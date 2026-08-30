What the Quinn Ewers trade really means for the Dolphins and Jaguars

Both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins have known the identity of their starting quarterbacks for the entirety of the NFL offseason. Trevor Lawrence gives Jacksonville a potential Pro Bowler under center, while Malik Willis finally gets his chance to be an unquestioned starter in Miami. The only intrigue at the game's most important position during the preseason was who would back up both unquestioned starters.

Quinn Ewers began the preseason with the inside track to be Willis' backup with the Dolphins. His uneven play reportedly caused some higher-ups with the franchise to sour on his long-term prospects. That's a big reason why the Dolphins elected to trade him to Jacksonville for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

The quarterback shuffling means different things for both franchises involved. Both the Jaguars and Miami hope they don't need to rely on their backups in 2026, but it's important to examine what this trade means for both teams ahead of Week 1.

What the Quinn Ewers trade means for the Dolphins

The Dolphins want Willis to succeed as their starter, but they realize he's a relatively unproven commodity. That's what makes the backup quarterback spot on the roster so important for their potential offensive competence in 2026.

It's clear the coaching staff in Miami soured on the idea that Ewers could be a quality backup after his work during the preseason. That's why they were willing to ship him to the Jaguars without an obvious No. 2 quarterback on the roster. Neither Cam Miller nor Mark Gronowski amounts to anything more than a flyer as an NFL signal-caller.

More background on this: Ewers had support on coaching staff but front office was displeased by his training camp performance after a strong May/June. He said injuries caused his camp struggles. https://t.co/6C9dUOYMSO — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 29, 2026

It's very likely the Dolphins will keep a close eye on the trade market or free agency to see if they can secure a different upgrade over what they believed Ewers could provide. Then again, Miami does not seem overly concerned with maximizing their win total in head coach Jeff Hafley's first season. The spot behind Willis could be a revolving door this season in South Beach.

What the Quinn Ewers trade means for the Jaguars

In sharp contrast to the Dolphins, the Jaguars do believe they have a roster capable of Super Bowl contention this year. That's what makes the decision to acquire Ewers such an interesting move.

He immediately slots into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Lawrence. That means the coaching staff in Jacksonville clearly saw something more from Ewers than their counterparts in Miami. Giving up a sixth-round pick is a modest price for a backup quarterback on a rookie deal. The point of difference here is the variance in evaluations between both coaching staffs.

Ewers' arrival in Jacksonville likely spells the end of Nick Mullens' chances of sticking on the 53-man roster. The Jaguars might like to stash him on the practice squad if they're able to sneak the veteran through waivers in the coming days.

The Jaguars are not going anywhere if Lawrence misses significant time, but they do need a backup quarterback capable of keeping them afloat if he's forced to miss a game or two. Ewers will be the guy tasked to do just that. His ability to do so could be the difference between a playoff berth and a lackluster campaign for the Jaguars.