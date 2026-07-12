Why Daniel Jones' return from injury isn't the whole concern for the Colts

Without consistent passing production, pressure will mount on the defense to compensate, and any injuries could trigger a rapid decline.

Indianapolis Colts fans should be excited for the return of quarterback Daniel Jones after he recovered from a torn Achilles suffered last year. However, expectations should be tempered, as it's unlikely the 29-year-old just picks up where he left off.

In 2025, Jones led the Colts to an 8-2 start with the No. 1 seed in the AFC appearing to be a realistic possibility. His 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight picks were a marked improvement from what most football spectators were used to seeing in the New York Giants draft bust. Jones is confident his body will be able to handle an attempt to improve upon those numbers.

"I can do everything and feel really good doing it," he told The Athletic's James Boyd on Friday. "I think I’ve made a good amount of progress since minicamp and will continue to do that these next two weeks before camp and then all through camp. But I’m feeling really good and feel like I’m in a good spot."

Jones' mind, however, is another question entirely. He admitted that despite recovering physically, he still has a ways to go to fully prepare mentally for stepping back into full speed football.

“You still think about it. Probably will until you get playing and into games and stuff,” Jones explained. “You’re putting a lot of time into it. It’s kind of the central part of all my training and all my time this offseason. Still thinking about [it] but really happy with where I am.”

Daniel Jones' injury recovery isn't only hurdle for Colts entering season

The Colts have a number of challenges to overcome outside of Jones' recovery. Even if he is 100 percent physically and mentally, Jones doesn't have a smooth reintroduction to the league. Indianapolis' first three games feature expected playoff teams in Baltimore, Kansas City and Houston. A 3-0 start like last year is most likely not in the cards for Jones & Co. this season.

Running back Jonathan Taylor is an MVP-caliber talent, but Indianapolis tends to over-rely on him when the passing game struggles. If Jones isn't ready to step back into the starter role successfully, Taylor will be in for a heavier workload that will appear obvious to opposing defenses. He's a fantastic player, but there's only so much he can do if Jones is stifled.

Things will then fall on the defense's shoulders to keep the damage limited. Indianapolis' defensive line depth is shaky at best, especially with DeForest Buckner recovering from a herniated disc. Should more injuries occur, the Colts could find themselves in a rapid season spiral, as the AFC South division is once again very competitive.

Jones will be the lynch pin for this team's success. Should he reclaim his 2025 magic, Colts fans won't have much to worry about. If he's struggling, the rest of the areas of concern become gigantic red flags that will be hard to address once the season is underway.

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