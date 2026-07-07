Alex Ovechkin told reporters Monday it took him "maybe 10 minutes" to negotiate his one-year extension with the Washington Capitals, and it's no wonder why. The team managed to land a handful of top free agents as it reloads the roster for a championship run in 2026-27.

Ovechkin will return for his 22nd NHL season and get the chance to skate alongside top-six forwards like Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou — both brought in via trade — and Boone Jenner. Rather, they get the opportunity to play with the NHL's all-time leading scorer. Ovechkin scored 32 goals last year and extended his record to 929 career red lights.

The Capitals also brought in defensemen Vincent Desharnais, Justin Holl and Jacob MacDonald as well as forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Josh Dunne to fill out the team's depth. Washington arguably had the best offseason of any franchise when you combine those additions with Ovechkin's return.

Why the Washington Capitals are Stanley Cup contenders in 2026-27

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The Capitals were already considered a playoff squad but entered the offseason with questions about what they could do to be more than simply postseason participants. Offense beyond the usual suspects of Ovechkin and Tom Wilson was the first issue to address.

Adding Tuch, a 33-goal scorer for the Buffalo Sabres, and Kyrou, a 46-point scorer for the St. Louis Blues, immediately injects more offense. Jenner's veteran presence will provide much-needed depth at the center position, especially after sending the young Connor McMichael to St. Louis in the Kyrou trade.

When you combine those three with promising players like Pierre-Luc Dubois, Dylan Strome, Aliaksei Protas and Anthony Beauvillier, the Capitals become one of the deepest teams in the league on offense. That's particularly obvious with Washington's youth movement finally coming to fruition too.

Ryan Leonard, Justin Sourdif, Ilya Protas (Aliaksei's little brother) and Cole Hutson all combined for 94 points last season, and the latter pair didn't even get to play a full season. Should they continue their upward trajectory, Washington will be an offensive juggernaut.

Turning to the defense, which was a major concern last year, the Capitals lost long-time leader John Carlson as well as depth pieces Declan Chisholm and Trevor van Riemsdyk in the offseason. Rasmus Sandin is also expected to miss the start of the season with injury and star Jakob Chychrun can't do everything on his own. Desharnais, Holl and MacDonald address those absences, but it's going to take time before we know if that group works well with others like Matt Roy, Martin Fehervary and Hutson.

If they do find success, goaltenders Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren will have little work for them in the crease. No wonder Ovechkin thought this was a great opportunity to not only chase 1,000 career goals but also chase a second Stanley Cup for his legacy.

Washington won the offseason but head coach Spencer Carbery has to put his new toys to work. Team chemistry is key in hockey and should the Capitals find it with the new guys, the rest of the league better watch out.