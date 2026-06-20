Brazil vs. Haiti live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

A win for Brazil would effectively secure their place in the knockout rounds while Haiti seeks their first-ever World Cup point.

Vinicius Junior scored Brazil's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening match.

Brazil faces Haiti in their second match at the 2026 World Cup on Friday night in Philadelphia. As the runaway favorites, the pressure will be on to put in a good performances and snag three points in what's looking to be a hotly contested Group C.

The Brazilians played Morocco to a 1-1 draw in their opening match. Vinicius Junior produced a moment of magic to score his team's only goal. While a draw wasn't the worst outcome, the performance wasn't especially encouraging. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to get much more out of his team if they have any hope of making it deep into the tournament. Three points would effectively secure their place in the knockout rounds. Then they could turn their attention to winning the group.

Haiti are coming off a 1-0 loss to Scotland in their opening game. It'll only get tougher to pick up their first-ever World Cup point with Brazil on the docket. They were scrappy against the Scots and acquitted themselves well, though. We've seen what an underdog like Cape Verde was able to do against Spain. Haiti will look to produce another shocker.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

Brazil vs. Haiti live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Brazil is a considerable favorite over Haiti, which isn't surprising since the former is No. 6 in the FIFA world rankings while the latter is No. 83. The crowd in Philly is also going to be heavily weighted towards the Brazilians.

Match props

Prop Odds Both teams to score Yes (+115), No (-150) Brazil goals Over 3.5 (+118), Under 3.5 (-171) Haiti goals Over 0.5 (+119), Under 0.5 (-172) Total shots 29+ (-185) Total shots on target 11+ (-125) Last goal Brazil (-700), Haiti (+450) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+140), No (-205)

Player props

Goals

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Vinicius Junior +390 -115 Matheus Cunha +400 -110 Raphinha +425 -105 Lucas Paqueta +700 +165 Casemiro +1500 +400

Vinicius Junior scored Brazil's only goal against Morocco. He is also his country's most likely goalscorer.

Assists

Player Odds Matheus Cunha 1+ (+155) Lucas Paqueta 1+ (+170) Raphinha 1+ (+165) Vinicius Junior 1+ (+170) Bruno Guimaraes 1+ (+200)

Bruno Guimaraes supplied the assist for Vinicius Junior against Morocco. Raphinha and Vinicius Junior have also notched recent assists for their country.

*Props via DraftKings

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