Premier League news and rumors roundup: Jadon Sancho could return to Borussia Dortmund, and more

Jadon Sancho linked with return to Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund is the only club where Jadon Sancho has been able to settle. He came through the ranks at the Bundesliga side and spent time on loan there after a failed transfer to Manchester United. Sancho was loaned out to Chelsea for last season, but the Blues did not want to sign him permanently.

Sancho has been linked with the Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal. However, the player is only 25, so it is too early in his career to make the switch to Saudi Arabia despite the riches that could be on offer. Aston Villa could be another destination for Sancho. However, leaving the Premier League and returning to Dortmund could be the best way for him to get his career back on track.

Sky Sports has reported that, "Dortmund have asked to be kept up to date with developments on Jadon Sancho’s future. Dortmund are one of a number of clubs in Europe and in the Premier League interested in the Manchester United forward."

Sancho only managed five goals, with 10 assists in 42 games in all competitions last season. He did perform when it mattered, including scoring in the Europa Conference League final. However, his confidence would have been knocked by Chelsea's decision to pay a fee not to sign him. Therefore, a return to the Bundesliga, where he has flourished in the past, would make sense.

Everton is also interested in signing City's Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has recently been linked with joining Newcastle United on loan. This would be an exciting prospect for the player, especially as the Magpies have qualified for the Champions League. However, another Premier League club has also shown interest in the Manchester City midfielder.

The Daily Mail has revealed that "Everton are monitoring the situation with Manchester City’s soon-to-depart Jack Grealish." He is set to leave City this summer after being left on the bench in the FA Cup final and not included in Pep Guardiola's roster for the Club World Cup. Due to Grealish's lack of game time, Thomas Tuchel also left him out of his recent England squad.

Everton are to start next season at their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, and Grealish would be a statement signing for the club. Grealish flourished at Aston Villa, where he was a big fish in a small pond. Therefore, the Toffees could be the perfect fit for the Englishman to get his career back on track.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wanted by both Manchester clubs

Everything would appear rosy for Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris Saint-Germain as they have just won the Champions League. However, the goalkeeper's contract expires in 2026, and he has many suitors, including some from the Premier League.

L'Equipe has published an article linking Donnarumma to both Manchester City and Manchester United. A transfer to United seems unlikely as they performed so badly last season and missed out on qualifying for European competition.

Whilst City underperformed in the last campaign, they still managed to qualify for the Champions League. Pep Guardiola has been trusted to rebuild the side, and Donnarumma would be a star signing. Ederson is City's current keeper, but he did miss a fair number of games last season due to various injuries. His contract also expires next year, so the club might need to start looking for a replacement.