Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Despite Qatar's higher FIFA ranking at No. 56, Bosnia and Herzegovina is the favorite based on their stronger tournament performance so far.

Bosnia drew Canada in their opener but lost to Switzerland 4-1 in their second game, while Qatar drew Switzerland with a last-minute own goal but suffered a 6-0 loss to Canada.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar each need a victory in their final World Cup group stage match to advance to the knockout rounds.

World Cup lives are at stake as Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar begin their final group stage game. Each hopes it's not their final game at the tournament. Each pulled off a stunning draw in their opening game. Now, each needs a victory to secure a place in the knockout rounds. It's that simple. Any other result will result in them going home.

Bosnia and Herzegovina managed to spoil Canada's opening game, overcoming the massive home field advantage for the hosts to grab a point from that game. They played Switzerland tough in their second game as well, but fell 4-1 after making it to the 73rd minute at 0-0. While they only have one point to their name, they have played well enough to make them a strong candidate to go through to the next round.

Qatar pulled off a smash and grab against Switzerland in their opener. Trailing most of the way, they created a game-tying own goal in the 94th minute to secure the draw. That was their highlight of the tournament so far. The rest has been pain, as their game against Canada was an unmitigated disaster. They fell 6-0 after picking up a 33rd-minute red card. They can still move on with three points and put memories of that beatdown behind them.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker as Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar hope to punch a ticket to the knockouts.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

This is a relatively even matchup in terms of FIFA world rankings. Bosnia and Herzegovina ranks No. 64 while Qatar is No. 56. Even so, BIH is the favorite, which is a reflection of their performance throughout the World Cup compared to Qatar's.

Match props

Prop Odds Results Both teams to score Yes (-110), No (-115) Bosnia-Herzegovina goals Over 2.5 (+147), Under 1.5 (+145) Qatar goals Over 0.5 (-151), Under 0.5 (+106) Total shots 27+ (-155) Total shots on target 10+ (+110) Last goal Bosnia-Herzegovina (-265), Qatar (+230) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+200), No (-320)

Player prop results

Prop Results 1st goalscorer Anytime goalscorer 2 or more goalscorer Assists Shots Shots on target Saves 3+ Tackles

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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