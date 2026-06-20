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Germany vs. Ivory Coast live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Follow along with live score updates, player stats, team stats and play-by-play from the World Cup group stage game between Germany and Ivory Coast.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz | Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Germany and Ivory Coast face off in the World Cup on Saturday with three points in the bag each. A win for either side would put them in the driver's seat in Group E and potentially clinch them first place, depending on the outcome of Ecuador vs. Curacao later in the evening. So there's plenty on the line in Toronto.

Germany delivered the most emphatic victory of the group stage thus far in their 7-1 win over Curacao. After Dortmund's Felix Nmecha opened the scoring in the sixth minute, the islanders pegged it back even in the 21st. However, the Germans avoided any unwanted drama by piling on the goals from there. Arsenal's Kai Havertz scored a brace while Stuttgart's Deniz Undav and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich each produced two assists. Germany has a massive goal difference advantage, and they'll look to add to it against Ivory Coast.

Cote d'Ivoire was also a winner in the opening round of games. They took down Ecuador 1-0 with a stunning 90th-minute goal scored by Manchester United's Amad Diallo. Those three points could be vital going forward, as would even snatching a point from the heavily favored Germans. A win, on the other hand, would give Ivory Coast the upper hand in the group with the chance to become a surprising first-place team.

Keep up-to-date with the latest score, stats and plays with our live tracker.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Germany is the clear favorite, but Ivory Coast isn't completely outmatched on paper. Die Mannschaft are No. 10 in the FIFA world rankings while Les Éléphants are No. 33.

Match props

Prop

Odds

Both teams to score

Yes (-105), No (-115)

Germany goals

Over 2.5 (+148), Under 1.5 (+146)

Ivory Coast goals

Over 0.5 (-210), Under 0.5 (+143)

Total shots

29+ (-155)

Total shots on target

10+ (-110)

Last goal

Germany (-225), Ivory Coast (+190)

Goal scored up to 15th minute

Yes (+195), No (-295)

Player props

Goals

Player

First goalscorer

Anytime goalscorer

Deniz Undav

+500

+145

Kai Havertz

+500

+145

Nick Woltemade

+550

+165

Florian Wirtz

+650

+190

Jamal Musiala

+650

+200

Undav, Havertz and Musiala all scored in Germany's opening match.

Assists

Player

Odds

Pascal Gross

1+ (+230)

Nadiem Amiri

1+ (+235)

Florian Wirtz

1+ (+245)

Joshua Kimmich

1+ (+250)

David Raum

1+ (+280)

Kimmich had two assists and Wirtz had one against Curacao.

*Props via DraftKings

Lineups

Play-by-play

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