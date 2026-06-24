Canada vs. Switzerland live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Jonathan David leads Canada with three goals while Johan Manzambi tops Switzerland with two as both teams chase a win to control their group destiny.

Both teams enter on four points, but Canada holds a goal differential edge and needs only a draw to secure first place.

Canada and Switzerland face off in a crucial World Cup group stage match that will decide the top team in Group A.

The third round of World Cup games begins with Canada and Switzerland, who have everything to play for in a game that will determine the top team in Group A. Both teams are on four points after drawing their first game and winning their second. However, Canada has a significant advantage in goal differential, so the pressure is on Switzerland to get a win, while the host nation can top the group with a draw.

Canada was slightly disappointed in their first game of the World Cup as Bosnia and Herzegovina held them to a surprising draw. However, they bounced back in a huge way against Qatar as Jonathan David got a hat trick and Cyle Larin scored at his second-straight game. That 6-0 victory set them up perfectly to win the group. But, of course, it all comes down to a performance against Switzerland.

Switzerland were also caught sleeping a bit in the first game. They took a first-half lead against Qatar and should have had a relatively comfortable victory but they gave up a stunning 94th-minute own goal to see three points turn to one. They made up for it in a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, lead by a brace from Johan Manzambi, who came off the bench in the second half.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker as Canada and Switzerland decide Group A.

Canada vs. Switzerland live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

This game is a relatively even battle. While Switzerland ranks No. 19 in the FIFA world rankings, Canada isn't far behind at No. 30. And they have the home field advantage, which should be significant.

Match props

Prop Odds Results Both teams to score Yes (-125), No (-105) Canada goals Over 1.5 (+188), Under 0.5 (+177) Switzerland goals Over 1.5 (+145), Under 1.5 (-213) Total shots 25+ (-185) Total shots on target 10+ (+100) Last goal Switzerland (-110), Canada (+120) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+270), No (-450)

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Breel-Donald Embolo +550 +210 3+ (+105) 2+ (+205) Jonathan David +650 +245 3+ (-145) 1+ (-165) Cyle Larin +750 +295 3+ (+135) 1+ (-170) Johan Manzambi +950 +390 3+ (+135) 1+ (-145) Ruben Vargas +1000 +400 3+ (+170) 1+ (-140)

Canada's leading scorer is Jonathan David after his hat trick vs. Qatar. Cyle Larin has two goals and Nathan Saliba has one.

Switzerland's top scorer is Johan Manzambi with two. Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka each have one.

Assists

Player Odds Result Ali Ahmed 1+ (+390) Ruben Vargas 1+ (+450) Johan Manzambi 1+ (+600) Cyle Larin 1+ (+700) Granit Xhaka 1+ (+700)

Canada's leading assist makers are Nathan Saliba and Promise David, who each have one.

Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas lead Switzerland with one assist each in the tournament.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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