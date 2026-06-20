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Brazil vs. Haiti live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Follow along with live score updates, player stats, team stats and play-by-play from the World Cup group stage game between Brazil and Haiti.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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Vinícius Júnior
Vinícius Júnior | Eurasia Sport Images/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • Brazil faces Haiti in their second 2026 World Cup group stage match on Friday night in Philadelphia.
  • Vinicius Junior scored Brazil's only goal in their 1-1 draw against Morocco in the opening match.
  • A win for Brazil would effectively secure their place in the knockout rounds while Haiti seeks their first-ever World Cup point.

Brazil faces Haiti in their second match at the 2026 World Cup on Friday night in Philadelphia. As the runaway favorites, the pressure will be on to put in a good performances and snag three points in what's looking to be a hotly contested Group C.

The Brazilians played Morocco to a 1-1 draw in their opening match. Vinicius Junior produced a moment of magic to score his team's only goal. While a draw wasn't the worst outcome, the performance wasn't especially encouraging. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to get much more out of his team if they have any hope of making it deep into the tournament. Three points would effectively secure their place in the knockout rounds. Then they could turn their attention to winning the group.

Haiti are coming off a 1-0 loss to Scotland in their opening game. It'll only get tougher to pick up their first-ever World Cup point with Brazil on the docket. They were scrappy against the Scots and acquitted themselves well, though. We've seen what an underdog like Cape Verde was able to do against Spain. Haiti will look to produce another shocker.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

Brazil vs. Haiti live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Brazil is a considerable favorite over Haiti, which isn't surprising since the former is No. 6 in the FIFA world rankings while the latter is No. 83. The crowd in Philly is also going to be heavily weighted towards the Brazilians.

Match props

Prop

Odds

Both teams to score

Yes (+115), No (-150)

Brazil goals

Over 3.5 (+118), Under 3.5 (-171)

Haiti goals

Over 0.5 (+119), Under 0.5 (-172)

Total shots

29+ (-185)

Total shots on target

11+ (-125)

Last goal

Brazil (-700), Haiti (+450)

Goal scored up to 15th minute

Yes (+140), No (-205)

Player props

Goals

Player

First goalscorer

Anytime goalscorer

Vinicius Junior

+390

-115

Matheus Cunha

+400

-110

Raphinha

+425

-105

Lucas Paqueta

+700

+165

Casemiro

+1500

+400

Vinicius Junior scored Brazil's only goal against Morocco. He is also his country's most likely goalscorer.

Assists

Player

Odds

Matheus Cunha

1+ (+155)

Lucas Paqueta

1+ (+170)

Raphinha

1+ (+165)

Vinicius Junior

1+ (+170)

Bruno Guimaraes

1+ (+200)

Bruno Guimaraes supplied the assist for Vinicius Junior against Morocco. Raphinha and Vinicius Junior have also notched recent assists for their country.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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