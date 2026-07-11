Controversial VAR decision in Norway vs. England reignites Argentina debate

England's own goal now faces scrutiny after a possible camera cable contact was missed, adding another layer to the VAR controversy.

The decision echoes the controversial Argentina-Egypt incident where a goal was disallowed for a foul at the opposite end of the pitch.

A potential foul on Harry Kane was ignored by VAR during England's semifinal against Norway, sparking immediate debate.

Here we go again. VAR is under a spotlight at the World Cup after a potential foul on England's Harry Kane didn't cause a Norway goal to be disallowed. This is, of course, an issue because of what happened in the Round of 16 when Argentina beat Egypt. In that game, Egypt's second goal was disallowed because of a foul in the lead-up, even though that foul was from the other end of the pitch. The parallels between the two incidents, and the difference in how VAR dealt with them, became an instant talking point during Saturday's semifinal. And that's before England's own goal delivered more controversy.

Kane lost possession of the ball in the middle of the field, sparking an attack for Norway, which resulted in a stunner of a goal from Andreas Schjelderup off the left wing. England wanted a foul called on Patrick Berg in the buildup.

There was a foul on Harry Kane before the Goal, but no VAR review. I guess the rule only applies to Argentina. FIFA is trying their best to give Argentina the weakest teams pic.twitter.com/azvaD9Xppr — CR8 (@Cristiano_snr) July 11, 2026

Putting aside the question of whether it was a foul, the comparison to Argentina and Egypt writes itself. Egypt had their goal whipped out because of a minor foul that took place all the way at the other end of the pitch. If this was the call that saved Argentina, England fans want to know why the didn't get the same treatment.

VAR review of a foul 100 yards away erases a second Egypt goal vs. Argentina, as seen and heard on the Fox broadcast. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NMGuL1zbUS https://t.co/VFBcSpZVNW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2026

Two wrongs don't make a right, but the optics are terrible

The major issue with this comparison is that Berg got the ball before he made any contact with Kane. It wasn't a foul, so calling back Norway's goal would have been as much of an injustice as calling back Egypt's goal.

Two wrongs don't make a right. The fact that Argentina got a sketchy call doesn't mean other teams should also benefit from VAR overstepping.

Of course, this is all about optics. The fact that VAR didn't step in to benefit England just strengthens the narrative that Argentina have received preferential treatment throughout the tournament. Right or wrong, that's what fans watching every decision at the World Cup are thinking about. And that sentiment has only get louder as other games and other decisions have been put in contrast.

Another VAR controversy benefitted England

Incredibly, England's game-tying goal is now also steeped in controversy. Jude Bellingham's goal came from the ball hitting the cable of the overhead skycam. If the ball touches anything outside the field of play, it should result in a whistle halting play and a drop kick. But the refs missed the contact with the cable, which dropped the ball into the path of the England player who started the attack that resulted in a goal.

On the play that led to England's equalizer, the ball hit the FIFA sky cam before the goal. pic.twitter.com/QZgYSVcSpK — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2026

In that case, VAR should have intervened and called back the goal, but they apparently missed it. So it's not just Argentina that can benefit from VAR incompetence.

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