Why the Steelers have all the leverage in Joey Porter Jr. extension nightmare

Joey Porter Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers are at a stalemate. The budding fourth-year cornerback is heading into the final season of his rookie deal, but before Mike McCarthy's team takes on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, Porter wants paid. With the regular-season opener less than three weeks away, neither side has budged. The Steelers don't discuss contracts during the campaign, either. McCarthy gave an update before Monday's practice, saying he's learned to separate business and football in situations like this.

"Sometimes it's easier than others" McCarthy said. "This is a challenge for both Joey and us, because we're a first-year staff. We've seen him play. ... I would love the opportunity to coach Joey Porter."

Why the Steelers hold the cards in Joey Porter Jr. negotiations

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Porter, who's been on the PUP list dealing with a back injury since the beginning of training camp last month, reportedly hasn't been given any starting point for negotiations. And there might be a few reasons for the ball staying in the Steelers' court.

"I would not put this on Mike McCarthy — because this is the business side of things — but that word 'impasse,' I'm telling you is probably gonna register with Joey Porter Jr., who's gonna sit there and say, 'You guys haven't made an offer!'" NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Monday. "And that's my understanding, by the way. I've talked to sources familiar with the progress of talks. There hasn't been an offer from the Steelers, and they say, probably, 'We wanna see him on the field first.'"

The general belief is that Porter wants to become the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, which would reset the market for a third time this offseason, after the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward and the Seattle Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon both did so. The latter's deal was a four-year, $132 million agreement, which will pay him $101 million guaranteed. The New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez is also waiting for a big payday.

If the wait for Porter bleeds into next month, the Steelers' re-signing of Asante Samuel Jr. this offseason will look like even more of a bargain. (He filled in for Porter during training camp, giving Pittsburgh a fallback opposite free-agent addition Jamel Dean.) Along with Samuel and Dean, Pittsburgh has third-round draft pick Daylen Everette, who made it clear during the team's stay at St. Vincent College that he's not one to back down from challenges.

Not to mention, three-time first-team All-Pro Jalen Ramsey is back in the mix, having recovered from a knee injury he suffered earlier in the summer. McCarthy and the coaching staff have raved about Ramsey's versatility, as he's shown he can play anywhere in the secondary after being stationed at safety for most of last season.

Along with the depth, the Steelers don't particularly have to worry about losing Porter this offseason. Though the coverman would be highly sought after as a free agent, it's not a guarantee he'd even make it to the open market — not if Pittsburgh doesn't want him to. McCarthy's team could franchise tag the local product and second-generation star. Over The Cap predicts it will cost over $23 million for the Steelers to do so.

That being said, the Black and Gold's fans might have to keep waiting along with Porter. But the Steelers hold the cards in this situation.