Argentina vs. Switzerland match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Lionel Messi is tied for the tournament lead in goals and needs one more to overtake Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Argentina has barely escaped underdogs since dominating the group stage, while Switzerland advanced through penalties.

The final game of the World Cup quarterfinals pits Argentina against Switzerland for the last spot in the semifinals. England beat Norway earlier on Saturday to advance. The winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland will go on to face them in a game that will launch one to the World Cup final against either France or Spain.

Switzerland is the last country remaining that hasn't won the World Cup before. They're going to need to pull off their biggest upset of the tournament against an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi. Argentina has been living on the edge against underdogs lately though. Since dominating the group stage, they've barely squeaked by Cape Verde and Egypt. Switzerland made it through the knockouts with wins over Algeria and Colombia in penalties.

Follow along with Argentina vs. Switzerland with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.

Argentina vs. Switzerland live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Play-by-play

Lineups

Switzerland don't have Johan Manzambi in the lineup, replacing their injured winger with Fabian Rieder.

Match odds

Match and team props

Prop Odds Both teams to score Yes (-105), No (-125) First goal Argentina (-195), Switzerland (+220), No Goal (+650) Argentina goals Under 1.5 (-135), Over 1.5 (-106) Switzerland goals Under 0.5 (-102), Over 0.5 (-140) Argentina shots 16+ (+215) Switzerland shots 11+ (+280)

Argentina has scored three goals in all but one game of the World Cup so far. And in that one they scored twice. They have not lacked for goals at all.

Switzerland didn't score during 120 minutes against Colombia, but they had scored two goals in their prior two wins over Canada and Algeria.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Lionel Messi -120 6+ (+145) 3+ (+105) Julian Alvarez +195 3+ (-135) 2+ (+190) Breel-Donald Embolo +350 2+ (-180) 1+ (-175) Enzo Fernandez +475 2+ (-105) 1+ (+100) Dan Ndoye +550 2+ (-170) 1+ (-115)

Messi is tied for the lead in tournament goals with eight. His primary competition for the Golden Boot remains Kylian Mbappe, who also boasts eight. However, Mbappe has played an extra game. Any goals Messi scores against Switzerland would put him ahead in the race.

Switzerland's leading goal scorer, Johan Manzambi, is out with an injury for the game against Agentina.

Assists

Player Odds Lionel Messi 1+ (+245) Leandro Paredes 1+ (+400) Rodrigo De Paul 1+ (+400) Julian Alvarez 1+ (+425) Enzo Fernandez 1+ (+550)

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