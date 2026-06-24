2026 NHL Mock Draft: Predicting all 32 first-round selections

The 2025 NHL Draft is one that'll be remembered for a while, largely because of the rookie year Matthew Schaefer had for the New York Islanders, but he didn't act alone. Benjamin Kindel was a huge bright spot for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Michael Misa played pretty well in San Jose, and even guys like Anton Frondell and Porter Martone impressed in limited action.

The success of the 2025 draft class has fans excited for what's to come in 2026, and with the draft just a couple of days away, here's how the first round could unfold.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs: Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA)

Age: 18

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165 lbs

The Toronto Maple Leafs quite literally won the lottery, earning the right to select Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick. While he might not be an immediate star like Connor Bedard or Matthew Schaefer, his season at Penn State (15 goals, 36 assists in 35 games) was memorable, and he dominated in the WJC, too. The last thing Toronto's regime can afford to do is overthink this. Take McKenna, and watch him dominate alongside Auston Matthews for the foreseeable future.

2. San Jose Sharks: Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

Sweden forward Ivar Stenberg | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181 lbs

The San Jose Sharks are in a tough spot with the No. 2 overall selection. On one hand, the Sharks clearly need a defenseman, and Chase Reid is available for the taking. On the other hand, Ivar Stenberg is not far below McKenna as a prospect, and it's really hard to pass on a guy of his ability and upside. The idea of putting Stenberg on a line with Macklin Celebrini for the next decade is too enticing to pass up. The Sharks have other ways they can address their blue line. Trading William Eklund in a deal to get the No. 9 overall pick could very well be how they do it.

3. Vancouver Canucks: Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185 lbs

This might be the biggest no-brainer of the draft. Assuming McKenna and Stenberg are the first two picks and Caleb Malhotra is available at No. 3 overall, is there really a world in which the Vancouver Canucks, an organization that just hired his father as their head coach, passes the opportunity to reunite them? He had 13 goals and 26 points with Brantford in 15 playoff games alone this past season, peaking when it mattered most. Plus, the Canucks could use more center depth, making Maholtra, a two-way phenom who is the best option at the position in this year's class, a perfect fit on paper, too. Chase Reid is tempting, but Malhotra, for several reasons, feels like the guy.

4. Buffalo Sabres (via CHI): Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-2

Weight: 194

The Buffalo Sabres traded Bowen Byram to get this pick, so it only makes sense for them to select the best defenseman on the board, Chase Reid, in what could turn out to be a steal of a deal for Buffalo. Reid had 18 goals and 30 assists in 45 games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds this season, and he profiles as a true franchise defenseman in all facets. It's time to begin dreaming of a Rasmus Dahlin and Chase Reid pairing, because it's going to be coming soon, and it'll be glorious.

5. New York Rangers: Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL)

New York Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury | The Journal News-Imagn Images

Age: 17

Height: 6-2

Weight: 198

While the New York Rangers would've liked to have landed one of the draft's top forwards, Carson Carels is a very solid option for them. The Rangers could use more youth on the back-end, and while I'm not as confident that the 17-year-old Carels is quite as ready to contribute right away as others, it could result in a Rangers team eager for a quick turnaround, going in another direction. Ultimately, he's too talented to slip out of the top five. He put up 73 points (20 goals, 53 assists) in the WHL this past season. Pairing him alongside Adam Fox in the near future is a dream worth pursuing.

6. Calgary Flames: Viggo Bjorck, C, Djugarden (SHL)

Age: 17

Height: 5-9

Weight: 181

The Calgary Flames need as much talent as possible, especially at the center position. Viggo Bjorck's size is a real concern, but he really excelled alongside Stenberg and Lucas Raymond at the WJC, and has an incredibly high motor. There are safer prospects available, but the Flames need to hit a home run here. Bjorck gives them the best chance at hitting a home run at No. 6 overall.

7. Seattle Kraken: Keaton Verhoeff, D, North Dakota (NCAA)

Age: 18

Height: 6-4

Weight: 216 lbs

While top three buzz waned throughout the year for Keaton Verhoeff, he's still a slam dunk to go within the top 10 in this year's draft. His best trait is his size, as he stands 6-foot-4 with an incredibly hard shot from the right side. Big, tough defensemen who can provide an offensive punch are hard to find, especially on the right side, giving Verhoeff special potential. The Seattle Kraken haven't taken a defenseman in the first round of a draft in the history of their franchise, and Verhoeff is good enough to change that.

8. Winnipeg Jets: Alberts Smits, D, Munchen (GER)

Age: 18

Height: 6-3

Weight: 209 lbs

The Winnipeg Jets could use a center, but Malhotra and Bjorck being off the board should push them to take a defenseman, especially if Alberts Smits is available. Smits opened some eyes at the 2026 Olympics playing for Team Latvia as the only draft-eligible player, and he has a lot of traits teams will love. He's a big left-handed defenseman who can skate well and really shoot the puck. His experience against professionals in the Olympics and in Europe gives him a better shot of being NHL-ready sooner, too.

9. San Jose Sharks (via FLA and OTT): Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6'3

Weight: 205 lbs

While some Sharks fans might prefer to take Chase Reid with the No. 2 overall pick and a forward later, it's easier to take a talent like Ivar Stenberg and put defense on the back burner for a bit, knowing that a guy like Daxon Rudolph might be there at No. 9 overall. No, Rudolph isn't Reid, but he has immense offensive potential, as he's coming off a season that saw him record 28 goals and 50 assists in 68 regular-season WHL games. He was even better in the playoffs, scoring 23 points in 15 games. This guy is the real deal, and could be the lynchpin the Sharks have been looking for defensively.

10. Nashville Predators: Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Tynan Lawrence | OIS/Thomas Lovelock-Imagn Images

Age: 17

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs

I'm not sure that Nashville Predators top prospect Brady Martin is a center, but Tynan Lawrence certainly is. While his stock dipped a bit from where it was preseason, the 17-year-old is still a worthy top 10 selection in this year's draft, and someone the Preds could certainly use. He has some risk to him as he didn't stuff the stat sheet at Boston University (seven points in 18 games), but he feels like an easy NHL'er with his ability to skate and defend at a high level as a center. I don't know what Lawrence's offensive ceiling is with his lack of play-driving, but he's drawn comparisons to Dylan Larkin, and it isn't hard to see why.

11. St. Louis Blues: Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-5

Weight: 229 lbs

Ethan Belchetz fits the bill in terms of the modern forward teams covet. Not only is he 6-foot-5 and willing to be physical, but he has a ton of skill, too. He can create in transition and finish in front of the net. If it weren't for a broken collarbone, it feels like he'd have found his way into the top five of this year's draft, which could lead to the St. Louis Blues getting a steal at No. 11. If he isn't gone by this point, don't be surprised to see the Blues make this move.

12. New Jersey Devils: Wyatt Cullen, LW, U.S. NTDP (USHL)

New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Age: 17

Height: 6-1

Weight: 181 lbs

The New Jersey Devils are desperate for an addition to their top six, particularly on the wing, and while Wyatt Cullen won't be ready to fill that role this upcoming season, it's easy to envision him playing alongside Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier in the not-too-distant future thanks to his skill. The Devils could probably use more size than what Cullen is going to provide in that department, but he scored more than a point per game for the U.S. NTDP and played incredibly well at the World Juniors as well. His ability to thrive in transition fits the style of play the Devils look for, and the fact that he's one of the youngest players in this year's class is just the cherry on top.

13. New York Islanders: Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

Age: 17

Height: 6-3

Weight: 209 lbs

The New York Islanders hit the jackpot with the Matthew Schaeffer pick in last year's draft, and should now look to add to their forward depth in their prospect pool. Oliver Suvanto only had two goals and nine assists in 48 games this past season, but when keeping in mind that he's a 17-year-old who played in Finland's top league and that he's thought to be a responsible and physical player on the defensive side of the ice, you can see why New York might be interested in making this pick. Adding Suvanto to a center core consisting of Bo Horvat, Mat Barzal and top prospect Calum Ritchie should get Islanders fans very excited for what's to come.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets: Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)

Age: 17

Height: 6-4

Weight: 198 lbs

Oscar Hemming is a big, physical winger with scoring touch. That kind of description is often coveted in the NHL Draft, and makes him a perfect fit for the Columbus Blue Jackets, a team that rosters smaller forwards like Conor Garland and Kent Johnson. There's still more developing for Hemming, who had just one goal and eight points in 18 games at Boston College this past season, to undergo, but it's not hard to envision him as part of their top six in the not-too-distant future.

15. St. Louis Blues (via DET): Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 (SHL)

St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 6-4

Weight: 203 lbs

The St. Louis Blues went offense with their first pick of this draft, so it only makes sense for them to snag the best defensive player available, Malte Gustafsson, who, at No. 15 overall, could be excellent value. Gustafsson is a huge defensive defenseman, standing at 6-foot-4. His ability as a shutdown defenseman was on full display in Sweden, and with how their defense looks right now, they could certainly use a boost.

16. St. Louis Blues (via WSH): Alexander Command, C, Orebro (SHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-1

Weight: 187 lbs

You thought the Blues were done? They just traded Jordan Kyrou in a deal that netted them No. 16 overall and other assets from the Washington Capitals. If the Blues keep this pick (I wouldn't be surprised to see them trade up, given the assets they've accumulated), don't be surprised to see them select Alexander Command. While Command might not be elite at any one thing, he has an incredibly high floor thanks to his all-around game, making him easy to project as a middle-sixer. The need for center depth outweighs any other position in the Blues' system, and the Blues could use a surefire NHL'er, making Command an ideal fit. Sometimes it's more than fine to prioritize floor over ceiling, and that's what St. Louis would be doing here.

17. Los Angeles Kings: Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL)

Age: 17

Height: 6-0

Weight: 181 lbs

Nikita Klepov won the OHL scoring title with 97 points in 67 games this past season as a 17-year-old rookie. Say what you want about the quality of competition, but winning the scoring title as a rookie in any league is beyond impressive. There are concerns about his skating and his defense, but Klepov is as skilled as anyone projected to land outside of the lottery in this year's class. The Los Angeles Kings need as much skill as they can get, making this an easy pick to make.

18. Washington Capitals (via ANA): Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL)

Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 5-11

Weight: 176 lbs

If Ryan Lin were a couple of inches taller, he'd probably be a top 10 pick. He profiles as a two-way defenseman, with the ability to move the puck at an elite level from the right side and quarterback a power play. Decision-making can be an issue at times, and his frame could very well prove to be an issue, but this player is too talented to slip any further. The Washington Capitals have Cole Hutson, one of the league's top defensive prospects (who also happens to be the same height), so why not go back to that well? After acquiring Jordan Kyrou from the Blues, this pick makes too much sense.

19. Utah Mammoth: Ilia Morozov, C, Miami (Ohio) (NCAA)

Age: 17

Height: 6-3

Weight: 201 lbs

The Utah Mammoth are pretty set in their prospect pool, so going with the best player available should be their goal. Ilia Morozov fits that to a tee. Morozov had eight goals and 20 points in 36 regular-season games at Miami Ohio this past season as one of the youngest players in the NCAA, and he did this while playing a disruptive defensive game. He played heavy minutes despite his age, and his two-way ability is a big reason for that. This makes him a near lock to go somewhere within the first 25 picks, and Utah would be wise to end his slide here.

20. Buffalo Sabres (via SJS): Gleb Pugachyov, RW, Torpedo (KHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-3

Weight: 198 lbs

The Sabres probably would've loved to have been able to take Morozov with this pick, but they'll get to take a different big-bodied forward in Gleb Pugachyov. It's rare to find players this size who skate as well as Pugachyov, and he pairs that with a talented offensive game. It's easy to picture this 18-year-old serving as a net front presence and providing physicality for a Sabres team that's in position to contend for quite a while.

21. Philadelphia Flyers: William Hakansson, D, Lulea HF (SHL)

Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 6-4

Weight: 216 lbs

If there's something that the Philadelphia Flyers pipeline needs, it's a big, physical defenseman. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound William Hakansson fits that to a tee. Hakansson doesn't project as a defenseman who will contribute too much offense, but he has a strong shot and is a willing passer. Where he really shines is in his own zone, as he uses his size and reach to block passes and shots and wreak havoc in many ways. He's even a better skater than you might expect for someone this size, too.

22. Pittsburgh Penguins: Tommy Bleyl, D, Moncton (QMJHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170 lbs

Tommy Bleyl just wrapped up an absurd season in the QMJHL, racking up 13 goals and 68 assists (81 points) in 63 games. He's undersized and not very physical, so his defensive ceiling isn't quite as high as you'd like, but his offensive game and his skating are something to behold. It's easy to envision Bleyl running a very efficient power play, and with both Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang getting older, this fit makes a lot of sense.

23. Boston Bruins: Elton Hermansson, LW, MoDo Hockey (SWE)

Age: 18

Height: 6-1

Weight: 183 lbs

The Boston Bruins added much-needed firepower in their prospect system when they drafted James Hagens last year, and they shouldn't stop there. Adding scoring should be a priority, and that's exactly what Elton Hermansson provides. He put up 11 goals and 10 assists over 38 games this season as an 18-year-old in a Swedish pro league (although not the best pro league in the country), and played well at World Juniors too. He doesn't have much speed and isn't known for his work in his own zone, but his offensive skillset is very legit.

24. Vancouver Canucks (via MIN): Mathis Preston, RW, Vancouver (WHL)

Age: 17

Height: 5-11

Weight: 176 lbs

The Vancouver Canucks have a unique opportunity to select a player who is in their backyard. Mathis Preston was traded to the Vancouver Giants of the WHL in January, and while an injury cost him two months of his season, he finished the year with four goals and 12 points in 10 games with Vancouver after beginning it with 14 goals and 32 points in 36 games with Spokane. He did this all as a 17-year-old, showing that while he needs to round his game up a bit, his offensive upside is sky-high. The Canucks, a rebuilding team, could use his offensive upside with their second first-round pick.

25. Ottawa Senators (via SEA and TBL): Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 6-0

Weight: 176 lbs

The Senators traded the premier pick they got in the Brady Tkachuk trade to acquire William Eklund, but after losing a talent like Tkachuk, they desperately need to add offensive talent. With that in mind, it'd make sense to use the other first-rounder they got for this year in the trade to select Liam Ruck, a 6-foot winger. To put it simply, Ruck has one of the best shots in the draft. The fact that he scored 45 goals (and racked up 104 points) this past season in the WHL proves that. There are questions about the rest of his game, but his shot and his motor should be enough to get him picked in the back of the first round.

26. New York Rangers (via DAL): Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs

The Rangers used their first pick of this draft on a defenseman, so it'd make sense for them to add a forward prospect with their other first-rounder. Jack Hextall is the best forward on the board, especially given New York's clear need for center depth. While he probably won't be anything more than a third-line center at the NHL level, good two-way third-line centers are not so easy to find. I'm not sure how high his offensive ceiling is, but he could very well be Vincent Trochek's long-term replacement in the middle six down the middle after he spends this upcoming season at Michigan State.

27. San Jose Sharks (via BUF): Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Age: 18

Height: 5-11

Weight: 163 lbs

Will Xavier Villeneuve actually be a first-round pick? I'm not certain. Right away, you'll notice that he's a defenseman standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 163 pounds. It's hard for a defenseman that small to be taken this early in a draft. With that being said, Villeneuve has upside that cannot be ignored. He just recorded 38 points in 37 games this past season in the QMJHL and tacked on 14 more points (with six goals) in the playoffs. The Sharks could use a defenseman, especially if they take Stenberg as I am expecting, and none of the defensemen available have more upside than this 18-year-old.

28. Montreal Canadiens: Adam Novotny, LW, Peterborough (OHL)

Montréal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205 lbs

What makes Adam Novotny particularly interesting is that he has been playing against grown men for quite some time. He played professionally in Czechia as a 15-year-old and more or less held his own. He played this past season in the OHL and racked up 34 goals and 65 points in 58 games. He's known to shoot at will, and he's proven he can score against tough competition at a young age. Someone with his scoring ability at his size is going to generate interest, especially if he has a track record against professionals as Novotny does. The fact that he might not need so long to develop before being pro-ready makes him especially intriguing for a Montreal Canadiens team fresh off an Eastern Conference Finals berth that's in its competitive window.

29. St. Louis Blues (via COL): Egor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-1

Weight: 176 lbs

One more for St. Louis. Egor Shilov really impressed this past season, leading all QMJHL rookies with 82 points in 63 games. Again, say what you want about the quality of competition, and Shilov is going to have to learn to be more physical and play with more pace, but 32 goals and 82 points in just 63 games is hard to overlook. I don't know how well-rounded his game will become, but I do believe that he can win face-offs at a high clip (54.8 percent success rate this past season) and with a fourth first-round pick at their disposal, the Blues can take an upside swing. That's exactly what this is.

30. Calgary Flames (via VGK): Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgarden (SHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-2

Weight: 187 lbs

Marcus Nordmark dominated for Djurgarden in Sweden this past season, recording 14 goals and 38 points in just 25 games. It's worth pointing out, though, that this production came with Djurgarden's U20 team. He received a couple of call-ups to the top league, but had just one point in eight games. He has obvious skill and is a good skater, but questions about his defense and how he performed against the toughest competition have him falling to the end of the first round.

31. Carolina Hurricanes: Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro (SHL)

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Age: 18

Height: 6-1

Weight: 187 lbs

I'm not sold that the Carolina Hurricanes will even use this pick, but if they do, they'll use it on a skilled player. Niklas Aaram-Olsen has an incredible shot, as evidenced by his 20 goals and 40 points in 29 games for Orebro in the SHL this past season. Now, he doesn't have many elite traits beyond his shot, but he has room to grow thanks to his big, athletic frame, and he had a strong combine showing that could lock him in as a late first-rounder.

32. Ottawa Senators: Markus Ruck, C/LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Age: 18

Height: 6-0

Weight: 168 lbs

This might be a bit of a stretch, but how cool would it be for the Senators to select Markus Ruck, just a few picks after they selected Liam, his twin? As good as Liam was this past season, it was Markus who led the WHL with 108 points (21 goals and 87 assists). He didn't play very well in the playoffs, and his size could hold teams back from selecting him, but he's one of the best passers in the draft, and after watching Brady Tkachuk demand to play with his brother in Florida, it'd be a very cool story for the Senators to find their own set of twins.

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