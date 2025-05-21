Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 21: Crystal Palace could be Jamie Vardy's next club and more

Crystal Palace could be Jamie Vardy's next club

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup last weekend, which has qualified them for the Europa League. The Eagles will need to strengthen their roster for their European campaign and could make a move for a Leicester City legend to improve their front line.

According to The Independent, "Palace are considering a shock move for Jamie Vardy with the veteran striker set to leave Leicester at the end of the campaign."

On the weekend that Palace were lifting the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, Vardy was saying goodbye to the King Power Stadium in a match against Ipswich Town. In what was his 500th appearance for the Foxes, Vardy scored his 200th goal for the club. It was also fitting as the date of the game was May 18, which was the same day that Vardy signed for the club back in 2012.

Vardy won the Premier League with Leicester and represented them in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Therefore, his experience would be invaluable for Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah are Palace's current center-forwards, and Vardy would provide competition for them.

Many of Palace's top performers, including Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze, will be in demand this summer. It is crucial that Palace keep hold of the core of their roster and add additional talent. The Eagles' manager, Oliver Glasner, has been linked with returning to the Bundesliga, so the club will need to keep him happy if he is to remain at the club.

AS Roma want Nuno Espirito Santo

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo had to put up with the club's owner, Evangelos Marinakis, confronting him on the pitch after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City earlier this month. This has led to tensions between the two that may lead to Nuno leaving the City Ground.

Nuno has secured European soccer for Forest, and they could qualify for the Champions League if they beat Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season. It would be a shame if Nuno had to leave after all he has achieved this season. However, the coach will not be short of opportunities.

According to The Sun, "Roma want Nuno Espirito Santo to walk out on Nottingham Forest and come to Serie A. The Italian giants will part company with Claudio Ranieri after Sunday’s final game of the season at Torino... Roma have already contacted Nuno’s representatives to make him the contract offer with a promise to give him a potential title-winning budget."

Roma are currently fifth in Serie A but could still qualify for the Champions League. They need to beat Torino and hope that Juventus slip up against Venezia.

Will Still set to become Southampton manager

Will Still left the Ligue 1 side RC Lens last weekend due to personal reasons. His girlfriend is the Sky Sports presenter Emma Saunders. She is suffering from encephalitis, so Still is now looking for a job in England so he can be closer to her.

It appears that Still has already found a role. The Guardian has revealed that "Southampton are accelerating plans to appoint Will Still as their head coach. If Saints make sufficient progress in the coming days, they hope the 32-year-old will be in the stands when they host Arsenal on Sunday."

The match with the Gunners will be Southampton's last in the Premier League for at least another season. They have been relegated to the Championship, and it will be Still's job to try and get them back up.

Despite having English parents, Still was born in Belgium. Southampton would be his first senior managerial job in England after previously coaching Lierse, Beerschot, Stade de Reims and Lens.