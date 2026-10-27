Why the Packers trading for Jonathan Taylor would be a monumental mistake

The Green Bay Packers' current residence in the basement of the NFC North standings makes it easy to understand why they might be looking to make a big in-season trade to change their fortunes. Spending big to pry running back Jonathan Taylor away from the Colts would be a misallocation of resources by Green Bay's front office.

Upgrading the team's anemic rushing attack should be a priority for head coach Matt LaFleur and his staff. The team is only averaging 2.9 yards per rush through seven games, which is well below the standards of any team that fancies themselves as playoff contenders. Green Bay's inability to get anything accomplished on the ground places far too much pressure on quarterback Jordan Love and the passing game to keep the offensive afloat.

Some Packers fans hoped the return of Josh Jacobs to the field of play last week would give their rushing attack a boost. He only managed 36 yards on 11 carries in the team's loss to the Lions. It's clear that Jacobs will not be a cure for everything that plagues the Packers offense this year.

The Colts' ugly start to the season has rumors swirling regarding their interst in offloading veterans for future assets. Running back Jonathan Taylor should attract interest from several teams looking to add a dynamic offensive player to help boost their Super Bowl credentials. The Packers need to resist the temptation to part with draft capital to add the productive rusher.

Trading for Jonathan Taylor will not fix the Packers' offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay's collection of running backs have not covered themselves in glory this year, but they are not the position group that deserves the most blame. The Packers' offensive line is the real reason why they have been unable to run the ball with any sort of efficiency or effectiveness.

Injuries are partly to blame for the line's poor play. Zach Bako-Bewele went down early in the season which caused plenty of negative ripple effects across Green Bay's offensive front. More recently, the Packers have been forced to rely on their No. 3 center John Williams to anchor the middle of their line due to injuries to the first two names on their depth chart.

If the Packers do want to make a meaningful upgrade to their offense ahead fo the trade deadline they should focus their attention on improving their offensive line. That sort of trade is not as flashy as moving for a big-name running back like Taylor, but it's the sort of no-nonsense transaction Green Bay need to make if they want to mount a legitimate playoff push.

Will the Packers make a big trade ahead of the deadline?

Packers fans looking for a massive in-season trade are set to be disappointed. The front office may elect to sanction an in-season trade, but it's much more likely to be a low-level move that provides them more optionality along their offensive line.

That sort of move won't make headlines throughout the NFL, but it could be enough to get the Packers into the mix for a playoff berth in the NFC. That might not placate Packers fans desperate to see a big roster change, but it's the most likely course of action for Green Bay this year.