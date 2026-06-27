England vs. Panama live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- England faces Panama in their final World Cup group stage match with first place in Group L on the line.
- Harry Kane remains England's top scorer despite a frustrating draw against Ghana that left their attack struggling to convert chances.
- Panama, already eliminated, aims to disrupt England's tournament while seeking their first World Cup goal in the match.
It's the last chance for England and Panama to make their mark on the World Cup group stage on Saturday. The English are playing for first place in Group L, while Panama has nothing to gain but pride with a good performance against one of the tournament's best teams.
After thrashing Croatia 4-2, England was brought back to earth in their second game of the group stage, a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana. With 79 percent of the possession and an xG of 1.36, Harry Kane and company simply couldn't find their breakthrough goal. Kane himself uncharacteristically missed an open goal opportunity. The single point has put the top place in the group up for grabs with England on four points, Ghana on three and Croatia on three. It's anyone's group to go out and win.
Panama was eliminated from knockout rounds contention with losses to Ghana and Croatia. They have nothing to play for, but that doesn't mean they won't do what they can to disrupt England's World Cup. A result would be a huge boost to the country making their second-ever World Cup appearance.
Keep up-to-date with England vs. Panama, including the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.
England vs. Panama live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Match and player odds
Match props
Prop
Odds
Halftime Results
Both teams to score
Yes (+125), No (-160)
No
Total shots
29+ (-155)
12
Total shots on target
11+ (+105)
4
England goals
Over 2.5 (-154), Under 2.5 (+107)
0
Panama goals
Over 0.5 (+103), Under 0.5 (-147)
0
England shots
22+ (+22)
9
Panama shots
10+ (+280)
3
England tackles
16+ (+180)
10
Panama tackles
20+ (+205)
7
England offsides
4+ (+475)
3
Panama offsides
3+ (+350)
1
England is averaging 2.0 goals and 20.5 shots per game. They have had just two offsides in the tournament so far.
Panama has not scored a goal at the World Cup yet. They average just 2.5 shots per 90 and have had two offsides.
Player props
Goals and shots
Player
First goalscorer
Anytime goalscorer
Shots
Shots on target
Halftime Results
Harry Kane
+225
-200
5+ (-110)
2+ (-160)
No/No/0/0
Bukayo Saka
+650
+170
4+ (+135)
2+ (+155)
No/No/3/0
Marcus Rashford
+650
+170
4+ (+105)
2+ (+135)
No/No/3/1
Morgan Rogers
+800
+225
4+ (+105)
2+ (+140)
No/No/0/0
Jude Bellingham
+900
+250
3+ (-155)
2+ (+170)
No/No/1/0
Tomas Rodriguez
+1800
+550
2+ (+115)
1+ (+140)
No/No/1/1
Harry Kane is England's leading goal scorer after the Three Lions failed to score in the game against Ghana. He has two while Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have one each.
Assists
Player
Odds
Halftime Results
Bukayo Saka
1+ (+185)
0
Jude Bellingham
1+ (+210)
0
Morgan Rogers
1+ (+225)
0
Marcus Rashford
1+ (+230)
0
Harry Kane
1+ (+265)
0
Three of England's four goals in their first game came by assists. Those were courtesy of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Elliot Anderson. However, there were none in the second game.
*Props via DraftKings
Lineups
England made five changes from the Ghana game: Jerrell Quansah for the injured Reece James, Nico O'Reilly for Djed Spence, Bakayo Saka for Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers for Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford for Noni Madueke.
Panama made three changes with Jorge Gutierrez, Fidel Escobar and Tomas Rodriguez in for Jiovany Ramos, Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo.