25 pairs of NHL teammates you won’t believe played together

The NHL has seen it all when it comes to roster construction. There have been dynasties, such as the Edmonon Oilers and New York Islanders of the 1980s. Underdog teams going from last place to Stanley Cup champions in a season like the St. Louis Blues in 2019. That is all dependent on the roster that is built by a team's front office and coaching staff.

Sometimes it takes building a team of early first-round draft picks. Others,it's building a super team with some of the best players in the league. And in some cases, it's bringing in siblings to build more chemistry on the ice, or bringing in former division rivals to play on the same team.

Here are 25 pairs of NHL teammates that you wouldn't believed played on the same team at the same time.

1. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, Florida Panthers (2026-present)

The most recent instance is the Florida Panthers bringing in Brady Tkachuk to team up alongside his older brother Matthew. What makes this interesting is that Brady had declared he had no desire to be traded off of the Ottawa Senators, the team that drafted him, gave him a huge contract extension, and named him captain. But what he said in public was different than his feelings in private. Brady let the Senators know he wanted to be traded, with the Panthers being one of his preferred teams. Duh.

Brady and Matthew got off to a strong start together early on in the 2026-27 season, with the youngest Tkachuk sibling scoring hat tricks in back-to-back games. On paper, the Tkachuk brothers will annoy the rest of the league and their fanbases for the foreseeable future. Because of that, it's a win for the Panthers.

2. Gordie, Mark, and Marty Howe, Hartford Whalers (1979-80)

Even though the NHL has been around for over 100 years, there are some rare feats that were accompolished. Gordie Howe was the creator of the "Gordie Howe hat trick," which is recording a goal, an assist, and fight in one game. But there was another rare accomplishment that Howe has on his resume, and that's playing on the same hockey team as his sons, Mark and Marty.

During the 1979-80 season, the Howes played for the Hartford Whalers after spending time with the Houston Aeros and the New England Whalers in the World Hockey Association (WHA). Gordie played 80 games, recording 15 goals and 26 assists. Mark, meanwhile, had an incredible season after posting 24 goals and 56 assists in 74 games. Marty played in just six games, recording one assist. It was an incredible feat for the Howe family to play one season in the NHL together.

3. Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (2005-06)

Before Sidney Crosby, there was Mario Lemieux. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Lemieux first-overall in 1984, where he quickly turned into one of the league's top players. After all, he scored over 100 points 10 times in his career, including the 1988-89 season, where he fell short of the 200 point mark with 199 points. To this day, the only player to ever record 200 or more points was Wayne Gretzky.

While Crosby eventually ran away with the title of face of the Penguins franchise, he did manage to paly alongside Lemieux during the 2005-06 season. Lemieux played 26 games that season, recording seven goals and 15 assists. As for Crosby, he put up 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 81 games. Lemieux would retire for the second time after this season due to his health and being unable to play at the level he grew accustomed to.

4. Mark and Joby Messier, New York Rangers (1992-95)

Mark Messier is remembered fondly by New York Rangers fans for his time with the team and his role in helping them break their Stanley Cup drought in 1994. The Rangers jumped at the opportunity to acquire Messier after he publicly demanded a trade from the Oilers. While fans remember his role as the team captain and winning the Stanley Cup, what flies under the radar was that his cousin, Joby, also played for the Rangers.

Joby was a sixth round pick by the Rangers in 1989, well before Mark joined the team. Joby would receive his opportunity at the pro level during the 1992-93 season, playing 11 games without a single point. Joby played in 14 games the next two seasons, putting up four assists.

5. Maurice and Henri Richard, Montreal Canadiens (1955-60)

Maurice "Rocket" Richard is a hockey legend, having won countless Stanley Cup titles during his time with the Montreal Canadiens. Not to mention, as one of the top goal scorers during his playing career, the NHL named a trophy after him that is rewarded to the player with the most goals in a season.

His younger brother, Henri, was no slouch either, and he ended up playing alongside his older brother beginning in 1955. The duo would be teammates for five consecutive seasons, and they all ended the same way, with the siblings hoisting the Stanley Cup. But after the 1956-60 season, Maurice retired from hockey, while Henri continued his career, winning six additional Stanley Cup titles with Montreal.

6. Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (2023)

Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko were the superstars of the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, respectively. The rivalry between the two organizatons resulted in many heated playoff battles incuding first-round matchups in 2014 and 2016, which both teams split. While it's not surprising that former Blackhawks and Blues players would eventually join the same team, it was still surprising that Tarasenko and Kane made their way to New York in 2023.

The Rangers, looking to build a super team to win the Stanley Cup, opted to go for the big-name drawing power of Tarasenko and Kane at the trade deadline. The hope was that the additions of Tarasenko and Kane would help the Rangers win their first title since 1994. Instead, the Rangers were eliminated in the first round by the rival New Jersey Devils, making those trades all for naught.

Tarasenko recorded eight goals and 13 assists in 31 regular season games, with four points (three goals, one assist) in seven playof games. Kane, meanwhile, put up five goals and seven assists in 19 regular season games, while putting up six points (one goal, five assists) in seven playoff games. That offseason, Tarasenko would sign with the Florida Panthers, while Kane joined the Detroit Red Wings.

7. Scott and Rob Niedermayer, Anaheim Ducks (2005-09)

It's not exactly a rarity that siblings eventually team up. Rob was initially on the then-Mighty Ducks, beginning during the 2002-03 season. Ironically, that was the season in which Anaheim lost to the New Jersey Devils, the team which Scott played for. But in 2005, instead of signing with the Devils, Scott opted to join the Ducks to win a Stanley Cup and team up with Rob.

Nearly two years later, the Ducks won their first, and so far only, Stanley Cup title in 2007. The Niedermayers became the first set of siblings to win a Stanley Cup title since Duane and Brent Suter did so with the New York Islanders in 1983. Scott recorded two assists in the Stanley Cup Final, while Rob recorded one goal and two assists.

The Neidermayers would be on the Ducks until 2009, where Rob left to join the Devils. Scott stayed in Anaheim until 2010, where he announced his retirement.

8. Jaromir Jagr and Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils (2013-14)

It's not often that players drafted in the first round of the same draft end up on the same team down the road. The 1990 draft class was stacked with talent, with Jaromir Jagr and Martin Brodeur being selected in the first round. Unlike Brodeur, Jagr bounced around the league before leaving it after the 2007-08 season, before making his return in 2011. After stints with the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, and Boston Bruins, Jagr joined the Devils in 2013. That meant Jagr and Brodeur were teammates.

The pairing only lasted one season. During that campaign, Jagr scored 24 goals and recorded 43 assists in 82 games. Meanwhile, Brodeur put up a .901 save percentage, a 2.51 goals allowed average, and a 19-14-6 record in 39 starts. The Devils missed out on the playoffs that season, and it would be Brodeur's last with the team. As the team pivoted over to Cory Schneider as the starter, Brodeur was traded to the St. Louis Blues, where he played briefly before retiring the next season. As for Jagr, he was traded to the Panthers during the 2014-15 season.

9. Jamie and Jordie Benn (2011-17)

The Stars had both Jamie and Jordie Benn for the better part of seven seasons. Jamie, the youngest sibling, actually made his pro debut before his older brother, in 2009. Jordie would not join the Stars until 2011, where he eventually worked his way into the team's every day defensemen rotation.

Even though the Benn's played in Dallas for seven years, they only made it to the playoffs twice, both of which resulted in a first-round exit in 2014 and a second-round defeat in 2016. During the 2016-17 season, Jordie was traded to the Canadiens. Jordie recorded 71 points (11 goals, 60 assists) in 302 games. Jamie, meanwhile, is still with the Stars to this day.

10. Ryan and Cal O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres (2015-17)

NHL fans know who Ryan O'Reilly is, as he was one of the big players on the 2018-19 St. Louis Blues team that went from last place to Stanley Cup champions. But before that Blues tenure, it does fly under the radar that he played for other teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Buffalo Sabres. But did you know that Ryan played alongside his older brother Cal in Buffalo?

Before the 2015-16 season, Ryan was traded to the Sabres by the Avalanche, while Cal signed on shortly afterwards. During the 2015-16 campaign, Ryan had his first All-Star season, after he put up 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 71 games. Meanwhile, Cal played just 20 games, recording three goals and four assists. The following season, Ryan posted 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists), while Cal recorded one assist in 11 games. After the season, Cal signed on with the Minnesota Wild. Ryan remained in Buffalo for one more season before getting traded to the Blues for a return centered around Tage Thompson.

11. Chris Pronger and Wayne Gretzky, St. Louis Blues (1996)

When NHL fans think of Wayne Gretzky, they think of his time with the Oilers, Rangers, and Los Angeles Kings. But for a portion of the 1995-96 season, Gretzky was traded to the Blues as they tried to make a push to finally win their first Stanley Cup title. He also joined defenseman Chris Pronger, who was the second overall pick in the 1993 NHL Draft, and a future Hall of Famer.

Gretzky and Pronger were unable to help the Blues' goal of winning the Stanley Cup, as they were eliminated by the Red Wings in the second round, thanks to a double-overtime goal by Steve Yzerman in Game 7. During that stint, Gretzky recorded 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 18 regular season games and 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 13 playoff games. Pronger, meanwhile, recorded 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 79 regular season games, and six points (one goals, five assists) in 13 playoff games.

12. Mark Messier and Jaromir Jagr, Rangers (2004)

Messier made a name for himself throughout the 1990s and early 2000s as the face of the Rangers. But hockey fans may forget that Messier did team up with the next face of the franchise, albeit briefly, in Jagr.

Jagr was acquired by the Rangers in 2004 in a trade with the Washington Capitals. Jagr and Messier were teammates for 31 games. Jagr scored 15 goals and recorded 14 assists during that stretch. Messier played 76 games, putting up 18 goals and 25 assists, where he made it to the All-Star Game. With the Rangers missing out on the playoffs and the lockout wiping out the entire 2004-05 season, Messier announced his retirement from hockey. Jagr, meanwhile, played three more seasons, one of which included his 123 point 2005-06 season, which netted him second place in Hart Trophy voting.

Messier and Jagr were teammates, although for less than a full season.

13. Peter, Marian, and Anton Stastny, Quebec Nordiques (1981-85)

When you think of the former franchise, the Quebec Nordiques, you think of Peter Stastny, the eventual Hall of Famer. Peter started off his career with 100 points in seven of his first eight seasons. But did you know that Peter also began his career alongside his siblings, Marian and Anton? On the same line?

Who knew that a line filled with siblings would show off tremendous chemistry? Because they did, as they helped Quebec make the playoffs during their playing time together. Unfortunately for Nordiques fans and the Stastny's, they were unable to win a Stanley Cup. They did make the Conference Finals in 1982 and 1985, losing to the New York Islanders and Flyers, respectively.

Marian would leave Quebec for the 1985-86 season before ending his NHL career. Anton's last season would be in 1989. As for Peter, he remained with Quebec until 1990, before he was traded to the Devils.

14. Eric Lindros and Pat Falloon, Philadelphia Flyers (1995-98)

It's very rare that the first and second overall picks in a single NHL Draft end up as teammates. But that's exactly what happened in 1995. Eric Lindros was the first pick in the 1991 NHL Draft by the Nordiques, while Pat Falloon was the second pick by the San Jose Sharks. Lindros ended up in Philadelphia almost immediately after he was drafted, as he said he had no desire to play for Quebec. But in 1995, the Flyers brought in Falloon after a trade with the Sharks.

Falloon wasn't too much of a factor for the Flyers during his tenure, while Lindros was the face of the Legion of Doom line that helped the franchise reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1997. Falloon recorded 83 points (38 goals and 45 assists) in 144 games. In 1998, he was dealt to the Senators.

It's not often you see the first and second picks in the same draft class team up together, but it happened in 1995.

15. Sean Couturier and Cole Knuble, Flyers (2026)

Sean Couturier has been a mainstay with the Flyers since 2011, as their eighth overall pick. Early on in his career, he was teammates with Mike Knuble, who was with the Flyers during the 2012-13 season, which would be his last in the NHL. Couturier remained with the team ever since, long enough to team up with Mike's son, Cole.

With the Flyers dealing with a variety of injuries to their forward group at the start of the 2026-27 season, the team called up Cole from the AHL. Cole made his debut on Oct. 19, where he played nearly 14 minutes in the 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. In his second game, Cole scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

In case you needed some fun Flyers trivia, you can throw out there that Couturier teamed up with both Mike and Cole Knuble.

16. Danny Briere and Sean Couturier, Flyers (2011-13)

Speaking of Couturier, he also was teammates with the general manager of the Flyers, and that's Danny Briere. Couturier has been with the Flyers since 2011, while Briere joined the franchise back in 2007, where he solidified himself as one of their most important players, especially in the playoffs. Let's not forget Briere's run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, where he posted an absurd 30 points in 23 games.

In Couturier's rookie season, the Flyers made it to the playoffs, and to the suprise of no one, Briere dominated in the playoffs, scoring an NHL-best eight goals in 11 games. The Flyers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Devils. The Flyers missed out on the playoffs the following season, and Briere left in free agency to join the Canadiens.

Years later, Couturier is playing on the roster Briere constructs on a yearly basis.

17. Martin St. Louis and Chris Kreider, Rangers (2014-15)

It's not often that a former players gets to coach his former teammates. But during the 2026-27 season, fans got to see just that. The Montreal Canadiens have Martin St. Louis as their head coach, and have had him in that role since 2022. But before the start of the 2026-27 season, the Canadiens signed Chris Kreider, who was released by the Anaheim Ducks. This was also a reunion between St. Louis and Kreider since they were teammates in 2014.

The Rangers, looking to make the playoffs, made the blockbuster of all blockbusters, trading captain Ryan Callahan to the Tampa Bay Lightning for St. Louis. That was the time Kreider was playing in his first full season with the Rangers. St. Louis scored eight goals and recorded seven assists throughout the playoffs, all the way up to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, while Kreider put up five goals and eight assists in 15 games. The duo remained teammates for one more season, where the Rangers fell short of making the Stanley Cup Final after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Lightning. After that sesaon, St. Louis announced his retirement.

18. Brad Marchand and Sam Bennett, Panthers (2025-present)

Sometimes, the most hated rivals ultimately end up on the same team. Brad Marchand was a staple of the Bruins franchise, as he could score goals, while also getting under his opponents skin with his antics. One player that he had beef with was Sam Bennett, who has a reputation as one of the dirtier players in the game currently.

The two had their share of run-ins during their time on separate teams. During the 2024 playoffs, Bennett sucker-punched Marchand in front of the benches, which caused him to leave Game 3 of their second-round series. Marchand said that while Bennett "got away with one," he stressed that in playoff hockey, players are trying to injure their opponents.

Flash forward to the next season, Marchand was traded to the Panthers at the trade deadline, teaming up with Bennett. Marchand played a key role in Florida repeating as Stanley Cup champions, and later signed a long-term contract that offseason. Now, he is in it for the long haul with the Panthers, where they have built a team of players you'd hate to face off against.

19. Rod Brind'Amour and Justin Williams, Carolina Hurricanes (2004-09)

Rod Brind'Amour is the face of the Carolina Hurricanes, given his success as a player and a coach. During his time with the organization, he has played with a ton of great players, but rarely has he coached his former teammates. That was true in the 2018-19 season, where he was coaching former teammate Justin Williams, who was at the tail-end of his playing career.

Brind'Amour and Williams missed out on playing together during their time with the Flyers at different times. But in 2004, Williams was acquired by Carolina from Philadelphia, where he teammed up with Brind'Amour for the better part of five years. The duo would go on to win the Stanley Cup in 2006, where Brind'Amour and Williams put up 18 points each in their 25-game playoff run. The duo would remain together until 2009, where Williams was dealt to the Kings.

Brind'Amour ended up coaching Williams for two seasons, both of which featured playoff runs. Williams recorded 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 82 regular season games, while putting up seven points (four goals, three assists) in 15 playoff games, where they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals. The following year, Williams played in just 20 regular season games, while recording one goal in seven playoff games. He then announced his retirement.

20. Rob Blake and Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings (2006-08)

The Los Angeles Kings had a strong pipeline for talent through their history. One of them was Rob Blake, who solidified himself as one of the best defensemen in the 1990s and 2000s. The other? Anze Kopitar, who essentially became the face of the Kings throughout the entirety of his career.

Back in 2006, Blake reunited with the Kings after being traded to the Avalanche in 2001. In his return, Kopitar made his pro debut, with the rookie putting up 61 points (20 goals, 41 assists) in 72 games, while Blake posted 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 72 games. Kopitar had his breakout season in the 2007-08 campaign, where he made it to his first All-Star Game. Blake, meanwhile, saw his production dip again, putting up just 31 points that season.

Blake would leave for the Sharks in 2008, but would return in 2013 as the assistant general manager. The Kings won the Stanley Cup that season, with Kopitar playing. Blake would then be promoted to general manager and vice president in 2017, a role he would hold until 2025. Kopitar retired in 2026.

21. Sidney Crosby and Jarome Iginla, Pittsburgh Penguins (2013)

When you think of Jarome Iginla, you think of his playing days with the Calgary Flames. Then, you remember the years where he went from team to team looking to win a Stanley Cup. That all began in 2013 when he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. That meant he would team up alongside fellow Canada superstar Sidney Crosby.

Iginla's time as Crosby's teammate in Pittsburgh didn't last very long. As a matter of fact, it lasted for less than a season after he was traded at the 2013 deadline. In 13 regular season games, Iginla scored five goals and put up six assists. In the team's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Iginla recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists), while Crosby recorded 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 14 games. After the team was swept by the Bruins, Iginla joined them as a free agent that season. For those wondering how long Crosby and Ignila teamed up for, it wasn't for long.

22. Sergei Fedorov and Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (2008-09)

There's no denying that Sergei Fedorov was one of the best scorers in the NHL in the 1990s and 2000s. Then, Alex Ovechkin came along in 2004, who eventually went on to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. But it might be difficult to remember that this duo was on the Capitals for two years.

In 2008, Fedorov was traded to the Capitals by the Columbus Blue Jackets. That was the very season in which Ovechkin led the NHL with 65 goals and 112 points. Fedorov put up 13 points in 18 regular season games and five points through seven playoff games, which arrived in a first-round elimination by the Flyers. Fedorov signed a one-year contract to return to Washington, which would be his last season in the NHL. Fedorov scored 11 goals and dished out 22 assists in 52 games. Ovechkin had another huge year, leading the league with 56 goals. Fedorov and Ovechkin made it to the second round of the playoffs that year, only to be eliminated by the Penguins in seven games. Fedorov had eight points in 14 games, while Ovechkin had an absurd 21 points in 14 games.

So after a brief time playing together, Fedorov would go on to play for the KHL.

23. Joe Thornton and Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (2003-05)

Joe Thornton may have spent the majority of his career with the Sharks, but he began his career with the Bruins as their first-overall pick in 1997. The expectation was that he would be their face of the franchise for the entirewty of his pro career. Near the end of his eight year stint in Boston, Thornton had future captain Patrice Bergeron join them as a rookie.

During the 2003-04 season, the Bruins had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference (41-19-15), with Thornton recording 73 points (23 goals, 50 assists) in 77 games and Bergeron posting 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games. Boston's run in the playoffs lasted one round, where they were eliminated by the Canadiens in seven games.

The duo wouldn't remain together for long. After the lockout, Thornton and the Bruins were mutually frustrated with one another. After signing a three-year, $20 million contract, Thornton was traded to the Sharks 23 games into the 2005-06 season.

24. Taylor Hall and Jack Hughes, Devils (2019)

There have been instances in the NHL where No. 1 overall picks team up together. Taylor Hall, the 2010 first overall pick by the Oilers was on the Devils when the franchise won the lottery in 2019 to select Jack Hughes. The hype surrounding Hughes was huge, as he was compared to Patrick Kane.

The thing is, Hall and Hughes only teamed up for less than half of a season. Hall scored six goals and posted 23 assists in 30 games with the Devils, before he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes with the team out of the playoff picture. Hughes, as a rookie, put up just 21 points in 61 games. It would not take long for Hughes to eventually become one of the top playmakers in the game.

But when it cames to the Hall and Hughes team-up, it was not for long.

25. Marian Hossa and Sidney Crosby, Penguins (2008)

Marian Hossa had solified himself as one of the great players in hockey during the 2000s, but he was missing a Stanley Cup title to his resume. After starting his career with the Ottawa Senators and Atlanta Thrashers, Hossa did not come close to it. But during the 2007-08 season, Hossa was traded to the Penguins, where he got to team up with Crosby. That just so happened to be the season where Pittsburgh won the Eastern Conference Championship.

Once the Penguins made the playoffs, Hossa was unreal. During their run to the Final, Hossa scored 12 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 games played. Meanwhile Crosby put up a league best 21 assists and 27 points in that stretch. Unfortunately for the duo, they lost to the Detroit Red Wings in six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Hossa would sign a deal with the Red Wings that offseason, where he again made the Stanley Cup Final. Ironically, he met the Penguins, and lost in seven games. Hossa would not get his first Stanley Cup until 2010...as a member of the Blackhawks.