It's the best worst-case scenario the team could have, honestly.