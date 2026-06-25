Curacao vs. Ivory Coast live score, lineups, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Follow the live score, lineups, and real-time stats to track every twist and turn in this crucial match.

Ivory Coast leads with three points but needs at least a draw to guarantee advancement, while Curacao must win with their single point on the board.

Curacao and Ivory Coast cap their World Cup group stage involvement in a match that could determine who stays and who goes home. Both teams are alive in the race for the knockout rounds, though Ivory Coast is better placed with three points already on the board. That doesn't mean they're secure, though. A point would give them certainty of moving on. A loss could put them in some peril. Curacao has one point and must win to make it to the next round.

Ivory Coast started out their World Cup journey with a key victory over Ecuador. That one involved late heroics from Amad Diallo, who fired home in the 90th minute to win the game. Ivory Coast were on the wrong side of that equation against Germany in their next match. Despite taking a first-half lead, Ivory Coast were disappointed when the Germans tied the game in the second half and then won it with a 94th-minute goal.

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Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker for Curacao vs. Ivory Coast.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds results

Match props

Prop Results Both teams to score Ivory Coast goals Curacao goals Total shots Total shots on target Last goal Goal scored up to 15th minute

Player props

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Assists Shots Shots on target Nicolas Pepe Yes Yes - Yan Diomande No 1

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Play-by-play

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