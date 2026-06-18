Canada vs. Qatar live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Canada and Qatar face off in their second World Cup match, each seeking a win to advance to the knockout rounds.
- Canada's Cyle Larin scored a crucial goal in their previous draw, and Alphonso Davies could return from injury as a substitute.
- Qatar stunned Switzerland with a last-minute goal in their first match and will look to pull off another upset against the favored Canadians.
After settling for and achieving a draw in their first games respectively, Canada and Qatar come into their second World Cup match with three points on the mind.
Canada had never scored a point in the World Cup, so on that front, their 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina was a step in the right direction. However, it felt like dropped points for the hosts. Substitute Cyle Larin spared the host nation an opening defeat with his 78th-minute leveler. The good news is Canadian star Alphonso Davies could be back from injury. While he isn't in the starting lineup, he made it onto the bench. We may see him used as a substitute.
Qatar also scored their first-ever point at a World Cup with a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but it felt every bit like a victory. The Swiss were the favorites to win the group. Qatar stunned them with a 94th-minute goal from substitute Miro Muheim. Switzerland outplayed them, but Qatar proved that they're a scrappy bunch, and now they're filled with belief. They'll need to pull up another upset here.
Thursday night's game between the two will set the stage for the final group stage games. A win for either is likely to put them through to the knockout rounds. Keep track of all the action with our live tracker.
Canada vs. Qatar live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Match and player odds
Canada is favored in this one. The Canadians are No. 30 in the FIFA world rankings compared to Qatar at No. 56.
Match props
Prop
Odds
Result
Both teams to score
Yes (+125), No (-160)
Canada team goals
Over 2.5 (+118), Under 2.5 (-170)
Qatar team goals
Over 0.5 (-112), Under 0.5 (-127)
Total shots
27+ (-150)
Total shots on target
10+ (-105)
Goal scored up to 15th minute
Yes (+190), No (-290)
Last goal
Canada (-360), Qatar (+320)
Corners
Over 9.5 (-135), Under 9.5 (+100)
Player props
First goalscorer
Player
Odds
Result
Jonathan David
+360
Cyle Larin
+425
Tajon Buchanan
+650
Ali Ahmed
+1000
Ismael Kone
+1500
Anytime goal scorer
Player
Odds
Result
Jonathan David
+105
Cyle Larin
+120
Tajon Buchanan
+200
Ali Ahmed
+340
Ismael Kone
+500
Shots on target
Player
Odds
Result
Jonathan David
2+ (+105)
Cyle Larin
2+ (+190)
Ali Ahmed
1+ (-185)
Tajon Buchanan
1+ (-185)
Akram Afif
1+ (-120)
Shots
Player
Odds
Result
Jonathan David
4+ (+105)
Cyle Larin
4+ (+110)
Tajon Buchanan
3+ (-105)
Ali Ahmed
3+ (+105)
Akram Afif
2+ (-135)
Assists
Player
Odds
Result
Ali Ahmed
1+ (+225)
Cyle Larin
1+ (+350)
Stephen Eustaquio
1+ (+350)
Jonathan David
1+ (+380)
Tajon Buchanan
1+ (+390)
Cyle Larin banged in the goal off the bench in the first game. His effort has boosted him into the starting lineup for the game against Qatar.
*Props via DraftKings