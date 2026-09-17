Why the Packers offensive line is a major problem for their playoff hopes

A good litmus test of if things are going south for you is to Google yourself and see if the first thing that pops up is "NEWS." I can't imagine the Green Bay Packers offensive line is having a good week.

The Packers had a nightmarish start to the 2026 NFL season, somehow escaping my wrath until now. But we're here, and armed with the single most damning stat of Week 1: Green Bay Packers Pass Block Win Rate, at a positively satanic NINE PERCENT.

The Packers' pass rush win rate against the Vikings was an unmitigated disaster

“Oh boy can’t wait to check pass block win rate numbers for Week 1”



“Jarvis, enhance that packers number”



“By god” pic.twitter.com/34ynFfamRi — Oliver Fox (@oliversfox) September 17, 2026

Pass Block Win Rate measures a lineman or group of lineman's ability to consistently win in passing situations, which (according to ESPN's tracking data) ... they didn't. One Minnesota Vikings edge rusher, Dallas Turner, has a 60 percent INDIVIDUAL Pass Rush Win Rate, which is insane. The number two slot went to Khalil Mack at 43 percent.

I cannot overstate how damning a single-digit pass block win rate figure is. That is such a tremendously unserious number; the Arizona Cardinals were second-worst all the way up at 22 percent and the third-worst Tennessee Titans at 30 percent. NINE?! Other than being a touching tribute to J.J. McCarthy, surely we can't be serious. But they are serious. And don't call me Shirley.

You don't need to be some kind of analytics whiz to understand Green Bay couldn't block to save their lives on Sunday. The Vikings defense under blitz king Brian Flores sent the house repeatedly and the Packers had no chance whatsoever. It was one of those "send the national guard" type blocking performances. They were so horribly overmatched you wanted to help them somehow.

The Packers will try to fix their offensive line at all costs

Green Bay Packers center Jacob Monk | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Coordinator Adam Stenavich appears to understand the crisis: "We’re going to rotate a few guys and see what our best combination is," which is coach speak for we sucked, because anything short of "we have full confidence in our group" after Week 1 is alarming. Okay, enough making fun of people, time for some constructive criticism.

Fill-in offensive guards Donovan Jennings and Jacob Monk were simply not ready for prime time on Sunday, and shouldn't be expected to deliver against such a horrifying defense front in Game 1. The Packers failure to block was also a failure to gameplan for pressure; the Vikings present a unique challenge as a schemer in that they are daring you to take what's there and not push further. Jordan Love couldn't stand in the pocket and look downfield, he needed to play the dink and dunk game, and his receivers had to win quicker — weirdly, even though he had a horrendous Week 1 on the New England Patriots, the Packers missed Romeo Doubs.

A bad offensive line has the unique ability to shatter a football team like the Faberge Egg upon which you have built your church. Just ask the Patriots how they fared in the Super Bowl, or how Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made out against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush in that Super Bowl? If your pass rush breaks, nothing else works. fixing it must be Green Bay's first, second and third priority.