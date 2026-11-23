Sunday Night Football in Mexico City, whenever the NFL visits there, is always a good time — but it's about to be even more so in Week 11 with two of the NFC's best, the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, set to battle for midseason conference supremacy. The return of Kirk Cousins to the Vikings immediately delivered the shot in the arm that Justin Jefferson and this offense needed. Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones also seemed to benefit on top of that. More than anything, though, Minnesota's all-world defense now isn't being let down by the offense. But Brian Flores' defense will be tested mightily against the 49ers with Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, a returning Mike Evans and even the likes of Deebo Samuel and Keenan Allen coming at them all night on Sunday.

This is by far the best game in Week 11 and both the Vikings and 49ers have a ton on the line as the playoff race is already heating up. Fantasy managers and NFL fans won't want to take their eyes off anything that happens in this game, and they won't have to, as you can follow along with all of the Vikings vs. 49ers player and game stats for the Mexico City showdown with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Vikings vs. 49ers player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary