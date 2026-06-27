Colombia vs. Portugal live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and Daniel Munoz lead both teams with two goals each entering this decisive group stage matchup.

Portugal must win to leap over Colombia and secure their spot in the next stage with four points currently.

Colombia needs only a draw to win Group K and advance to the World Cup knockout rounds with six points.

Colombia and Portugal face off at the World Cup with a final group stage game to determine who wins Group K. The Colombians come in on six points and needing only a draw to move on to the knockout rounds in first place. The Portuguese are on four points and need to win to leap over their opponents in the standings. Few group stage games can match the hype of this heavyweight battle.

Colombia won their first two games in the group, besting Uzbekistan 3-1 and DR Congo 1-0. It hasn't always been easy for Luis Diaz and company, but they've gotten the results they needed. They were level with Uzbekistan in the opener before Diaz broke the deadlock in the 65th minute. Daniel Munoz finally put Colombia on top over DR Conco in the 76th minute of the second game.

Portugal was stunned in their opener when they couldn't get three points off of DR Congo. Despite Joao Neves' sixth-minute goal, the Portuguese looked listless for long stretches and gave up the equalizer just before the stroke of halftime. They needed to bounce back in the second game and they did just that with a 5-0 drubbing of Uzbekistan. Cristiano Ronaldo got two much-needed goals in that one.

Keep up-to-date with Colombia vs. Portugal, including the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

Colombia vs. Portugal live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match props

Prop Odds Results* Both teams to score Yes (-160), No (+125) No Total shots 28+ (-165) 10 Total shots on target 10+ (-125) 2 Colombia goals Over 1.5 (+175), Under 0.5 (+182) 0 Portugal goals Over 1.5 (-134), Under 1.5 (-106) 0 Colombia shots 13+ (+205) 7 Portugal shots 17+ (+170) 3 Colombia tackles 18+ (+240) 4 Portugal tackles 17+ (+185) 4 Colombia offsides 4+ (+300) 2 Portugal offsides 4+ (+500) 0

*as of first hydration break

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Results* Cristiano Ronaldo +390 +115 5+ (+125) No/No/1 Luis Diaz +850 +275 3+ (-145) No/No/3 Bruno Fernandes +950 +300 3+ (+105) No/No/1 Jhon Andres Cordoba +950 +320 3+ (+105) No/No/2 Joao Felix +950 +300 3+ (-125) No/No/0 Pedro Neto +1500 +500 3+ (+155) No/No/0

*as of first hydration break

Daniel Munoz leads his nation with two goals, with Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz also on the scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo also has two goals to lead his nation. Rafael Leao, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves have supplied the rest for Portugal.

Assists

Player Odds Results* Bruno Fernandes 1+ (+300) 0 James Rodriguez 1+ (+390) 0 Pedro Neto 1+ (+400) 0 Jhon Arias 1+ (+400) 0 Ruben Neves 1+ (+425) 0

*as of first hydration break

Luis Diaz, Gustavo Puerta, Juan Hernandez and Juan Quintero have supplied the assists for Colombia.

Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo and Pedro Neto have an assist apiece for Portugal.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Portugal has an unchanged lineup from their last game. Colombia are starting with Daniel Munoz and Johan Mojica on the bench, replaced by Santiago Arias and Deiver Machado. Mojica is on a yellow card, so he is likely being protected from a round of 32 suspension. As for Munoz, Colombia's leading goalscorer at the World Cup so far, his benching is a significant surprise. He played the full 90 in each of Colombia's first games.

Play-by-play

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