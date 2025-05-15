Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 15: Florian Wirtz could join Man City or Liverpool and more

Florian Wirtz could join Man City or Liverpool

It feels like the end of an era for Bayer Leverkusen. They won the Bundesliga last season, but after Bayern Munich were crowned champions this year, many are set to depart Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso is set to become Real Madrid's next manager, and Jeremie Frimping could be Liverpool's next right back.

Another Leverkusen player could also be joining Liverpool. The Athletic's David Ornstein posted on X: "Liverpool make contact with Florian Wirtz camp to express interest in signing playmaker if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen & is keen on moving to England. LFC admiration long-standing but unclear whether 22yo plans to exit Bayer04 or Germany."

Liverpool will face competition for Wirtz with BILD reporting that Manchester City have also met with Wirtz. His contract at Leverkusen runs until 2027, so the German star would not come cheap. Bayern and Real Madrid are also interested in Wirtz.

Gary O’Neil and Pep Lijnders in contention at Norwich

Norwich City are searching for a new head coach after interim manager Jack Wilshere left the club at the end of the Championship regular season. They could turn to coaches with Premier League experience to guide them out of English soccer's second tier.

The Telegraph has revealed that "Gary O'Neil, the former Wolves manager, has already been interviewed and (Pep) Lijnders is emerging as another potential option for the Championship club."

O'Neil impressed at AFC Bournemouth in his first managerial role. He was somewhat harshly replaced by Andoni Iraola. However, the Cherries' gamble has paid off with Iraolo taking Bournemouth to new heights this season. O'Neil then did well in his first campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers after taking over from Julen Lopetegui at short notice.

Unfortunately, O'Neil's tenure at Wolves came unstuck in his second season after the club sold Max Kilman and Pedro Neto. All of O'Neil's experience as a manager has been in the Premier League. However, he did play in the Championship for six different clubs, including Norwich. O'Neil won promotion with the Canaries via the playoffs back in 2015. Therefore, a return to Carrow Road to help get out of English soccer's second tier again would be fitting.

Lijnders was a highly regarded coach when he was Jürgen Klopp's assistant at Liverpool. However, after the pair departed Anfield, Lijnders became Red Bull Salzburg's manager, but he lasted just six months in charge of the Austrian side. Some coaches are best at being the assistant rather than the head coach.

Marc Guehi could finally join Newcastle United

Marc Guehi was heavily linked with a move from Crystal Palace to Newcastle United last summer. No move came to fruition, and the center-back remained at Selhurst Park. However, the Magpies could finally sign Guehi in the upcoming transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, "Newcastle United have leapfrogged Chelsea in the pecking order for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi but other Premier League teams are waiting to pounce... Europa League finalists Tottenham and Champions League hopefuls Nottingham Forest are also considering the former Chelsea defender, who is now valued at around €55m (£46m, $61.5m) by Palace."

Newcastle will need to strengthen their side as they should be in the Champions League next season. The Magpies are currently third in the Premier League, but Spurs and Forest could also offer participation in the top European competition. Tottenham could qualify if they beat Manchester United in the final of the Europa League. Whilst Forest are currently seventh in the Premier League and still have an outside chance of finishing in the top five.

Guehi is a former Chelsea player, so a return to Stamford Bridge could be tempting for him. The Blues' Champions League hopes are in the balance, with the club currently fifth in the Premier League.