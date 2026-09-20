Weather delay: Browns, Bucs halted at two-minute warning due to lightning

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' potential go-ahead drive was stalled just before the two-minute warning due to lightning in the vicinity of Raymond James Stadium. Deshaun Watson had just given the Cleveland Browns the lead with a go-ahead score of his own before Tampa Bay mounted its response.

NFL rules stipulate that play cannot resume until 30 minutes after the most recent lightning strike in a given radius, with the clock resetting with each strike — meaning we could be here for a while. For Tampa Bay, can they have the same firepower coming out of the unanticipated break, or will Cleveland make the adjustments to hold on for their first win of the season?

Why is Buccaneers vs Browns delayed?

The game went into a weather delay due to inclement weather approaching Raymond James Stadium. Lightning was spotted within a close distance, so the teams evacuated the playing surface with fans headed toward the concourse. It’s odd timing for a weather delay considering the excitement of the game itself. This is one of Deshaun Watson’s best game of his tenure in Cleveland, and it’s potentially about to get spoiled by Baker Mayfield.

Due to inclement weather in the area, our game has been temporarily delayed.



Stay tuned for updates, Krewe. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 20, 2026

Mayfield, on the other hand, is trying to show the Browns why they were foolish to let him go. Though he isn’t playing lights out per se, to be able to put together a game-winning drive to get his revenge (and get Tampa Bay its first win of the season) would be hugely meaningful.

Weather forecast reveals when Buccaneers vs Browns will resume

According to the weather.com radar, the thunderstorms in the area are expected to clear out around 4:30 p.m. ET. With that said, the game might not start up again until closer to 5 p.m., though no official statement has been made. Once this weather system passes, it shouldn’t be a problem once the game resumes. The radar didn’t show any more storms in the area, meaning the game shouldn’t linger too much longer.