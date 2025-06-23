Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras: Predicted lineups, team news, and Club World Cup score prediction

The top two teams in Group A face off as Inter Miami play Palmeiras at the Hard Rock Stadium. A win for either side will guarantee their place in the knockout stages. A draw will send both teams through. Whilst a defeat for either side could lead to them heading home, depending on the result of FC Porto against Al Ahly.

Inter Miami have surprised at the Club World Cup

There were concerns that Miami would be embarrassed at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. This was due to their mixed form in MLS and Javier Mascherano's side being knocked out of the Champions Cup by the Vancouver Whitecaps. However, the Herons' fans will be pleased with how their side has gotten on so far.

Their campaign began with a 0-0 draw with the Egyptian side Al Ahly. This was not a stellar opener to the Club World Cup. However, Oscar Ustari did save a penalty, whilst Lionel Messi hit the woodwork. Therefore, it was not as boring as the scoreline suggested.

Miami then produced one of the surprise results of the competition so far as they defeated Porto 2-1. European sides were expected to dominate clubs from elsewhere across the world. However, with Messi, Miami always has a chance, and his goal won the game against the Portuguese team.

Brazilian clubs have done well at the Club World Cup

Brazilian clubs always took the Club World Cup in its previous format seriously. The old competition was played in December, so it was the final game of the season for them and the game that everyone watched. This is much like how the FA Cup final was in England.

In Brazil, their motivation for the Club World Cup this summer has not wavered. We have seen Botafogo defeat Paris Saint-Germain and Flamengo beat Chelsea. Therefore, Palmeiras will be tough opponents for Miami.

Palmeiras drew their first game 0-0 with Porto. However, they then defeated Al Ahly 2-0. Notable players on their roster are former West Ham United forward Felipe Anderson and ex-Orlando City player Facundo Torres. They also have Estêvão, who is set to join Chelsea.

Team news and predicted lineups

Jordi Alba could start against Palmeiras after returning from injury off the bench against Porto.

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Ustari, Weigandt, Fray, Falcon, Allen, Allende, Cremaschi, Busquets, Alba, Messi, Suárez

Flazo López and Maurício might start for Palmeiras after impressing as substitutes against Al Ahly.

Palmeiras predicted lineup: Weverton, Giay, Gomez, Cerqueira, Anderson, Rios, Moreno, Piquerez, Maurício, López, Estêvão

Historical context and prediction

This will be the first meeting ever between the two sides. Brazilian clubs are rated almost as highly as the top European teams. Miami has proven that they can beat opposition from Europe. However, Palmeiras will still be the favorites for this game. Messi will likely score at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but Palmeiras should still win 3-1.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras

Inter Miami will take on Palmeiras at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Jun. 23. The match will be televised on TBS and TruTV. Whilst it can also be streamed on DAZN, Fubo, DirectTV Stream and Sling Blue.