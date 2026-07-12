Argentina vs. Switzerland match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Argentina faces Switzerland in the final World Cup quarterfinal to secure a semifinal clash with England.
- Argentina has barely escaped underdogs since dominating the group stage, while Switzerland advanced through penalties.
- Lionel Messi is tied for the tournament lead in goals and needs one more to overtake Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.
The final game of the World Cup quarterfinals pits Argentina against Switzerland for the last spot in the semifinals. England beat Norway earlier on Saturday to advance. The winner of Argentina vs. Switzerland will go on to face them in a game that will launch one to the World Cup final against either France or Spain.
Switzerland is the last country remaining that hasn't won the World Cup before. They're going to need to pull off their biggest upset of the tournament against an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi. Argentina has been living on the edge against underdogs lately though. Since dominating the group stage, they've barely squeaked by Cape Verde and Egypt. Switzerland made it through the knockouts with wins over Algeria and Colombia in penalties.
Follow along with Argentina vs. Switzerland with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.
Argentina vs. Switzerland live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Play-by-play
Lineups
Switzerland don't have Johan Manzambi in the lineup, replacing their injured winger with Fabian Rieder.
Match odds
Match and team props
Prop
Odds
Both teams to score
Yes (-105), No (-125)
First goal
Argentina (-195), Switzerland (+220), No Goal (+650)
Argentina goals
Under 1.5 (-135), Over 1.5 (-106)
Switzerland goals
Under 0.5 (-102), Over 0.5 (-140)
Argentina shots
16+ (+215)
Switzerland shots
11+ (+280)
Argentina has scored three goals in all but one game of the World Cup so far. And in that one they scored twice. They have not lacked for goals at all.
Switzerland didn't score during 120 minutes against Colombia, but they had scored two goals in their prior two wins over Canada and Algeria.
Player props
Goals and shots
Player
Anytime goalscorer
Shots
Shots on target
Lionel Messi
-120
6+ (+145)
3+ (+105)
Julian Alvarez
+195
3+ (-135)
2+ (+190)
Breel-Donald Embolo
+350
2+ (-180)
1+ (-175)
Enzo Fernandez
+475
2+ (-105)
1+ (+100)
Dan Ndoye
+550
2+ (-170)
1+ (-115)
Messi is tied for the lead in tournament goals with eight. His primary competition for the Golden Boot remains Kylian Mbappe, who also boasts eight. However, Mbappe has played an extra game. Any goals Messi scores against Switzerland would put him ahead in the race.
Switzerland's leading goal scorer, Johan Manzambi, is out with an injury for the game against Agentina.
Assists
Player
Odds
Lionel Messi
1+ (+245)
Leandro Paredes
1+ (+400)
Rodrigo De Paul
1+ (+400)
Julian Alvarez
1+ (+425)
Enzo Fernandez
1+ (+550)
*Props via DraftKings