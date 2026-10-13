25 NHL legends you forgot played for that team

When you think of some of the biggest names in the NHL, you envision the ones that have stuck with the same franchise for the entirety of their careers. Recently, you think of Sidney Crosby with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alex Ovechkin with the Washington Capitals. If a team has a superstar, it's rare for them to move on from them.

But over the years, NHL fans have seen some of the biggest names move around, whether it's due to the Rangers wanting a change of scenery or a better chance at winning a Stanley Cup. But there are instances where some of the biggest names in hockey played for a team fans have no recollection of. As in, having totally forgettable tenures with a franchise.

Let's take a look at the 25 legends and the team you forget they played for.

1. Wayne Gretzky, St. Louis Blues (1996)

When you think of Wayne Gretzky you think of his time playing for the Edmonton Oilers dynasty, the Los Angeles Kings, and New York Rangers. But there is one team that sneaks onto his resume, and that's the St. Louis Blues, who acquired him during the 1995-96 sesaon. The hope for the Blues was that he'd lead them to their first Stanley Cup title. Gretzky recorded 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 18 games. The Blues made it to the second-round of the playoffs, where they lost in seven games to the Detroit Red Wings, all thanks to Steve Yzerman's double overtime-winning goal in Game 7. Gretzky scored two goals and recorded 14 assists in 13 games. Gretzky signed with the Rangers that offseason.

2. Eric Lindros, Dallas Stars (2006-07)

Dallas Stars center Eric Lindros | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Lindros is known for most of his time with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1990s, being part of the dominant "Legion of Doom" line with John LeClair and Mikael Renberg. Heck, Lindros was even remembered for his time playing with the Rangers. But when it comes to his weirdest stint, it had to be with the Dallas Stars in 2006. Lindros' one-year in Dallas didn't resort to much, with the veteran forward putting up five goals and 21 assists through 49 games. Lindros played in just three of the Stars' seven first-round games against the Vancouver Canucks, failing to record a point. Once Dallas was eliminated by Vancouver, Lindros announced his retirement from the NHL. When you think of Lindros, you remember his stints with the Flyers, Rangers, and Maple Leafs. That Stars tenure truly flies under the radar.

3. Brett Hull, Phoenix Coyotes (2004-05)

Brett Hull is fondly remembered for his time with the Blues. He's also known for winning two Stanley Cups, one with the Dallas Stars and the other with the Detroit Red Wings. So, it'd probably surprise you if we reminded you that Hull played for the Arizona Coyotes. After the 2003-04 season, Hull signed a two-year deal with the Coyotes. The first year was wiped out due to the NHL lockout. But in the 2005-06 season, Hull retired after just five games, recording just one assist.

4. Bobby Orr, Chicago Blackhawks (1976-79)

Bobby Orr will forever be remembered for his time with the Boston Bruins, where he won two Stanley Cup titles and eight Norris Trophy's as the league's best defenseman. But in 1976, Orr left the Bruins to sign a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks. That tenure didn't pan out at all for Orr, as he was limited to 26 games played in the span of three years. He missed the entirety of the 1977-78 season due to knee issues. After playing in six games during the 1978-79 season, Orr retired from hockey. In those 26 games, Orr recorded six goals and 22 assists.

5. Chris Chelios, Atlanta Thrashers (2009-10)

Atlanta Thrashers defenseman Chris Chelios | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Chelios soldified himself as one of hockey's best defenseman while playing for three Original Six franchises in the Montreal Canadiens, Blackhawks, and Red Wings. However, in 2009, Chelios opted to sign with one of the league's newest franchises in the Atlanta Thrashers. His stint with Atlanta didn't last very long, as he logged just seven games, where he didn't record a single point, before being sent down to the AHL's Chicago Wolves. Chelios retired after the season.

6. Brian Leetch, Toronto Maple Leafs (2004-05)

Brian Leetch is without a doubt one of the Rangers' best players of all-time. He provided stability on the blue line for the Blueshirts for well over a decade, and helped the Rangers win the Stanley Cup in 1994. But during the 2003-04 season, Leetch was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Rangers were nowhere near close to playoff contention. Leetch played 15 regular season games for Toronto, putting up two goals and 13 assists. Leetch recorded eight assists in the Maple Leafs' 13 game playoff run, which saw them lose to the Flyers in seven games in the second round. Leetch hit free agency in 2005 without playing another game for the team due to the NHL lockout.

7. Martin Brodeur, St. Louis Blues (2014-15)

Martin Brodeur spent the majority of his career with the New Jersey Devils, where he solidified himself as one of hockey's greatest goaltenders. But with the team pivoting away from him in favor of Cory Schneider, Brodeur ended up joining the Blues during the 2014-15 season. His stint would last just seven games, where he put up 3-3-0 record, a .899 save percentage, and a 2.87 goals allowed average. Brodeur announced his retirement from the NHL after he was pushed down to the No. 3 spot on the Blues' goaltending depth chart. The Blues gave a future Hall of Famer a shot, but it ultimately didn't pan out to anything.

8. Mike Modano, Detroit Red Wings (2010-11)

Detroit Red Wings center Mike Modano | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Modano is one of the best American scorers in hockey history, as he scored plenty of goals during his time with the Minnesota North Stars and during their move to Dallas. He has 557 goals to show for it. But in 2010, Modano decided against retiring or signing with the Wild, and instead opted to join the Red Wings. It was definitely weird seeing Modano ditch green uniforms for Detroit's red and white uniforms. Modano played 40 games for Detroit in the 2010-11 season, putting up four goals and 11 assists. Modano only played in two playoff games for the Red Wings, posting just one assist. Modano retired after that playoff stint. Again, seeing Modano in a Red Wings sweater was just weird.

9. Mats Sundin, Vancouver Canucks (2008-09)

Mats Sundin was the face of the Maple Leafs during his playing career, where he put up nearly a point per game through 981 games across 13 seasons. But after the 2007-08 season, Sundin hit free agency after utilizing his no-movement clause at the trade deadline. Sundin signed on with the Canucks and played just one season. After a 28 point regular season through 41 games, and a eight-point playoff run through eight games, Sundin announced his retirement from hockey. It had to be difficult for Maple Leafs fans to see Sundin wearing the Canucks' blue and green uniforms. But, he would return to Toronto as a member of the front office in 2026.

10. Jarome Iginla, Pittsburgh Penguins (2013)

Jarome Iginla was the face of the Calgary Flames during the start and prime of his hockey career. But after 16 years, and 1,095 points to his credit, Iginla wanted to win a Stanley Cup title, which Calgary was nowhere near close to doing. So after giving the Flames just four teams he'd accept a trade to, they dealt him to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were the best team in the Eastern Conference and had the best chance on paper ot winning the Stanley Cup. Iginla put up 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 regular season games. Iginla reached the Eastern Conference Finals with the Penguins, but were swept out by the Bruins. Iginla had four goals and eight assists in 15 playoff games. Iginla opted to join the Bruins the following season in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, which didn't happen either.

11. Pavel Bure, New York Rangers (2002-03)

New York Rangers right wing Pavel Bure | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pavel Bure was one of the best goal scorers in the game during the 1990s with the Canucks. Yet, Bure wanted out of Vancouver, eventually forcing his way to the Florida Panthers. But we can't forget that he ended his NHL career with the Rangers. It was definitely weird seeing Bure join the team he lost to in the 1994 Stanley Cup Final. He was acquired at the 2002 trade deadline, where he put up 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 12 games for the rest of that season. In the 2002-03 campaign, Bure managed to record 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games. Bure missed the entirety of the 2003-04 season due to a knee injury, and after the lockout, Bure retired from hockey. Seeing Bure join the Rangers was a weird sight to see.

12. Zach Parise, Colorado Avalanche (2023-24)

Zach Parise was a legitimate star for the Devils early on in his career, putting up 410 points in seven seasons. Then, he jumped ship to the Wild with a then-record-breaking contract in 2012, where he didn't live up to expectations. While he did have a stint with the New York Islanders to reunite with former Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello, he had one last stint of his career, with the Avalanche. Parise joined the Avalanche for second half of the 2023-24 campaign, with the intention of retiring afterwards. Parise didn't make much of an impact, recording 10 points in just 30 games. In 11 playoff games, Parise scored two goals and notched an assist, but the Avalanche were eliminated in the second round, thus securing his retirement without a Stanley Cup title. While the Islanders stint was nothing to write home about, Parise's short stint with Colorado was the epitome of forgettable.

13. Teemu Selanne, Colorado Avalanche (2003-04)

Speaking of the Avalanche, they were no strangers in bringing in some stars to help win Stanley Cup championships. During the summer of 2023, the Avalanche went on a spending spree, and one of the big names brought in was Ducks legend Teemu Selanne, who was looking to win his first Stanley Cup title, and committed for just the 2003-04 season. To the surprise of many, Selanne had a down year, putting up just 16 goals and 16 assists in 78 regular season games. In the playoffs, Selanne was actually a healthy scratch for a game. The Avalanche were eliminated by the Sharks, the team Selanne spent the previous three seasons with, in the second round. After the NHL lockout, Selanne returned to Anaheim, and two years later, won his first Stanley Cup title.

14. Martin St. Louis, Calgary Flames (1998-2000)

Calgary Flames center Martin St. Louis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin St. Louis, who made the transition to coaching not too long ago, made a name for himself as a player with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team in which he won a Stanley Cup with in 2004. He also closed out his career with the Rangers, who he helped bring to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. But the start of his career with the Calgary Flames does fly under the radar. He signed with the team as an undrafted player in 1998. During the 1998-99 season, St. Louis posted a goal and an assist in 13 games. The following season, St. Louis put up 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) in 56 games. The Flames gave up on St. Louis by buying out his contract, allowing him to sign with the Lightning, and have a Hall of Fame career. Not the best look for Calgary.

15. Adam Graves, San Jose Sharks (2001-04)

Adam Graves was a fan favorite for many years with the Rangers. He was part of the roster that helped the Rangers break their Stanley Cup drought in 1994. But after a 10 year tenure, the Rangerss tried trading him, and ultimately found a partner in the Sharks. At that point in his career, Graves was not at the top of his game, putting up a total of 49 points in 163 games with San Jose. His lone playoff trip with the Sharks arrived in 2002, where they were eliminated by the Avalanche in the second round. Graves tried to play elsewhere after the 2002-03 season, but ultimately decided to retire from hockey in 2004. After wearing Rangers blue for a decade, seeing Graves wearing the Sharks' teal was odd.

16. Jaromir Jagr, Dallas Stars (2012-13)

Hockey fans are well aware of Jaromir Jagr jumping around to a variety of different teams following his lengthy stints with the Penguins, Washington Capitals, Rangers at the start of his career. He took a variety of one-year deals with the likes of the Flyers and Devils. Perhaps his most forgotten tenure was with the Stars. His stint in Dallas lasted just 34 games due to the lockout-shortened season, where he scored 14 goals and recorded 12 assists. Jagr was traded to the Bruins that season, where they made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. This was Jagr's chance to win a Stanley Cup title for the first time since he won back-to-back in 1991 and 1992. Yet, the Bruins lost in six games to the Blackhawks in what would be his last Final appearance. Jagr recorded nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 11 regular season games and 10 assists in 20 playoff games. While there were plenty of tenures to choose from at the end of Jagr's career, but his stint in Dallas was easily the most forgettable.

17. Peter Forsberg, Nashville Predators (2007)

Nashville Predators center Peter Forsberg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peter Forsberg is one of the greatest playmakers in hockey history, due to his ability to set up goals on whatever team he played for. He spent the majority of his career with the Avalanche, where he won two Stanley Cup titles. After the 2004 NHL lockout, Forsberg joined the Flyers. While that was a forgettable tenure, his run with the Nashville Predators was even worse. In 17 regular season games, Forsberg recorded two goals and 13 assists. Nashville made the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the first round by the Sharks. Forsberg put up two goals and two assists in five games. Forsberg returned to the Avalanche in 2007 before retiring in 2011.

18. Jari Kurri, New York Rangers (1996)

A lot of teams' strategies to improve their rosters in the 1980s and 1990s was to bring in some of the players during the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty. The Rangers did so with Mark Messier, who played a giantic role in them winning the Stanley Cup in 1994. So, in 1996, the Rangers brought in Jari Kurri in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings. Let's just say that Kurri didn't make the impact that the Rangers expected, posting five points (one goal, four assists) in 14 regular season games. Kurri scored three goals and dished out five assists in 11 games, where the Rangers were eliminated in the second round by the Penguins. Kurri left to join the Mighty Ducks after the season. Let's just say that not all former Oilers from the dynasty can make an impact.

19. Dominik Hasek, Ottawa Senators (2005-06)

Ottawa Senators goalie Dominik Hasek | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dominik Hasek is one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, as evidenced by his six Vezina Trophy victories and two Hart Trophy wins for MVP. He was dominant throughout his tenure with the Buffalo Sabres. He did end up with the Red Wings, where he won two Stanley Cup titles in two separate stints with the team. In between those stints in Detroit was a one-year tenure with the Ottawa Senators. Hasek played just 41 games with the Senators before suffering an injury while playing for the Czech team in the 2006 Winter Olympics. Hasek missed the rest of the season and the entirety of the playoffs. Hasek had 28-10-4 record, a .925 save percentage, and a 2.09 goals allowed average. The Senators took a swing on Hasek, but it didn't pan out.

20. Paul Coffey, Chicago Blackhawks (1998-99)

Paul Coffey was another hero of the Oilers' dynasty 1980s, who became known as one of the best defenseman in the game. He could defend but also put up points. Coffey did bounce around the league quite a bit during his lengthy NHL career, playing for the likes of the Penguins, Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers. But remember when Coffey was on the Blackhawks? Probably not, because he did not last long in Chicago. Coffey played in just 10 games with the Blackhawks, due in part to a back injury. After putting up just four assists, Coffey was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Coffey's run in Chicago is the epitome of "forgetful."

21. Peter Stastny, St. Louis Blues (1993-95)

Peter Stastny spent the prime of his career with the Quebec Nordiques, where he put up 1,048 points in 737 games. After ten years, Stastny was dealt to the New Jersey Devils, where he was still productive. Then, there was a forgetful stint with the Blues to close out his career from 1993 until 1995. Stastny played two seasons in St. Louis, where he played a total of 23 games. In that stretch, Stastny scored six goals and recorded 12 assists. Stastny retired in 1995.

22. Paul Kariya, Colorado Avalanche (2003-04)

When you think of the Mighty Ducks era in Anaheim, you have to think about Paul Kariya. Who could forget his iconic goal in the 2003 Stanley Cup Final after returning from a nasty hit from Devils defenseman Scott Stevens? His goal was highlighted by Gary Thorne's call of "off the floor, on the board, Paul Kariya." But after that run to the Final, Kariya joined the Avalance alongside teammate Selanne. In 51 games, Kariya scored 11 goals and recorded 26 assists. Kariya was limited to just one playoff game with Colorado after suffering an ankle injury late in the regular season. After the lockout, Kariya signed with Nashville. The Avalanche's plan to sign two of the Ducks' top stars did not pan out at all during the 2003-04 campaign.

23. Ed Belfour, San Jose Sharks (1997)

Even though Ed Belfour was a fan favorite for the Blackhawks, his tenure with the franchise ended with plenty of drama. From getting into a heated argument with backup goalie Jeff Hackett to declaring he would only re-sign with Chicago for a huge sum of money, Belfour's time in Chicago was running out. So, the Blackhawks traded Belfour to the Sharks. It was certainly odd to see him wearing Sharks goalie equipment Belfour played 13 games with the Sharks, putting up a 3-9-0 record, a .884 save percentage, and a 3.41 goals allowed average. The Sharks missed the playoffs, and he left in free agency to join the Stars. To make matters worse for San Jose, they watched him win a Stanley Cup in Dallas.

24. Adam Oates, Philadelphia Flyers (2002)

Adam Oates built a Hall of Fame career while playing for a variety of teams. His best years arrived with the Bruins and Capitals. But in 2002, the Capitals decided to trade Oates to the Flyers, who were in playoff contention. Oates played in just 14 games with the team, recording three goals and seven assists. The Flyers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Senators in five games, where Oates recorded just two assists. Oates left the FLyers to play for the Montreal Canadiens and Oilers for the next two seasons before retiring and making the transition to coaching.

25. Ron Francis, Toronto Maple Leafs (2004)

Ron Francis began his career with the Hartford Whalers, before getting traded to the Penguins in 1991, where he played a huge role in the franchise winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles. While he spent most of his career with the Whalers/Hurricanes franchise, he closed things out by playing for the Maple Leafs after a trade during the 2003-04 season. Francis played 12 regular season games, where he posted 10 points (three goals, seven assists). In the playoffs, The Maple Leafs and Francis made it to the second round, where they were eliminated in six games by the Flyers. Francis recorded four assists through 12 games. He then retired as a player after the season, before beginning his front office career.