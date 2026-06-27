England vs. Panama live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Panama, already eliminated, aims to disrupt England's tournament while seeking their first World Cup goal in the match.

Harry Kane remains England's top scorer despite a frustrating draw against Ghana that left their attack struggling to convert chances.

England faces Panama in their final World Cup group stage match with first place in Group L on the line.

It's the last chance for England and Panama to make their mark on the World Cup group stage on Saturday. The English are playing for first place in Group L, while Panama has nothing to gain but pride with a good performance against one of the tournament's best teams.

After thrashing Croatia 4-2, England was brought back to earth in their second game of the group stage, a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana. With 79 percent of the possession and an xG of 1.36, Harry Kane and company simply couldn't find their breakthrough goal. Kane himself uncharacteristically missed an open goal opportunity. The single point has put the top place in the group up for grabs with England on four points, Ghana on three and Croatia on three. It's anyone's group to go out and win.

Panama was eliminated from knockout rounds contention with losses to Ghana and Croatia. They have nothing to play for, but that doesn't mean they won't do what they can to disrupt England's World Cup. A result would be a huge boost to the country making their second-ever World Cup appearance.

Keep up-to-date with England vs. Panama, including the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

England vs. Panama live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match props

Prop Odds Halftime Results Both teams to score Yes (+125), No (-160) No Total shots 29+ (-155) 12 Total shots on target 11+ (+105) 4 England goals Over 2.5 (-154), Under 2.5 (+107) 0 Panama goals Over 0.5 (+103), Under 0.5 (-147) 0 England shots 22+ (+22) 9 Panama shots 10+ (+280) 3 England tackles 16+ (+180) 10 Panama tackles 20+ (+205) 7 England offsides 4+ (+475) 3 Panama offsides 3+ (+350) 1

England is averaging 2.0 goals and 20.5 shots per game. They have had just two offsides in the tournament so far.

Panama has not scored a goal at the World Cup yet. They average just 2.5 shots per 90 and have had two offsides.

Player props

Goals and shots

Player First goalscorer Anytime goalscorer Shots Shots on target Halftime Results Harry Kane +225 -200 5+ (-110) 2+ (-160) No/No/0/0 Bukayo Saka +650 +170 4+ (+135) 2+ (+155) No/No/3/0 Marcus Rashford +650 +170 4+ (+105) 2+ (+135) No/No/3/1 Morgan Rogers +800 +225 4+ (+105) 2+ (+140) No/No/0/0 Jude Bellingham +900 +250 3+ (-155) 2+ (+170) No/No/1/0 Tomas Rodriguez +1800 +550 2+ (+115) 1+ (+140) No/No/1/1

Harry Kane is England's leading goal scorer after the Three Lions failed to score in the game against Ghana. He has two while Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have one each.

Assists

Player Odds Halftime Results Bukayo Saka 1+ (+185) 0 Jude Bellingham 1+ (+210) 0 Morgan Rogers 1+ (+225) 0 Marcus Rashford 1+ (+230) 0 Harry Kane 1+ (+265) 0

Three of England's four goals in their first game came by assists. Those were courtesy of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Elliot Anderson. However, there were none in the second game.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

England made five changes from the Ghana game: Jerrell Quansah for the injured Reece James, Nico O'Reilly for Djed Spence, Bakayo Saka for Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers for Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford for Noni Madueke.

Panama made three changes with Jorge Gutierrez, Fidel Escobar and Tomas Rodriguez in for Jiovany Ramos, Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo.

Play-by-play

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