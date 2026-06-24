DR Congo stunned Portugal in their opener and another strong performance could secure their spot in the knockout rounds.

A win for Colombia would put them in position to top the group with a draw against Portugal next.

The World Cup continues for Colombia and DR Congo on Tuesday night. For Colombia, this game is about setting up a push for the top of the group. If they get three points, they'll only need a draw with Portugal to finish ahead of them. For DR Congo, the goal is to set the stage for a trip to the knockout rounds.

Colombia had an ideal opening to the World Cup. They beat Uzbekistan with three goals. There was a bit of shakiness with the proceedings tied after 60 minutes, but Luis Diaz scored to put his team ahead for good in the 65th minute. They're now in position to top the group thanks to Portugal's shocking result in the first round of games.

DR Congo stunned Portugal with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in their opener. Despite conceding just six minutes into the game, Yoane Wissa evened things up at the stroke of halftime. No one expected them to get a point out of one of the World Cup favorites, so they're playing with house money. Another draw would set them up to advance with a result against Uzbekistan.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker as Colombia and DR Congo fight it out.

Colombia vs. DR Congo live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Colombia is favored and that's no surprise. They are No. 13 in the FIFA world rankings compared to DR Congo at No. 46.

Match props

Prop Odds Results Both teams to score Yes (+120), No (-155) Colombia goals Over 1.5 (-137), Under 1.5 (-104) DR Congo goals Over 0.5 (-117), Under 0.5 (-122) Total shots 25+ (-165) Total shots on target 9+ (+100) Last goal Colombia (-235), DR Congo (+250) Goal scored up to 15th minute Yes (+245), No (-400)

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Results Luis Diaz +475 +175 3+ (+105) 1+ (-195) Luis Javier Suarez +475 +175 3+ (-155) 2+ (+165) James Rodriguez +750 +275 3+ (+110) 1+ (-170) Jhon Arias +750 +300 2+ (-165) 1+ (-140) Cedric Bakambu +1200 +500 2+ (-130) 1+ (-105)

In Colombia's first match, Luis Diaz, Jaminton Campaz and Daniel Muñoz were on the score sheet. DR Congo got a goal from Yoane Wissa.

Assists

Player Odds Result James Rodriguez 1+ (+285) Jhon Arias 1+ (+300) Johan Mojica 1+ (+380) Gustavo Puerta 1+ (+495) Luis Diaz 1+ (+400)

Luis Diaz, Gustavo Puerta and Juan Hernandez dished assists in Colombia's opener. Arthur Masuaku supplied the assist in DR Congo's opener.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

More World Cup news and analysis: