Germany vs. Paraguay match stats: Live World Cup score, lineups and updates

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Germany faces Paraguay in the World Cup round of 32 at Gillette Stadium on Monday afternoon.
- Germany's recent group stage struggles raise questions about their knockout stage form despite their historic pedigree.
- Paraguay's defense will test Germany, with only two goals scored in the group stage and a narrow win over Turkiye to reach the knockout stage.
It's a David vs. Goliath matchup in the round of 32 on Monday afternoon, as four-time World Cup champion Germany begins its knockout stage journey against Paraguay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. But while the Germans will be heavy favorites to advance, a rugged Paraguay defense could make this one more interesting than it appears.
Especially given that Germany ended its group stage on a down note, falling to Ecuador (albeit after they'd already secured their place in the knockout stage). Combine that with a narrow escape against Ivory Coast, and it's clear that this isn't quite the power of years past — even though they're certainly more fearsome than the group we saw flame out in 2022. Paraguay, meanwhile, is lucky to be here at all, getting a 1-0 win over Turkiye before punching their ticket with a scoreless draw against an Australia team that didn't have much to play for.
Stay on top of Germany vs. Paraguay with the latest score, stats and plays from our live tracker.
Germany vs. Paraguay live score
Match tracker
Match stats
Match and player odds
Lineups
Play-by-play
Match and team props
Prop
Odds
Halftime Results
Full-time Results
Both teams to score
Yes (-105), No (-125)
First goal
Germany (-340), Paraguay (+290)
Germany goals
Under 2.5 (-191), Over 2.5 (+133)
Paraguay goals
Over 0.5 (-127), Under 0.5 (-112)
Germany shots
19+ (+135)
Paraguay shots
10+ (+150)
Germany scored first in two of their three group-stage games, while Paraguay has only done so once (while scoring only two goals during the entirety of the group stage).
Player props
Goals and shots
Player
Anytime goalscorer
Shots
Shots on target
Results
Deniz Undav
+120
5+ (+155)
2+ (-160)
Kai Havertz
+120
4+ (-125)
2+ (-105)
Florian Wirtz
+160
3+ (-155)
2+ (+230)
Leroy Sane
+205
3+ (-105)
2+ (+235)
Gabriel Avalos
+380
3+ (+135)
1+ (+105)
Julio Enciso
+425
2+ (-160)
1+ (-155)
Miguel Almiron
+500
2+ (+110)
1+ (+155)
Felix Nmecha
+600
3+ (+155)
1+ (-120)
Joshua Kimmich
+650
2+ (+135)
1+ (+125)
Deniz Undav is Germany's top goal scorer after his brace to secure a win over Ivory Coast. Kai Havertz is the only other German with one more than one so far in the tournament. Scoring has been hard to come by for Paraguay, meanwhile, with Matías Galarza and Mauricio responsible for the only two goals in the group stage.
Assists
Player
Odds
Results
Florian Wirtz
1+ (+180)
Joshua Kimmich
1+ (+240)
Leroy Sane
1+ (+285)
Deniz Undav
1+ (+310)
Nathaniel Brown
1+ (+310)
Kai Havertz
1+ (+360)
Three Germans have tallied multiple assists at this World Cup: Wirtz, Kimmich and Undav.
*Props via DraftKings