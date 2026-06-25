Curacao vs. Ivory Coast live score, lineups, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Curacao and Ivory Coast face off in a World Cup group stage match that will decide their knockout round fates.
- Ivory Coast leads with three points but needs at least a draw to guarantee advancement, while Curacao must win with their single point on the board.
- Follow the live score, lineups, and real-time stats to track every twist and turn in this crucial match.
Curacao and Ivory Coast cap their World Cup group stage involvement in a match that could determine who stays and who goes home. Both teams are alive in the race for the knockout rounds, though Ivory Coast is better placed with three points already on the board. That doesn't mean they're secure, though. A point would give them certainty of moving on. A loss could put them in some peril. Curacao has one point and must win to make it to the next round.
Ivory Coast started out their World Cup journey with a key victory over Ecuador. That one involved late heroics from Amad Diallo, who fired home in the 90th minute to win the game. Ivory Coast were on the wrong side of that equation against Germany in their next match. Despite taking a first-half lead, Ivory Coast were disappointed when the Germans tied the game in the second half and then won it with a 94th-minute goal.
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Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker for Curacao vs. Ivory Coast.
Curacao vs. Ivory Coast live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Match and player odds results
Match props
Prop
Results
Both teams to score
Ivory Coast goals
Curacao goals
Total shots
Total shots on target
Last goal
Goal scored up to 15th minute
Player props
Player
First goalscorer
Anytime goalscorer
Assists
Shots
Shots on target
Nicolas Pepe
Yes
Yes
-
Yan Diomande
No
1