Why Jayden Daniels just made Commanders fans nervous about upcoming season

He is working to master new terminology under coordinator David Blough after missing most of his 2025 rookie season due to three serious injuries.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels admitted he has a long way to go in learning a new offensive system, sparking some external concern.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is entering a crucial year three with the Washington Commanders and expectations to rebound from a dismal 2025 are sky high. The 25-year-old's latest comments about his return to action this summer don't inspire much confidence, however.

"I've still got a long way to go," he said Wednesday. "[I'm] just learning the new offense, terminology, why we're attacking this play, what we want to do on this play—things like that."

Granted, Washington did hire a new offensive coordinator in David Blough this offseason, but there should at least be more familiarity between the two since Blough has been one of Daniels' QB coaches since he entered the league. Learning a whole new offense and expecting that passer to execute it at a high level—high enough to reach the playoffs—sounds a bit unrealistic.

Commanders fans should temper expectations for Jayden Daniels in 2026

Everyone needs to remember Daniels only played four full games in 2025 after suffering a multitude of serious injuries. He appears to have returned to full health, but there's a buffer period he's earned to get reacquainted with things. There are likely to be speed bumps as he gets reps from Blough's playbook.

Washington expects a lot out of Daniels given his dual-threat abilities. That being said, his usage as a runner contributed heavily to the injuries he sustained. Whether he can return to the prolific output his talents afford him has yet to be seen. It's also unclear what Blough's offense will demand of him in that respect.

Some may find it a tired narrative, but lest we forget the latter portion of Robert Griffin III's tenure in Washington after disastrous injuries. There's no reason to believe Daniels is on the same trajectory, but it would be unreasonable for fans to expect him to play at the same caliber that earned him 2024 Rookie of the Year honors after recovering from three serious injuries.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on the struggles from last season:



“I’m done talking about last year. Last year was last year, moving onto this season. Whatever happened last year, is what happened last year…”



On his goals this year:



“Win football games” pic.twitter.com/hMQaGck2ia — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 17, 2026

"I'm done talking about last year," Daniels told reporters Wednesday. "Last year is last year; I'm moving on to this season and whatever happened last year, happened last year. It can't do anything for me; I'll just continue to get better."

He's certainly got the right mentality to rebound, he deserves credit for that. It's the outside pressure that needs to be tamped down. It wouldn't be surprising to see Daniels dominate yet again, but neither would it should he falter out of the gate. If fans can accept that possibility, then there shouldn't be any unfair judgment passed on him or the team.

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