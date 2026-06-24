Brazil vs. Scotland live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

The live tracker provides real-time updates on the score, stats, and key plays as the tournament's tension builds in Group C.

Group C still hangs in the balance as Brazil takes on Scotland at the World Cup. The Brazilians are already through to the knockout rounds, but they need to outdo Morocco in the final round of the group stage to win the group. The Scots aren't guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds. They're sitting on three points, which could be enough to go through, but managing to pull out a draw or better would take all uncertainty away.

Brazil's clash with Morocco to kick off their World Cup ended in a draw. It wasn't a particularly inspiring performance, but they showed far more attacking verve in the second game against Haiti. They won 3-0 with two goals from Matheus Cunha and one from Vinicius Jr., whose tournament total now stands at two. Brazil expects to take three points, and they'll want to do it with enough goals to outpace whatever Morocco manages against Haiti.

Scotland got the job done in their opening match against Haiti, snagging a 1-0 win off the foot of John McGinn. However, they couldn't break through for a goal in a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Morocco in the second game of group play. Considering the strength of the group, the Scots always knew they were most likely to advance in third place. They would shake things up by pulling off a stunner against Brazil.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker as Brazil and Scotland face off.

Brazil vs. Scotland live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Brazil is the favorite in this one and for good reason. They rank No. 6 in the FIFA world rankings and have aspirations of winning the whole tournament.

Scotland can't be taken lightly, though. The No. 42 team in the FIFA world rankings, the Scots are tough to play and have plenty of players in the top leagues in Europe.

Match props

Prop Odds Results Both teams to score Yes (+125), No (-155) Brazil goals Over 2.5 (+145), Under 1.5 (+149) Scotland goals Over 0.5 (-105), Under 0.5 (-136) Total shots 25+ (-180) Total shots on target 10+ (-115) Last goal Scotland (+320), Brazil (-340) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+215), No (-340)

Player props

Prop Results 1st goalscorer Anytime goalscorer 2 or more goalscorer Assists Shots Shots on target Saves 3+ Tackles

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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