Why John Harbaugh handled Cam Skattebo's infamous backflip perfectly

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is well aware running back Cam Skattebo is a wild man. Rather than be a curmudgeon about it, Harbaugh has embraced the Arizona State product's energy while doing his best to harness it for the team's benefit. The latest evidence of that came after Skattebo, who is recovering from a gruesome ankle injury, botched a backflip at Fanatics Fest over the weekend and Harbaugh took the heart-stopping incident in stride.

I can’t even imagine John Harbaughs reaction to seeing this LOL pic.twitter.com/hCfiCvwCxV — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) July 18, 2026

"Dude, at least stick it. You know what I mean? Land the thing if you're gonna do it," he told the Bleav in Giants podcast in an episode published Tuesday. Most fans were prepared for a more concerned tone from Harbaugh considering the episode could've easily resulted in an ankle setback at the very least.

Skattebo said he was "perfectly fine," but of course he'd say that. After snapping his ankle in a mid-season tilt against the Philadelphia Eagles last year, his confidence would've been enough to see him continue playing if he was permitted. Fans are divided over that mentality, but Harbaugh and the Giants seem keen on capitalizing on his Tazmanian Devil-like personality.

"I'm just going to keep being me ... If they want to say I'm braindead, then f--k it," Skattebo said defiantly on a panel at Fanatics Fest.

John Harbaugh's handling of Cam Skattebo will only strengthen Giants locker room

NFL locker rooms are nothing but ego, strength and brotherhood. The first can damage a franchise faster than wildfire but when the latter two are well and present, the product on the field can typically survive the toxicity for a season. John Harbaugh has managed many Baltimore Ravens locker rooms with all three to general success.

His handling of Skattebo's off-field theatrics should encourage Giants fans things aren't going to fall apart at the seams. Harbaugh can be a guy's guy while still commanding respect from players who have eccentric personalities. He poked fun at Skattebo's failed attempt at being macho which should hopefully act as a well-meant warning to take it easy and put all that energy toward the team.

Skattebo put up 410 rushing yards on 101 carries last year plus an additional 207 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns. If his rookie campaign wasn't cut short in Philadelphia, the fourth-round gem looked to be blooming into a dangerously effective asset for New York.

If his confident attempt at a trademark back flip is any indication, however, he's backing up Harbaugh's assertion Big Blue's angry runner will be ready for Week 1 and beyond.

"He is gonna be ready to go ... You know he's healthy, he's ready to roll and I can't wait to see him out there at practice," Harbaugh said.

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