What the Wanya Morris trade means for both the Chiefs and Falcons

How the player adapts to his new environment will test whether this low-risk trade pays off for both franchises in 2026.

The move clears a path for new competition on one team's depth chart while offering depth and a potential starter role on the other.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade Wanya Morris on Thursday. The offensive tackle heads east along with a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-rounder in the same draft. That's according to Jordan Schultz.

On the big board of NFL trades this offseason, this one ranks pretty low. A backup right tackle being traded for a late-round draft pick doesn't exactly move the needle. However, the move could have a significant impact on both franchises in 2026.

What the Wanya Morris trade means for the Chiefs

Frankly, cheers to GM Brett Veach for flipping an out-of-favor former third-round pick for any sort of draft capital. Morris wasn't going to factor into the Chiefs plans going forward. And for good reason. He was mediocre in his first two seasons, giving up five sacks as a starter in 2024. In 2025 he was relegated to a backup role and quickly suffered an injury when he was thrust into the starting lineup.

Morris was heading straight for free agency after the 2026 season. Moving up from a seventh to a sixth in the NFL Draft isn't much, but it's something.

Chiefs depth chart without Wanya Morris

Jaylon Moore Esa Pole Kahlil Benson

Andy Reid recently told reporters the right tackle job will have an open competition, per Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star. Jaylon Moore, who started six games for the Chiefs last year, is the favorite to win that job. Esa Pole, who started four games off the practice squad as a rookie, will also compete for playing time there. Undrafted free agent Khalil Benson out of Indiana could also get a crack at it.

With Moore and Pole, Kansas City doesn't lose much by not having Morris in that competition. They're better off with that draft capital, whether they use it to select a player or trade.

What the Wanya Morris trade means for the Falcons

Longtime starting right tackle Kaleb McGary retired in April after missing the 2025 season with injury. The Falcons already signed Jawaan Taylor, another former Chiefs lineman, to fill the gap. Morris will give them another option with starting experience, especially on the right.

With two lefty quarterbacks, Atlanta has particular need for solidity at right tackle.

Falcons depth chart with Wanya Morris

Jawaan Taylor

Wanya Morris

Storm Norton

Of course, bringing in Morris is a bit of a risk. He's been a liability in pass protection with the Chiefs. KC and the player worked together to find him a new home so it could be the change in scenery that unlocks his potential. He had his strong moments for Kansas City, especially in the run game. Consistency eluded him. The Falcons hope he finds it in Atlanta.

If nothing else, they gave up very little to add a potential swing tackle who could become a starter if he settles in properly. Morris isn't an sure-fire fix but he's an option.

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