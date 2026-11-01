Vikings vs. Lions live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings have managed to get to 6-0 in spite of, rather than because of, their new-look offense with Kyler Murray at the controls. But is that truly sustainable if this team wants to mount a deep playoff run? We're about to find out, as Minnesota heads to Detroit in Week 8 to take on a Lions team that knows how to put points on the board (even against a Brian Flores defense).

Murray has shown flashes of improved play in recent weeks, but it hasn't been nearly consistent enough, and it's taken Justin Jefferson's production into the toilet. The return of Jordan Mason to the Vikings backfield has helped, as has the reemergence of TJ Hockenson. If Murray can't get his WR1 more involved and stay on the field longer, though, it could come back to haunt his team — as Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and this Lions offense are flying high after sneaking past the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Goff's MVP campaign has meant great things for both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, while Gibbs remains one of the most bankable talents in the league.

The winner here will suddenly have the inside track to a division title in the rugged NFC North, while the loser will have some tough questions to answer. We could see fireworks in terms of production — which would surely make fantasy managers smile — or it could be a slog if Minnesota remains stuck in second gear and Flores works his magic defensively. Either way, you can follow along with all of the Vikings vs. Lions player and game stats with us down below in Week 8.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Vikings vs. Lions player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary