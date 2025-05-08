Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 8: Napoli are interested in Manchester City's Jack Grealish and more

Napoli are interested in Man City's Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has now been left on the bench in Manchester City's last three Premier League games. This is not what you expect to happen to a player who cost the club £100 million to prize him away from Aston Villa. Due to Man City's underwhelming season, Pep Guardiola is set to freshen up his roster this summer, and Grealish will likely be moved on.

Grealish has been linked with Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and his former club Villa recently. However, another Serie A team are also reportedly interested in the winger. According to The Sun, "Napoli are tracking the England and Manchester City star amid growing uncertainty over his future."

A move to Napoli could be the fresh start that Grealish needs. The Italian side has recruited other British players recently, with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour now on their roster. However, you have to take this rumor with a pinch of salt. Marcus Rashford was linked with Napoli in January, but nothing ever materialised, and he ended up joining Villa on loan. It is unclear if Rashford will join Unai Emery's side permanently, which could pave the way for Grealish to return to Villa Park.

Ipswich's Liam Delap could sign for Arsenal

Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League yesterday after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain. Again, the Gunners' lack of a fit center-forward has been blamed for their defeat. They have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyökeres, but could sign a goalscorer from another Premier League club.

Football Transfers has reported that "Arsenal have made an offer to Liam Delap's representatives as they seek to sign a supporting striker alongside a more experienced and proven option."

Delap has scored 12 goals, with two assists, in 34 Premier League games for Ipswich Town this season. The Tractor Boys have already been relegated, but Delap could stay in English soccer's top flight. He has also been linked with Everton, and moving to the Toffees might be a better option if he is to be their main striker.

Flamengo want to sign Arsenal's Jorginho

Jorginho has had a successful stint in English soccer, where he won the Champions League and the Europa League with Chelsea. He is now playing for Arsenal but has not won silverware with the Gunners. This season, he has played just 15 times in the Premier League for Arsenal, so it could be time for him to return to Brazil.

The Daily Mail has revealed that "Jorginho is in advanced talks over a move to Flamengo. The Brazilian club have made no secret of their desire to sign the 33-year old, having made an approach in December, but they are now close to agreement on a free transfer."

The midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires on June 30. However, Flamengo will want to sign him before the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on June 14. If Jorginho does get his move to the Brazilian giants before then, he could face his former club, Chelsea, in the group stage.

Jorginho was born in Brazil but played for Italian sides Hellas Verona and Napoli before heading to England. He also played for Italy instead of the country of his birth. The midfielder is now 33, so a return to Brazil with one of their greatest clubs could be a fitting end to his career.