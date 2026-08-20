Vita Vea's Buccaneers extension still leaves Tampa's future wildly uncertain

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got rid of one major distraction during training camp on Thursday when they agreed to a contract extension with stalwart defensive tackle Vita Vea. The deal, worth $30 million for the 2027 season, ends a hold-in for Vea that was also tied to a trade request over dissatisfaction with his current contract.

The totals on the extension, which locks in Vea for a big raise for just one additional season of team control, is quite interesting in terms of team planning for Tampa Bay. One year after a disappointing sub-.500 season led to the Buccaneers missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, there appear to be significant questions about how long the front office believes the current core can be a contender.

Mike Evans is now a 49er and Baker Mayfield has only one year left on his deal, with the starting quarterback expressing feelings of disrespect after failing to agree to an extension of his own prior to training camp. There is also speculation that head coach Todd Bowles could end up on the hot seat if the Bucs don't rebound this season, which could change a lot of things in the organization rather quickly.

Vita Vea's extension appears to indicate a short-term window for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets | Evan Bernstein/GettyImages

Keeping Vea around through 2027 appears to be a signal that GM Jason Licht thinks the team's current core doesn't have much more to give before a rebuild. The Buccaneers could easily keep Mayfield around for 2027 via the franchise tag, committing themselves to him for just one more year before making a decision about how to best proceed with the franchise.

A lot of the key pillars from the 2020 Super Bowl champions are either gone or getting late into their careers, which is not a good place to be when teams with younger talent have been rising around the league. The NFC South itself is also getting more competitive as Carolina just won the division, New Orleans appears poised to challenge for the top spot after a quick reload while Atlanta has a young core that could progress under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

While it is true that Tampa has enough talent to win this season, they don't have enough long-term building blocks to believe this group can re-establish a stranglehold on the improving division. The extension to Vea shows that they still think there is a chance for short-term success, but an inevitable rebuild is coming for the Bucs sooner rather than later.