Enzo Fernåndez's red card cost Argentina the World Cup

The end of the 2026 World Cup was a thrilling affair as Spain topped Argentina 1-0 in extra time on the strength of a goal from Ferran Torres in the 106th minute. The victory gave La Furia Roja their second World Cup title after winning it in 2010 in South Africa, but the end result came after some controversy on Argentina's side.

La Albiceleste hung tough against Spain thanks in part to a heroic effort from keeper Emiliano Martinez, who recorded 11 saves despite playing with a broken finger suffered prior to the tournament. The squad was let down, however, as they were forced to play with 10 men in extra time after Enzo Fernandez was sent off.

Fernandez, the controversial midfielder who made enemies of English fans after tying their semifinal matchup in the 85th minute, was already playing with a yellow card he picked up in the first half for dissent. Things got dire in the 93rd minute when Fernandez made a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi that had no chance of seeing him connect with the ball, earning a second yellow and getting him sent off.

Another look at the challenge from Enzo Fernández that resulted in his second yellow card and subsequent sending-off. pic.twitter.com/6TAclFhmDY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

How Enzo Fernandez cost Argentina a chance at history

Defending the World Cup as holders is quite difficult and Argentina had a chance to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to repeat as champions. Lionel Messi's side certainly looked up to the task thanks to Martinez's heroic effort, but going down to 10 men for all of extra time was a hurdle that was too much for Argentina to overcome.

The field was definitively tilted towards Spain once Argentina went down to 10, with La Roja having numerous good opportunities to put the ball in the net in extra time. One goal was wiped out for offsides but Torres' go-ahead goal in the 106th minute proved to be the difference in the contest, ensuring Spain would win a World Cup. Many wrote them off in after an opening match draw with Cabo Verde in the group stage.

The most mind-boggling thing is the fact that Fernandez was so reckless with his challenge on Cubarsi, especially when he picked up a dumb yellow earlier in the contest. The argument can be made that Lionel Scaloni could have subbed off Fernandez to avoid the risk of him drawing a second yellow, but Fernandez has been around long enough to know how to play smart on a yellow.

Going down to 10 was a decisive edge for Spain that was completely unnecessary to cede. Fernandez may have been a hero against England but he morphed into the goat (and not the Messi type) by the end of normal time on Sunday.

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