Ghana vs. Panama live score, team and player stats for World Cup group stage

Ghana and Panama begin their World Cup journeys in Toronto on Wednesday in Group L action. After England's 4-2 win over Croatia, the pressure is on both teams to nab three points while they can. This result could be the difference between advancing to the knockouts and going home early.

Panama sit at No. 34 in the FIFA World rankings. They are led by midfielder Coco Carrasquilla, who was in doubt for the opening game because of an injury. While he won't start, he could be available off the bench. They will rely on captain Yoel Barcenas and Besiktas right back Amir Murillo to set the standard.

Ghana are No. 73 in the world rankings, and they'll definitely be missing one of their most important players. Villarreal defender Thomas Partey was denied a visa to enter Canada for Wednesday's match because of pending charges for rape against him in London. He is awaiting trial on those seven counts involving four women. Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew will take center stage along with Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana vs. Panama live score

Match tracker

Match stats

Match and player odds

Match props

Both teams to score: Yes (-110)

Last goal: Ghana (-110)

Goal scored inside 15 minutes: Yes (+265) RESULT: No

Total goals: 2 goals (+240)

Total shots: 24+ (-190)

Total shots on target: 9+ (-110)

Total corners: O/U 8.5, Over (-105)

All but one game in the World Cup group stage so far has involved at least one goal, with just 19 of 22 games seeing multiple goalscorers. Both teams have scored in all but six games.

Player props

First goalscorer

Antoine Semenyo (+600)

Cecilio Waterman (+650)

Jordan Ayew (+800)

Ernest Nuamah (+950)

Yoel Barcenas (+1000)

Anytime goalscorer

Antoine Semenyo (+240)

Cecilio Waterman (+265)

Jordan Ayew (+330)

Ernest Nuamah (+380)

Yoel Barcenas (+425)

Assists

Jose Luis Rodriguez: 1+ (+550)

Antoine Semenyo: 1+ (+600)

Ernest Nuamah: 1+ (+600)

Kamal-Deen Sulemana: 1+ (+600)

Yoel Barcenas: 1+ (+600)

Goals + assists

Antoine Semenyo: 1+ (+150)

Ismael Diaz: 1+ (+185)

Brandon Thomas-Asante: 1+ (+195)

Jordan Ayew: 1+ (+210)

Cecilio Waterman: 1+ (+215)

Prince Kwabena Adu: 1+ (+215)

Antoine Semenyo is the most likely to score coming off a 17-goal club season with Manchester City. He also posted four assists.

Jose Luis Rodriguez has just one goal for Juarez this season but he's set up four assists.

*Props via DraftKings

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