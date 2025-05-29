Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 29: Jordan Henderson could return to Sunderland, and more

Jordan Henderson could return to Sunderland

Jordan Henderson was recently seen at Wembley Stadium watching his former club, Sunderland, defeat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Championship playoff final. This result meant that the Black Cats were promoted to the Premier League. Surviving relegation in English soccer's top flight has proved almost impossible in recent seasons, so Régis Le Bris' side will need to recruit well ahead of the upcoming campaign.

According to The Mirror, "Henderson could make a stunning return to hometown club Sunderland this summer. The former Liverpool captain joined the Reds from Sunderland in 2011 and his boyhood side are interested in bringing him back to the Stadium of Light."

Henderson has had an unsettled time since leaving Liverpool. His transfer to Al-Ettifaq was heavily criticized by LGBTQ+ groups. The player also only spent half a season at the Saudi Pro League club before returning to Europe with Ajax.

Since playing for Ajax, Henderson has earned himself a recall to the England squad. However, he had a public falling out with a journalist after a failed move to AS Monaco in January. The Dutch side also squandered a nine-point lead in the Eredivisie to finish second to PSV Eindhoven.

Sunderland look set to lose Jobe Bellingham to either Eintracht Frankfurt or Borussia Dortmund. Therefore, Henderson could be the perfect replacement in midfield for Bellingham. Having a player of Henderson's experience on the team would increase their chances of retaining their place in the Premier League.

Leroy Sané linked with Arsenal

Leroy Sané won the Premier League twice with Manchester City, but he left the club in 2020 for Bayern Munich. His contract with Bayern expires at the end of June, and he could be heading back to English soccer's top flight.

The Telegraph has reported that "Arsenal have made enquiries over Leroy Sané as the Germany forward assesses his options this summer."

Sané is only 29 and managed 11 goals, with six assists in 30 Bundesliga games this season. The winger should still be able to flourish in the Premier League and could give Arsenal the edge in their attempt to win the division.

Manchester City want to sign Rayan Cherki

Manchester City look to have missed out on signing Florian Wirtz, who is set to sign for Liverpool. Although Real Madrid, who are now managed by his former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, might still come in for the attacking midfielder.

There are alternative options for the Manchester club. The Telegraph has revealed that "City have joined the race for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki as Pep Guardiola rebuilds his squad for next season."

Cherki has been linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United in the past. This is no surprise as the France U21 international is one of the most highly rated young players in soccer. In 30 Ligue 1 games this season for Lyon, Cherki scored eight goals and produced 11 assists.

Signing Cherki would spell the end of Jack Grealish's time at the Etihad Stadium. Grealish only scored once, with one assist in 20 Premier League games this campaign. Guardiola also left the player on the bench in their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace. This move looked like his manager was trying to prove a point to Grealish that he needs to move on.