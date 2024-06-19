2024 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks-Donovan Clingan connection builds, Knicks strike gold
With one week until the 2024 NBA Draft commences, we still don't know who the No. 1 pick will be. Many have compared the 2024 draft to the 2013 draft, when Anthony Bennett shocked the world as the No. 1 pick nobody saw coming. Others have more aptly pointed to 2022, when the Orlando Magic were widely expected to select Jabari Smith Jr. at No. 1 until a last-second pivot to Paolo Banchero.
That is the sort of uncertainty we are faced with this summer. All we appear to know is the handful of "real" candidates to go No. 1 overall — France's Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, or UConn's Donovan Clingan. The odds of Risacher or Sarr falling out of the top four are virtually zero. Clingan appears to have distinct interest at No. 1 and No. 2, but the need for traditional rim-protecting centers does not exist in the 3-6 range. He could slip a bit, depending on how the Hawks proceed and any trade-ups (or trade-backs) that do or don't happen.
Right now, the consensus still points to either Risacher or Sarr going to Atlanta, followed by the odd man out landing in Washington. But, we continue to hear Clingan's name tossed around the Hawks rumor mill. He evidently impressed them in workouts and the fit is obvious, especially if Atlanta plans to keep building around Trae Young.
So, in such an unpredictable year, we might as well stretch a bit and fire up the bold predictions. It's best to get ahead of the curve.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 1-5 (ATL, WAS, HOU, SAS, DET)
The Hawks clearly appreciate Donovan Clingan as a prospect. Is he worth the No. 1 pick? Well, in this draft, it's hard to mount a serious argument against it. Risacher at the top has always felt like a stretch and Clingan's high floor counterbalances Sarr's high ceiling. It's all a matter of preference, and again, Clingan really helps Atlanta if Trae Young is sticking around (he would help Dejounte Murray, too, if the Hawks go that direction).
He won't reinvent the wheel, but Clingan has Rudy Gobert-esque measurements (7-foot-3, 9-foot-7 standing reach) to go along with tremendous rim protection instincts, flexible hips, and soft hands around the basket. Clingan lacks advanced scoring moves, but he can set thundering screens, catch lobs, and fire the occasional pass out of the post. He will dominate the boards, anchor a Hawks defense in desperate need of support, and develop potent two-man synergy with Atlanta's point guard of choice.
Read our full Donovan Clingan scouting report here.
All the buzz points to one of Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, or Donovan Clingan ending up in Washington. Sarr appears to be the favorite, so Washington would not begrudge this outcome. The Wizards need a defensive backbone, stat. The Daniel Gafford trade left the Wizards defending opponents with the equivalent of five traffic cones. There is decent defensive personnel on the roster — Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly can guard — but the Wiz need a high-level rim protector to tie it all together.
Sarr is the quintessential modern five. He's the rare 7-footer who is comfortable sliding with guards on the perimeter and checking wings on an island. Sarr can switch 1-5 easy. He still needs to bulk up to handle more physical matchups in the post — he might start his career at the four — but Sarr's length, ground coverage, and instincts are all imminently impressive. He has a longer way to go offensively, but coordinated straight-line drives, a legitimate pull-up jumper, and decent passing instincts supply a solid foundation to build on.
Read our full Alex Sarr scouting report here.
The Rockets continue to explore trade options, but Reed Sheppard has long been the expected outcome if Houston stands pat. It would be interesting to see if Risacher's fall changes the front office's plans, but frankly, Sheppard is the better prospect and the better fit. The Rockets don't have a lot of pressing needs, but Risacher gets buried somewhat on a team that rosters Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason. Sheppard has a clear path to backup point guard minutes as the Fred VanVleet understudy, and he's one of the highest-floor prospects available. The Rockets want to win games next season.
Sheppard shot 52.1 percent from deep as a freshman, eliciting a hearty 'LOL' from those familiar with the challenges of performing as a freshman at college basketball's premier program. Kentucky stubbornly brought Sheppard off the bench all season, but he was the Cats' best player by a wide margin. In addition to proficient spot-up shooting, Sheppard has some burst attacking closeouts and the feel to initiate sets and create out of pick-and-rolls. He's a heady, sharp-witted player who is ready to help a good team. Houston shouldn't overthink it too much.
Read our full Reed Sheppard scouting report here.
The Spurs aren't letting Zaccharie Risacher fall further than this. There has been talk of San Antonio potentially trading up to No. 1 for Risacher, but this is a dream outcome. The 6-foot-10 wing has a longstanding connection to Victor Wembanyama and he addresses an area of imminent concern for San Antonio. The Spurs' perimeter defense is a mess; Risacher is a long, mobile wing who is comfortable switching screens, suffocating the point of attack, and operating as a team's primary stopper.
The offense is a bit less certified, but Risacher hit 3s at a prodigious rate (for most of) this season. In a weak class, there is appeal in a high-floor, 3-and-D prospect with coveted positional size. He needs to prove that he can score at the rim and develop his ball-handling to deliver on top-five hype, but Risacher can't ask for a better long-term running mate than Wemby. The Spurs immediately win over the entire nation of France with this pick.
Read our full Zaccharie Risacher scouting report here.
The Pistons are exploring various options here, but Matas Buzelis appears to have the inside track. His agent is the son of Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem, the sort of connection that can't go without mention. With so many assets invested in the backcourt and frontcourt, Detroit would be wise to split the difference and address their shoddy wing depth. Buzelis is a versatile athlete at 6-foot-10, comfortable guarding a few difficult positions and utterly malleable on the offensive end.
He needs to trim down turnovers and improve his core strength, but Buzelis is a talented slasher and connective playmaker on the offensive end. He wasn't a great 3-point shooter in the G League, but his touch on mid-range jumpers — not to mention better 3-point outcomes in high school — provide a foundation for optimism. The Pistons need to believe Buzelis can become a viable shooter, but assuming that's the case, his dynamism in tandem with Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and the Pistons' core is extremely appealing.
Read our full Matas Buzelis scouting report.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 6-10 (CHA, POR, SAS, MEM, UTA)
This is probably the Hornets' dream outcome. Stephon Castle has very purposefully marketed himself as a point guard in the pre-draft process, but he still worked out for Charlotte. It's unclear if the UConn freshman can handle full-time playmaking duties at the next level, but he wouldn't need to with the Hornets. Castle joins LaMelo Ball in the Charlotte backcourt, offering new head coach Charles Lee another source of rim pressure and connective passing in the halfcourt.
At 6-foot-6, Castle has an innate ability to change speeds and mix directions off the dribble. He doesn't have an elite first step or much of a perimeter scoring game right now, but he reads the floor out of pick-and-rolls and scores with equal parts strength and finesse around the basket. It's not hard to imagine him developing into an adequate point guard in time. At worst, he's a great combo guard-wing type, comfortable picking apart defenses as a screener, short roll passer, cutter, and mismatch-hunter. He gives Charlotte a much needed defensive stopper on the perimeter, too.
Read our full Stephon Castle scouting report here.
The Blazers are hoping that Donovan Clingan falls to No. 7. If he doesn't, the front office probably pivots to wing depth. Between Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe, Portland has no shortage of star upside in the backcourt. Perhaps this pick goes toward more of a high-floor, medium-ceiling prospect. Dalton Knecht dominated the SEC as a grad transfer at Tennessee, becoming one of college basketball's most potent scorers in his final college season.
There are concerns about Knecht's defense and playmaking — 1.8 assists as a high-usage No. 1 scorer ain't great — but he's easily one of the most polished offensive weapons on the board. Portland can lean on him for immediate 3-point shooting, slashing, and connective instincts. Knecht isn't a savant passer, obviously, but he's not selfish. He moves without the rock, reads the floor well enough, and is comfortable in a variety of roles. Knecht is well compensated for by Portland's gaggle of high-volume creators who can set him up for open 3s and easy finishes.
Read our full Dalton Knecht scouting report here.
The Spurs are expected to target a point guard, but that doesn't necessarily mean San Antonio takes the traditional route. Cody Williams has gained a lot of steam in recent weeks as teams fall for his appealing physical tools and impressive statistical profile at Colorado. Williams was used in various roles for the Buffs — including point guard, at times — and he very much matches the direction of today's NBA.
There's a lot to like about Williams on the surface, starting with his family ties. He is the younger brother of OKC star Jalen Williams, another long, late-blooming wing who made waves as a surprise lottery pick. Cody comes with a bit more high school and college pedigree. At 6-foot-7, Williams needs to bulk up and tighten his handle, but there are legitimate point guard flashes. He will run pick-and-rolls, sling skip passes off of drives, and push the tempo in transition. Low 3-point volume is a concern, but Williams' touch as a finisher inside the arc provides enough optimism (not to mention his 41.5 percent success rate on 3s at Colorado).
Read our full Cody Williams scouting report here.
There's a chance Ron Holland falls further than this, but even with poor analytics and a lackluster pre-draft cycle, it's difficult to overlook a teenager who averaged 19.5 points in the G League. Holland was tasked with operating as the No. 1 option for an ill-fitted team in a tough pro league. Ignite didn't surround him with proper point guard play, nor enough shooting. And yet, Holland was a dominant slasher and active defender. The talent shined through, and Memphis generally does a good job of capitalizing on mistakes made in front of them.
Holland is the top-ranked prospect here at FanSided. He's a future All-Star hiding in plain sight. With proper spacing and an elite rim-pressure guard in Ja Morant on his side, Holland should boost his efficiency and really impact winning in a streamlined role. He's a relentless downhill attacker with a projectable 3-point stroke and a sterling defensive reputation. When defenses aren't pre-loaded to stop him, Holland's athleticism, plus instincts, and finishing craft are bound to shine.
Read our full Ron Holland scouting report here.
Rob Dillingham has a chance to slide if teams are concerned about his slight 6-foot-1 frame. He has also been deailing with an ankle injury, which limited his ability to work out for teams in advance. Still, the Kentucky sixth man oozed plenty of star-power as a freshman — in a draft sorely lacking on that front. Danny Ainge loves twitchy, creative ball-handlers to lead his offense. We can point to Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving as examples. It's best to temper your expectations for Dillingham, but he's one of the most complete offensive prospects on the board.
The size is an undeniable concern — especially on defense — but Utah has a ton of length to blanket Dillingham, not to mention two high-level rim protectors in Walker Kessler and Taylor Hendricks. The offensive fit is perfect. Will Hardy has built his scheme around constant motion. Dillingham has the ball-handling chops to break down his man in isolation and create from scratch, which is an element the Jazz offense lacks. But, he's also a deadeye movement shooter who cuts hard, relocates to open space, and is comfortable without the rock. Dillingham needs to clean up simple mistakes, but he's a bold passer and endlessly confident as a scorer. He brings some spunk to the Utah backcourt.
Read our full Rob Dillingham scouting report here.
Ths could very well be Devin Carter's floor. The Bulls should probably be focused on upside, but the appeal of Carter as a prospect is straightforward. The dude is a winner. He was the best player in the Big East this season, leading Providence in points, rebounds, assists, and steals (second in blocks). Few players touch more areas of the game than Carter. He's a dominant defender on the perimeter, a potent spot-up shooter, and a pliable connective guard who can fit into any personnel group.
It's safe to say the Bulls have a type. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso both share similarities with Carter, though both represent optimal and extremely optimistic outcomes. Carter doesn't create his own offense at a high level, but he's an improved spot-up shooter who cuts hard, slashes effectively off the catch, and displays all sorts of craft on finishes in the paint. He needs to trim down his turnovers and ideally become more of a pull-up shooter, but Carter does all the small stuff and competes relentlessly. He is going to find ways to impact winning, and what more can the Bulls really ask from this pick?
Read our full Devin Carter scouting report here.
With Ousmane Dieng and Aleksej Pokusevski setting the precedent, it's not difficult to imagine Sam Presti taking an upside swing on a long, athletic, unpolished wing. It's his speciality, and OKC is playing with house money a bit. Depth is not a huge concern for the Thunder, so there's time to treat Salaun's development with the necessary patience and precision. He can come along slowly in a rotation built to get the most out of a spot-up shooting, rim-running athletic phenom.
At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Salaun has ideal measurements for the wing. He's an explosive leaper with untapped potential as a weak-side rim protector and general defensive disruptor. The offense is extremely limited right now, but Salaun still found ways to contribute in a good French league. He has a knack for contested above-the-break 3s and he's a frequent lob target on backdoor cuts. If Salaun can add functional handles and a pull-up jumper, the pieces really start to fall into place. OKC has a great shooting development program and a roster chock full of playmakers, allowing Salaun to focus on defense, spot-up 3s, and simple finishes in the early going.
The Kings can go a number of directions here, but Jared McCain is a snug fit on the perimeter. The Davion Mitchell pick never quite panned out, but we know Sacramento isn't allergic to the idea of pairing De'Aaron Fox with another playmaking guard (see: Haliburton, Tyrese). McCain has a very adaptable skill set, well-suited to partnering with a slashing creator like Fox. He is going to bomb 3s, defend his position, and supply useful role player traits as a 19-year-old.
There is upside beyond 3s and secondary playmaking for McCain, though. He was efficient around the rim at Duke, offsetting concerns about his short stature and limited burst with feather-soft touch and expertly deployed strength. McCain knows how to carve out space and take advantage of laggy defense. He processes the floor at light speed and gets red-hot as a pull-up shooter. When he's on, he's on, and the Kings could use another dose of perimeter shot-making as Kevin Huerter gets floated in trade rumors.
Read our full Jared McCain scouting report here.
Kyshawn George has picked up momentum in the pre-draft process, earning a green room invite and receiving buzz in the lottery range. Portland is a natural fit for the Miami frosh. George played a small role for the Hurricanes, but he occupies a valuable archetype in today's NBA — that of a 6-foot-8 playmaking wing. He also hit 40.8 percent of his 3s while playing competitive defense, so of course teams are interested.
The Blazers love to bet on upside, often at the expense of experience. George should be able to provide immediate value as a floor-spacer and switchable defender. If he can add strength, improve his handles, and get into the teeth of the defense more consistently, George is going to develop into a valuable everyday contributor. He's already capable of running pick-and-rolls or pushing the tempo in transition. He slings some bold passes. Most of the concerns are tied to George's inability to turn the corner and pressure the rim, but he has dribble, pass, shoot equity at 6-foot-8. That alone carries immense weight nowadays.
The Heat are the ideal player development ecosystem. Ja'Kobe Walter was productive as a freshman at Baylor, showcasing the sort of shot-making that catches eyeballs in a weak draft. He's comfortable firing at challenging angles and under duress. Legitimate movement shooters can cause headaches for a defense, and the Heat love to run off-ball snipers through a maze of screens and various actions (see: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson).
Walter doesn't score much at the rim, nor does he possess advanced self-creation skills. But, he has a concise and effective package of space-creating moves — side-steps, step-backs, hesitations — and enough strength to finish through contact when he does attack downhill. Efficiency concerns are real, but Walter's shooting versatility and hard-nosed defense are enough to win over the Heat braintrust.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 16-20 (PHI, LAL, ORL, TOR, CLE)
Nikola Topic suffered a partially torn ACL late in the Euroleague season, casting into doubt his place on NBA Draft boards. He shouldn't fall this far, but NBA front offices notoriously overthink things. If teams start to pile up the negatives — knee injuries, rocky 3-point numbers, no pull-up threat, bad defense — it's no longer difficult to imagine a slide. This would presumably elate Daryl Morey, who tends to capitalize on these golden opportunities. Tyrese Maxey was the No. 21 pick, folks.
Despite all the aforementioned red flags, Topic is a 6-foot-7 point guard with unreal burst and finishing ability. He picks apart defenses in the pick-and-roll, he's a constant source of rim pressure, and he's endlessly creative once he's in the paint. Watching Topic float shots high off the glass from absurd angles is a singular pleasure. His speed, ball-handling craft, and court vision warrant investment, even if the Sixers need to wait a year for the pick to bear fruit. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid worked out after redshirt seasons. We don't need to talk about Markelle Fultz.
Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
This is probably the back end of Tristan da Silva's range. The Colorado senior won over scouts with a productive and well-rounded campaign. There aren't too many more solid role player bets on the board. Between his positional size (6-foot-9), efficient scoring profile, and competent defense, the Lakers won't find much fault in the 23-year-old beyond his age. Given how expedited the Lakers' timeline for contention is, da Silva's high floor should take precedence over any concerns about a low ceiling.
More than a 3-and-D wing, da Silva offers legitimate passing chops. He was frequently tasked with running pick-and-rolls and inverted two-man actions, making use of his high vantage point to spray passes all over the floor. He's not an advanced self-creator, but da Silva shows impressive coordination and court awareness on drives to the cup. He connects a lot of dots and gives Los Angeles some gravely needed depth on the wing.
Orlando is probably going to lose Markelle Fultz to free agency, while Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony are both best suited to off-guard duties. The Magic have long lacked a true, traditional point guard. That isn't a necessity for modern team-building, but it helps to have a reliable table-setter who processes the game at a high level and manipulates defenses with his handle.
Bub Carrington does not come without red flags — primarily his utter aversion to scoring at the rim — but he's one of the youngest prospects on the board, with excellent positional size at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Carrington is a prolific pull-up shooter and pick-and-roll facilitator, blessed with the tools to one day defend at a very high level, too. The Magic can bring him along slowly, having already built a top-five seed in the East. In time, Carrington addresses their biggest position of need, with a skill set tailored well to Orlando's budding stars.
Toronto adds home-grown talent in Canadian behemoth Zach Edey, the two-time reigning Naismith Player of the Year at Purdue. The Jakob Poeltl experience hasn't gone to plan, so the Raptors could be in the market for a center with upside. Edey is a four-year college star, and he's rather unique by modern NBA standards, but it's hard to dominate the college game as thoroughly as Edey did. At a certain point, the archetype concerns fall away and teams will simply invest in the cold, hard evidence.
At 7-foot-5 in shoes with a 7-foot-11 wingspan, Edey is going to pose matchup issues 99 percent of the time. Even in the NBA. Toronto isn't going to force-feed him in the post like Purdue did, but Edey has soft hands and delicate touch around the basket. He should thrive as a massive screen-setter who can finish everything inside the free throw line. Edey is going to create a lot of driving lanes for Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickly, and Toronto's playmakers with his wide stance on screens. Then, once he catches the ball with position in the post, it's curtains for the defense.
Read our full Zach Edey scouting report here.
The Cavs turn to Aussie wing Johnny Furphy, who emerged midseason as a serious weapon for the Kansas Jayhawks. At 6-foot-9 with a deadeye shooting stroke, Furphy offers a pretty stable floor. He isn't the most advanced offensive weapon beyond the jumper, but he has a great sense for moving without the rock and locating fissures in the defense. Furphy scores off timely cuts and constant relocations.
The Cavs have great defenders (Isaac Okoro) and potent shooters (Georges Niang) on the wing, but few players who bridge that gap. Furphy needs time to develop, especially on defense, but the physical tools, hustle, and instincts all merit confidence. Even as he develops, Cleveland should find value in Furphy's movement shooting and tireless work ethic. He plays with an edge, which Cleveland can sometimes lack.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 21-25 (NOP, PHX, MIL, NYK, NYK)
The Pelicans are expected to let Jonas Valanciunas walk in free agency. The search for a replacement is on, and Indiana sophomore Kel'el Ware fits the bill. New Orleans ideally needs a floor-spacer in the frontcourt next to Zion Williamson. Ware is a legitimate pick-and-pop threat, in addition supplying to coordinated straight-line drives and explosive, rim-rocking finishes in the paint. There is immense rim protection upside tied to his 7-foot-4 wingspan and vertical pop. The Pels get the best possible fit at a position of need. Very possibly a steal.
Barring a completely stupid decision on the Bronny James front, it sounds like the Suns are going to draft a point guard. Tyler Kolek is scheduled for a two-day meeting, which includes a workout. He's the sort of prospect the win-now Suns are likely to target, having experienced extensive success across four years at Marquette. He can set the table offensively, hit 3s, and provide gritty defense on the perimeter. It's a strong fit.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of the oldest prospects on the board, right on the verge of his 24th birthday. And yet, it's hard not to have visions of upside tied to his bursty drives and acrobatic finishes. Shannon was constantly on the attack for an elite Illinois offense, exploding down the lane with a deadly first step and contorting his body for challenging, finesse layups. He can get up above the rim, or power through contact and play angles off the glass. If the 3s fall at a high enough clip and the defense comes around, Shannon should contribute amply as a microwave scoring option for the Bucks.
Isaiah Collier is another top prospect who is expected to fall much further than he should. He didn't measure terribly well at the Combine — 6-foot-3 in shoes, compared to his 6-foot-5 listed height at USC — but teams are overthinking it with Coillier. Sure, the turnovers and 3-point numbers are concerning, but he's also a dynamic slasher and live-dribble passer who displays an incredible blend of speed, power, and touch on drives to the cup. New York bets on upside and a competitive demeanor, giving Jalen Brunson a proper backup and potential running mate.
Read our full Isaiah Collier scouting report here.
The Knicks' interest in Virginia sophomore Ryan Dunn is the worst-kept secret of an unpredictable draft cycle. If he falls this far, all signs point to Dunn landing in New York. He's the best perimeter defender on the board by a comfortable margin, listed 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. His mobility, off-ball instincts, and Matisse Thybulle-esque playmaking numbers (2.3 blocks, 1.3 steals) all point to immediate utility on that end of the floor. Tom Thibodeau loves defense. The questions are all offense-related. Dunn will need to prove that he can stay on the floor on that end.
2024 NBA Mock Draft 26-30 (WAS, MIN, DEN, UTA, BOS)
The Wizards double up on frontcourt depth, adding talented Baylor freshman Yves Missi. The 19-year-old is an electric athlete, capable of sliding his feet with guards on the perimeter or muscling up 7-footers in the post. Missi is an explosive vertical leaper, too. He will rack up blocks, crash the glass, and form a potentially impenetrable four-five combo with No. 2 pick Alex Sarr. There are concerns about his offensive utility, but Missi can catch lobs and score off the occasional face-up drive. He's young, and there's time to add skills.
Minnesota needs a point guard, but wing depth can't hurt. Baylor Scheierman should be one of the most NBA-ready contributors available. At 6-foot-7, he's a confident shooter and inventive passer, always locating breakdowns in the defense and applying pressure. He's not a prolific self-creator, but Scheierman can put the rock on the floor, fire dimes off a live dribble, and connect dots all over the floor. Defense is going to be a serious concern in the NBA, but he's well-insulated in Minnesota.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony called it a "smoking gun" tying DaRon Holmes to the Nuggets at No. 28. Denver needs a backup center, one more sustainable in the postseason than Zeke Nnaji or DeAndre Jordan. Holmes has been one of the best rim protectors in college basketball for three years. The Denver front office tends to prioritize older, accomplished prospects. Factor in Holmes' 3-point shooting and playmaking out of two-man actions, and he's a great stopgap for when Nikola Jokic sits. This does make a great deal of sense.
A bit of a slide for Kyle Filipowski, who appears to inspire fear in certain sections of the draft community. Negative wingspan and all, Flip was a tremendous defender in his sophomore campaign at Duke. He also made a leap offensively, operating with more force around the basket, hitting enough 3s to convince (most) scouts, and initating actions from the elbow in truly modern fashion. It's hard to find 7-footers with a more balanced and diverse offensive repertoire than Filipowski. The Jazz traded away Kelly Olynyk last season. Here's a replacement.
Read our full Kyle Filipowski scouting report.
The Celtics opt for immediate help from Kansas senior Kevin McCullar Jr., who made a considerable offensive leap in his final season. Questions about his 3-point shooting persist, but McCullar does enough as a slasher and connective passer to supply value on offense. His appeal is primarily rooted in defense, though. McCullar is a lockdown wing stopper with elite instincts and a real competitive edge. He has missed pre-draft workouts as he recovers from a knee injury, but McCullar has been around the block before. Teams know the deal.
2024 NBA Mock Draft Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors — Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
32. Utah Jazz — Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns
33. Milwaukee Bucks — K.J. Simpson, G, Colorado
34. Portland Trail Blazers — Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky
35. San Antonio Spurs — Adem Bona, C, UCLA
36. Indiana Pacers — Jonathan Mogbo, C, San Francisco
37. Minnesota Timberwolves — A.J. Johnson, G, Illawarra
38. New York Knicks — Jaylon Tyson, G, California
39. Memphis Grizzlies — Dillon Jones, F, Weber State
40. Portland Trail Blazers — Ulrich Chomche, C, NBA Academy Africa
41. Philadelphia 76ers — Nikola Djurisic, F, Mega Basket
42. Charlotte Hornets — Pacome Dadiet, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (Full Scouting Report)
43. Miami Heat — Cam Spencer, G, Connecticut
44. Houston Rockets — Jamal Shead, G, Houston
45. Sacramento Kings — Oso Ighodaro, C, Marquette
46. Los Angeles Clippers — Keshad Johnson, F, Arizona
47. Orlando Magic — Cam Christie, F, Minnesota
48. San Antonio Spurs — Melvin Ajinca, F, Saint-Quentin
49. Indiana Pacers — Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina
50. Indiana Pacers — Pelle Larsson, F, Arizona
51. Washington Wizards — Juan Núñez, G, Ratiopharm Ulm
52. Golden State Warriors — P.J. Hall, C, Clemson
53. Detroit Pistons — Trey Alexander, G, Creighton
54. Boston Celtics — Trentyn Flowers, F, Adelaide
55. Los Angeles Lakers — Bronny James, G, USC (Full Scouting Report)
56. Denver Nuggets — Jalen Bridges, F, Baylor
57. Memphis Grizzlies — Ariel Hukporti, C, Riesen Ludwigsburg (Full Scouting Report)
58. Dallas Mavericks — Jaylen Wells, G, Washington State